Best Sellers list, Sunday Sept. 20

Fiction
1. "Shadows in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)
2. "The Harbinger II" by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)
3. "One by One" by Ruth Ware (Scout)
4. "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman (Atria)
5. "All the Devils Are Here" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
6. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
7. "The Lying Life of Adults" by Elena Ferrante (Europa)
8. "Transcendent Kingdom" by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf)
9. "Thick as Thieves" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)
10. "Royal" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
Nonfiction
1. "Disloyal" by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse)
2. "Think Like a Monk" by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
3. "Killing Crazy Horse" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt)
4. "Everything Beautiful in Its Time" by Jenna Bush Hager (Morrow)
5. "Live Free or Die" by Sean Hannity (Threshold)
6. "Speaking For Myself" by Sarah Huckabee Sanders (St. Martin's)
7. "Melania and Me" by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. (Gallery)
8. "Compromise" by Peter Strzok (HMH)
9. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
10. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
Paperback
1. "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)
2. "The Family Lawyer" by James Patterson (Grand Central)
3. "Bloody Genius" by John Sandford (Putnam)
4. "Truth and Justice" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
5. "One Good Deed" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
6. "Scene of the Crime" by Sharon Dunn (Love Inspired Suspense)
7. "Wildflower Ridge" by Sherryl Woods (Mira)
8. "Lethal Agent, Volume 18" by Kyle Mills (Pocket)
9. "Child's Play" by Danielle Steel (Dell)
10. "Outfox" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)
