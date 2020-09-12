Karma Salon
Karma Salon & Gallery is presenting “Compositions, Configurations and Concoctions: Elements for a Modern Landscape," acrylic and watercolor Paintings by Kevin Owen, at 206 W. Sixth St., in the Downtown Arts District, Winston Salem.
The exhibition runs until October 31. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays, or by appointment at 336-682-2671.
Visitors are required to wear a mask/facial covering and observe six feet of social distancing.
Bookmarks will present several events this week online and in person. The store is at 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110. Visit www.bookmarksnc.org or call 336-7471471.
- 7 p.m. Sept. 14: Bookmarks Presents Fredrik Backman. International bestselling author Backman is on virtual tour for his new novel, "Anxious People." This pay-what-you-can event will be on Crowdcast. Attendees can either buy "Anxious People" or make a donation to Bookmarks. Email info@bookmarksnc.org.
- 7 p.m. Sept. 15: Dara Kurtz Book Launch. Winston-Salem author Kurtz’s launches "I am My Mother’s Daughter: Wisdom on Life, Loss, and Love" virtually on Crowdcast. The event is free. The book can be bought from Bookmarks, signed and personalized, if requested. Register at www.crowdcast.io/e/dara-kurtz-book-launch.
- 7 p.m. Sept. 17: Reader Meet Writer: Margaret Kimberley. Event series hosted and produced by SIBA, the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance. Kimberley's book is "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents." Admission is free. Registration is required at info@bookmarksnc.org.
- 4 p.m. Sept. 20: LGBTQ Book Club. Discuss "God in Pink" by Hassan Namir. Open to all. Email info@bookmarksnc.org to register.
"Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation USA" will be 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sept. 19 on Zoom.
The online "Beyond Breath" session will show how to use the breath to get rid of stress and manage emotions. The 75-minute workshop will provide a chance to pause, breathe and clear your mind with the help of a calming breathing technique and a guided meditation.
According to SKY Breath Meditation USA: "Breathing techniques improve circulation and blood flow to the brain and activate our parasympathetic nervous system, which means that our brain gets the message to relax."
Admission is free. Email sonalc@artofliving.org or call 336-473-5321.
Roots music duo Chatham Rabbits has been rescheduled to play on Sept. 19 at the Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The originally scheduled concert in August was rained out.
Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road will open the show at 7 p.m., in the outdoor amphitheater at the base of Fisher Peak. Members of Cane Mill Road include Jacob Smith (bass), Colton Kerchner (banjo), and Rob McCormac (guitar).
Chatham Rabbits is the husband-and-wife duo, Austin and Sarah McCombie, who bring warmth, humor and close-harmony singing to the stage. The couple favors a rustic, minimalist acoustic arrangements — mainly clawhammer-style banjo and guitar — that showcase their old-time roots with original songwriting.
The group recently released “The Yoke is Easy, The Burden is Full,” their sophomore album. Co-written by the McCobmies, the lyrics tell stories of real, raw people, doing the best they can with the life they are living.
Concert attendees must follow established COVID-19 guidelines: Wear masks, socially distance, and wash hands or use the hand-sanitizing station near the admission gate.
Tickets, $20, will be for sale at the door. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or call 866-308-2773, ext. 212. Parking is free. Purchases by credit cards are encouraged.
The public can watch online as dancers perform in a variety of styles on Sept. 19 for this year's virtual National Dance Day GSO in Greensboro.
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted organizers to go virtual this year. Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. arranged for Paul Byun to film the performances in downtown Center City and LeBauer parks.
The videos will be released Sept. 19 on www.greensborodowntownparks.org/blog, www.instagram.com/greensborodowntownparks and www.facebook.com/greensborodowntownparks.
Videos will be available permanently on all platforms, as well as the parks' YouTube channel beyond the event date, according to Greensboro Downtown Parks.
The lineup will features all genres of dance from Brandon Williams, hip-hop, to Greensboro Ballet, contemporary ballet.
The dancers performed in various spaces around the parks. They used the features of each park location, such as the Children’s Garden and Center City fountains, to enhance their movement.
