Best Sellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "The Return." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
2. "Troubles in Paradise." Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
3. "The Searcher." Tana French. Viking
4. "Leave the World Behind." Rumaan Alam. Ecco
5. "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue." V.E. Schwab. Tor
6. "The Evening and the Morning." Ken Follett. Viking
7. "The Book of Two Ways." Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
8. "The Coast-to-Coast Murders." Patterson/Barker. Little, Brown
9. "Magic Lessons." Alice Hoffman. Simon & Schuster
10. "The Harbinger II." Jonathan Cahn. Frontline
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Modern Comfort Food." Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
2. "Humans." Brandon Stanton. St. Martin's
3. "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook." Doocy/Doocy. Morrow
4. "Blackout." Candace Owens. Threshold
5. "The 99% Invisible City." Mars/Kohlstedt. HMH
6. "Is This Anything?" Jerry Seinfeld. Simon & Schuster
7. "Rage." Bob Woodward. Simon & Schuster
8. "Didn't See That Coming." Rachel Hollis. Dey Street
9. "Forward." David Jeremiah. W Publishing
10. "Killing Crazy Horse." O'Reilly/Dugard. Holt
PAPERBACK
1. "Walk the Wire." David Baldacci. Grand Central
2. "My Hero Academic, Vol. 25." Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
3. "Just Feed Me." Jessie James Decker. Dey Street
4. "The Institute." Stephen King. Gallery
5. "The Rise of Magicks." Nora Roberts. Griffin
6. "The Official Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven Cookbook." Janet A. Zimmerman. Rockridge
7. "Large Print Inspirational Word Search, Vol. 1." Thunder Bay
8. "Cilka's Journey." Heather Morris. Griffin
9. "Be Antiracist." Ibram X. Kendi. One World
10. "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 17." Koyoharu Gotouge. Viz
— The Associated Press
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!