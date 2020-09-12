Fiction
1. "All the Devils Are Here" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
2. "The Harbinger II" by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)
3. "The Lying Life of Adults" by Elena Ferrante (Europa)
4. "Transcendent Kingdom" by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf)
5. "Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising" by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)
6. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
7. "Thick as Thieves" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
8. "Royal" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. "Fangs" by Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)
10. "Dark Song" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
11. "Squeeze Me" by Carl Hiaawsen (Knopf)
12. "The Guest List" by Lucy foley (William Morrow)
13. "1st Case" by Patterson/Tebbetts (Little, Brown)
14. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
15. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
Nonfiction
1. "Melania and Me" by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (Gallery Books)
2. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
3. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
4. "Live Free or Die" by Sean Hannity (Threshold)
5. "How to Lead" by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)
6. "Too Much and Never Enough" by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)
7. "Donald Trump v. the United States" by Michael S. Schmidt (Random House)
8. "His Truth is Marching On" by Jon Meacham (Random House)
9. "The Blue Zones Kitchen" by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)
10. "The Dynasty" by Jeff Benedict (Avid Reader)
11. "I Have Something to Tell You" by Chasten Buttigieg (Atria)
12. "Twilight of the Gods" by Ian W. Toll (Norton)
13. "Magnolia Table, Vol. 2" by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
14. "Get Out of Your Head" by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
15. "Hoax" by Brian Stelter (One Signal)
Paperback
1. "The Family Lawyer" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)
2. "Bloody Genius" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
3. "Truth and Justice" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
4. "One Good Deed" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
5. "Bullet for a Stranger" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
6. "Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent" by Kyle Mills (Pocket)
7. "Bury the Hatchet" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
8. "Finding You Again" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
9. "Child's Play" by Danielle Steel (Dell)
10. "Outfox" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
11. "Wildflower Ridge" by Sherryl Woods (Mira)
12. "Someone to Romance" by Mary Balogh (Berkley)
13. "The Last Odyssey" by James Rollins (William Morrow)
14. "The Cowboy's Lady" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)
15. "Paranoid" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.