Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue." V.E. Schwab. Tor
2. "The Vanishing Half." Brit Bennett. Riverhead
3. "Neighbors." Danielle Steel. Delacorte
4. "Before She Disappeared." Lisa Gardner. Dutton
5. "The Return." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
6. "The Midnight Library." Matt Haig. Viking
7. "The Push." Ashley Audrain. Viking/Dorman
8. "A Time for Mercy." John Grisham. Doubleday
9. "Deadly Cross." James Patterson. Little, Brown
10. "Ready Player Two." Ernest Cline. Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "A Promised Land." Barack Obama. Crown
2. "Keep Sharp." Sanjay Gupta. Simon & Schuster
3. "Greenlights." Matthew McConaughey. Crown
4. "Caste." Isabel Wilkerson. Random House
5. "Forgiving What You Can't Forget." Lysa TerKeurst. Nelson
6. "Untamed." Glennon Doyle. Dial
7. "Fast This Way." Dave Asprey. Harper Wave
8. "Rebuilding Milo." Aaron Horschig. Victory Belt
9. "Magnolia Table, Vol. 2." Joanna Gaines. Morrow
10. "A Swim in a Pond in the Rain." George Saunders. Random House
PAPERBACK
1. "The Lost and Found Bookshop." Susan Wiggs. Avon
2. "A Minute to Midnight." David Baldacci. Grand Central
3. "Shadows in Death." J.D. Robb. St. Martin's
4. "The Inn." Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
5. "An Irish Wish." Nora Roberts. Silhouette
6. "Bitter Pill." Fern Michaels. Zebra
7. "Finally You." Debbie Macomber. Mira
8. "Moral Compass." Danielle Steel. Dell
9. "Preacher's Carnage." William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
10. "Bridgerton: The Duke and I (TV tie-in)." Julia Quinn. Avon
Tribune News Service