 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Sellers list
0 comments
Best Sellers list

Best Sellers list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Return." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

2. "Troubles in Paradise." Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

3. "The Searcher." Tana French. Viking

4. "Leave the World Behind." Rumaan Alam. Ecco

5. "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue." V.E. Schwab. Tor

6. "The Evening and the Morning." Ken Follett. Viking

7. "The Book of Two Ways." Jodi Picoult. Ballantine

8. "The Coast-to-Coast Murders." Patterson/Barker. Little, Brown

9. "Magic Lessons." Alice Hoffman. Simon & Schuster

10. "The Harbinger II." Jonathan Cahn. Frontline

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Modern Comfort Food." Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter

2. "Humans." Brandon Stanton. St. Martin's

3. "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook." Doocy/Doocy. Morrow

4. "Blackout." Candace Owens. Threshold

5. "The 99% Invisible City." Mars/Kohlstedt. HMH

6. "Is This Anything?" Jerry Seinfeld. Simon & Schuster

7. "Rage." Bob Woodward. Simon & Schuster

8. "Didn't See That Coming." Rachel Hollis. Dey Street

9. "Forward." David Jeremiah. W Publishing

10. "Killing Crazy Horse." O'Reilly/Dugard. Holt

PAPERBACK

1. "Walk the Wire." David Baldacci. Grand Central

2. "My Hero Academic, Vol. 25." Kohei Horikoshi. Viz

3. "Just Feed Me." Jessie James Decker. Dey Street

4. "The Institute." Stephen King. Gallery

5. "The Rise of Magicks." Nora Roberts. Griffin

6. "The Official Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven Cookbook." Janet A. Zimmerman. Rockridge

7. "Large Print Inspirational Word Search, Vol. 1." Thunder Bay

8. "Cilka's Journey." Heather Morris. Griffin

9. "Be Antiracist." Ibram X. Kendi. One World

10. "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 17." Koyoharu Gotouge. Viz

— The Associated Press

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News