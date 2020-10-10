 Skip to main content
Best Sellers list
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Return." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

2. "Battle Ground." Jim Butcher. Ace

3. "The Evening and the Morning." Ken Follett. Viking

4. "The Book of Two Ways." Jodi Picoult. Ballantine

5. "The Coast-to-Coast Murders." Patterson/Barker. Little, Brown

6. "Vince Flynn: Total Power." Kyle Mills. Atria/Bestler

7. "The Vanishing Half." Brit Bennett. Riverhead

8. "The Harbinger II." Jonathan Cahn. Frontline

9. "Anxious People." Fredrik Backman. Atria

10. "Jack." Marilynne Robinson. FSG

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Didn't See That Coming." Rachel Hollis. Dey Street

2. "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook." Doocy/Doocy. Morrow

3. "The Meaning of Mariah Carey." Mariah Carey. Holt/Cohen

4. "Rage." Bob Woodward. Simon & Schuster

5. "Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass." Lana Del Rey. Simon & Schuster

6. "True Comfort." Kristin Cavallari. Rodale

7. "Killing Crazy Horse." O'Reilly/Dugard. Holt

8. "Caste." Isabel Wilkerson. Random House

9. "Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown." John Lithgow. Chronicle Prism

10. "Home Style Cookery." Matty Matheson. Abrams

PAPERBACKS

1. "Immoral Angel." Lynsay Sands. Avon

2. "A Simple Wedding." Leigh Duncan. Hallmark

3. "Twisted Twenty-Six." Janet Evanovich. Putnam

4. "Final Option." Cussler/Morrison. Putnam

5. "The Family Lawyer." James Patterson. Grand Central

6. "Lethal Game." Christine Feehan. Berkley

7. "Dreaming Death." Heather Graham. Mira

8. "Christmas Kisses with My Cowboy." Palmer/Adair/Pearce. Zebra

9. "A Knife in the Heart." William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

10. "Texas Proud & Circle of Gold." Diana Palmer. Harlequin

— The Associated Press

