Best Sellers list
Best Sellers list

Best Sellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Evening and the Morning" by Ken Follett (Viking)

2. "Troubled Blood" by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)

3. "Vince Flynn: Total Power" by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

4. "The Harbinger II" by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

5. "To Sleep in a Sea of Stars" by Christopher Paolini (Tor)

6. "Shadows in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

7. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

8. "Piranesi" by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury)

9. "One by One" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

10. "Transcendent Kingdom" by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Rage" by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. "Blackout" by Candace Owens (Threshold)

3. "The Home Edit Life" by Shearer/Tepllin (Clarkson Potter)

4. "Disloyal" by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse)

5. "Killing Crazy Horse" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)

6. "Skinnytaste Meal Prep" by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)

7. "Think Like a Monk" by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

8. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

9. "Compromised" by Peter Strzok (HMH)

10. "Speaking For Myself" by Sarah Huckabee Sanders (St. Martin's)

PAPERBACKS

1. "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich (G. P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "The Family Lawyer" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "Bloody Genius" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

4. "One Good Deed" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Truth and Justice" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

6. "Outfox" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "Wildflower Ridge" by Sherryl Woods (Mira)

8. "Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent" by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

9. "Finding You Again" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

10. "The Cowboy's Lady" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

— The Associated Press

