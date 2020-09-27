Best Bets in arts and entertainment this week

3 p.m. Feb: 21: “Thumbs Up for Mother Universe,” a film by George King. Lonnie Holley has been described as a poet, a prophet, a hustler, a visionary artist, and a shaman. The 67-year old Holley has overcome grinding poverty, Jim Crow, and a nightmare childhood to emerge as a creative powerhouse with an agenda to save the planet.

3 p.m. March 14: “Overland: Wake the Ancient Wild,” by Revere La Noue and Elisabeth Haviland James is a visually stunning, stirring, and cinematic journey shot across four continents that twists and turns like nature itself, bridging ancient to modern, east to west, and earth to sky. As each of these stories unfolds; eagles, falcons, and hawks play a critical role in helping their human partners keep the wild from fading out of sight and out of mind.

3 p.m. April 18: “Cured,” Patrick Sammon and Bennett Singer’s moving work that sheds a light on the historic and political history of the LGBTQ through the lens of the medical field. It takes audiences behind the scenes of this riveting narrative to chronicle the strategy that led to a crucial victory in the movement for LGBT rights and the first major step on the path to first-class citizenship for LGBT Americans.

For more information, go to www.apptheatre.org.

