Best Bets in arts and entertainment this week

Documentary follows T-shirts
The RiverRun International Film Festival and HanesBrands will present the debut screening of "Crop to Campus" on Oct. 8 at riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater.
The film is a short documentary of a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the production of a responsibly made T-shirt.
In 2019, three university students followed the supply chain of a HanesBrand apparel line from a cotton farmer in eastern North Carolina to a yarn-spinning facility in Tennessee to a state-of-the-art cut, sew and dye facility in El Salvador.
The three students, who were seniors at Wilson College of Textiles at N.C. State and are now graduates, are Mamie Trigg of Austin, Texas; Katy Powers of Charlotte; and Sydney Parker of Lexington.
Symphony to hold fundraiser
Winston-Salem Symphony will present an online fundraiser called “Limoncello,” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8
The performances will feature comedy and musician duo Low & Lower, the symphony’s principal cellist Brooks Whitehouse and principal double bassist Paul Sharpe, in “A Series of Unfortunate Musical Events.”
Cost is $50 for streaming access or $75 for streaming access with an added Limoncello Gift Pack at tinyurl.com/y67u3o4u.
Visit wssymphony.org or call 336-464-0145 for more information.
N.C. Brass Band
N.C. Brass Band will perform "Music of the Stage & Screen" at 8 p.m. Oct. 9 on the group's YouTube channel (tinyurl.com/y82hg6mp).
The performance will feature soprano Lindsay Kesselman and Seth Frack on trombone.
Donations are accepted at ncbrassband.org/support.
For more information, go to ncbrassband.org.
Livestreamed UNCSA
concerts planned
New Associated Conductor Karen Ní Bhroin will make her debut at UNC School of the Arts in a free, livestreamed concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10.
Bhroin will be leading student string ensembles in a concert featuring the music of Belá Bartók, Edvard Grieg, Arcangelo Corelli, George Walker and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
Bhroin is one of Ireland's leading young conductors. She is also assistant conductor of Winston-Salem Symphony and director of the symphony's youth orchestras program.
“I feel like I’ve won the musical lottery commencing my position with UNCSA School of Music,” Ní Bhroin said. “UNCSA is such a special place with world-class faculty who are a real family. I feel incredibly lucky to be part of this community and I’m really looking forward to combining my education and conducting background into one.”
The performance is part of a schedule of free concerts and recitals to be livestreamed during October.
Other performances will include:
7:30 p.m. Oct. 3: "Yes, Also Beethoven" to honor the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth. Faculty pianist Dmitri Vorobiev will perform "Eroica" Variations, Op. 35; Bagatelles, Op. 33; Rondo in C Major, Op. 51, No.1; and three smaller pieces that reveal a side of Beethoven that is not often seen or heard.
7:30 p.m. Oct. 9: Chamber Winds. Faculty-artist Mark A. Norman conducts the Chamber Winds Orchestra performing selections from Carl Orff’s "Carmina Burana," Alfred Reed’s Double Wind Quintet, and Richard Wagner’s "Funeral March from Götterdämmerung."
7:30 p.m. Oct. 13: Student wind and brass ensembles.
For more information, go to uncsa.edu/performances.
Documentary series
streamed online
Boone Docs at the Appalachian Theatre is a new year-round film series featuring independent and documentary films.
The documentaries will be hosted by filmmakers and will offer post-screening Q&As about film subjects and the filmmaking process.
The link to view the livestreaming will be sent to those signed up for the Appalachian Theatre’s e-list on the day of the event. To subscribe to the e-list and view this event at no cost, visit the theatre’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
Other planned events:
3 p.m. Oct. 4: “Big Fur,” a wild love story and fun portrait of an eccentric artist-hero, World Champion taxidermist Ken Walker who builds a life-sized Bigfoot, based on frames from an iconic 1967 movie. He is looking for love … and proof that Bigfoot is real. Can he find both while building a life-sized version of the legendary creature?
3 p.m. Nov. 8: “Waging Change,” directed by Peabody Award-winner Abby Ginzberg, delves into the challenges faced by restaurant workers trying to feed themselves and their families off the federal tipped minimum wage of $2.13 an hour, and the #MeToo movement's efforts to end sexual harassment
3 p.m. Feb: 21: “Thumbs Up for Mother Universe,” a film by George King. Lonnie Holley has been described as a poet, a prophet, a hustler, a visionary artist, and a shaman. The 67-year old Holley has overcome grinding poverty, Jim Crow, and a nightmare childhood to emerge as a creative powerhouse with an agenda to save the planet.
3 p.m. March 14: “Overland: Wake the Ancient Wild,” by Revere La Noue and Elisabeth Haviland James is a visually stunning, stirring, and cinematic journey shot across four continents that twists and turns like nature itself, bridging ancient to modern, east to west, and earth to sky. As each of these stories unfolds; eagles, falcons, and hawks play a critical role in helping their human partners keep the wild from fading out of sight and out of mind.
3 p.m. April 18: “Cured,” Patrick Sammon and Bennett Singer’s moving work that sheds a light on the historic and political history of the LGBTQ through the lens of the medical field. It takes audiences behind the scenes of this riveting narrative to chronicle the strategy that led to a crucial victory in the movement for LGBT rights and the first major step on the path to first-class citizenship for LGBT Americans.
For more information, go to www.apptheatre.org.
Lynn Felder
