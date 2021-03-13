Bestsellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Life After Death.” Sister Souljah. Atria
2. “The Four Winds.” Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s
3. “Dark Sky.” C.J. Box. Putnam
4. “The Affair.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
5. “Klara and the Sun.” Kazuo Ishiguro. Knopf
6. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking
7. “A Court of Silver Flames.” Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
8. “The Sanatorium.” Sarah Pearse. Viking/Dorman
9. “The Vanishing Half.” Brit Bennett. Riverhead
10. “We Begin at the End.” Chris Whitaker. Holt
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Beyond Order.” Jordan B. Peterson. Portfolio
2. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.” Bill Gates. Knopf
3. “Professional Troublemaker.” Luvvie Ajayi Jones. Penguin Life
4. “Believe It.” Jamie Kern Lima. Gallery
5. “Dusk, Night, Dawn.” Anne Lamott. Riverhead
6. “Just as I Am.” Cicely Tyson. HarperCollins
7. “Think Again.” Adam Grant. Viking
8. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown
9. “Walk in My Combat Boots.” Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown
10. “Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess.” Caroline Leaf. Baker
PAPERBACK1. “Camino Winds.” John Grisham. Dell
2. “The Numbers Game.” Danielle Steel. Dell
3. “By the Neck.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
4. “Hush.” Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
5. “Journey of the Pharaohs.” Cussler/Brown. Putnam
6. “A Quiet, Little Town.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. “Fairy-Tale Forever.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
8. “From the Shadows.” B.J. Daniels. HQN
9. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I (TV tie-in).” Julia Quinn. Avon
10. “Reckless Road.” Christine Feehan. Berkley