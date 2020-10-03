Best Bets in arts and entertainment this week

Other planned events:

3 p.m. Oct. 4: “Big Fur,” a wild love story and fun portrait of an eccentric artist-hero, World Champion taxidermist Ken Walker who builds a life-sized Bigfoot, based on frames from an iconic 1967 movie. He is looking for love … and proof that Bigfoot is real. Can he find both while building a life-sized version of the legendary creature?

3 p.m. Nov. 8: “Waging Change,” directed by Peabody Award-winner Abby Ginzberg, delves into the challenges faced by restaurant workers trying to feed themselves and their families off the federal tipped minimum wage of $2.13 an hour, and the #MeToo movement's efforts to end sexual harassment

3 p.m. Feb: 21: “Thumbs Up for Mother Universe,” a film by George King. Lonnie Holley has been described as a poet, a prophet, a hustler, a visionary artist, and a shaman. The 67-year old Holley has overcome grinding poverty, Jim Crow, and a nightmare childhood to emerge as a creative powerhouse with an agenda to save the planet.