Bestsellers
Bestsellers

Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi." Charles Soule. Del Rey

2. "Neighbors." Danielle Steel. Delacorte

3. "The Vanishing Half." Brit Bennett. Riverhead

4. "The Return." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

5. "A Time for Mercy." John Grisham. Doubleday

6. "Ready Player Two." Ernest Cline. Ballantine

7. "Anxious People." Fredrik Backman. Atria

8. "Deadly Cross." James Patterson. Little, Brown

9. "Daylight." David Baldacci. Grand Central

10. "The Awakening." Nora Roberts. St. Martin's

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "A Promised Land." Barack Obama. Crown

2. "Keep Sharp." Sanjay Gupta. Simon & Schuster

3. "Know Yourself, Know Your Money." Rachel Cruze. Ramsey

4. "Greenlights." Matthew McConaughey. Crown

5. "Untamed." Glennon Doyle. Dial

6. "Forgiving What You Can't Forget." Lysa TerKeurst. Nelson

7. "Caste." Isabel Wilkerson. Random House

8. "Magnolia Table, Vol. 2." Joanna Gaines. Morrow

9. "Get Out of Your Head." Jennie Allen. WaterBrook

10. "D&D: Tasha's Cauldron of Everything." Wizards of the Coast

PAPERBACK

1. "Shadows in Death." J.D. Robb. St. Martin's

2. "Bridgerton: The Duke and I (TV tie-in)." Julia Quinn. Avon

3. "Preacher's Carnage." William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

4. "An Irish Wish." Nora Roberts. Silhouette

5. "Moral Compass." Danielle Steel. Dell

6. "Blood in the Dust." William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

7. "The Inn." Patterson/Fox. Grand Central

8. "Out of the Storm." B.J. Daniels. HQN

9. "Unsolved." Patterson/Ellis. Grand Central

10. "Bitter Pill." Fern Michaels. Zebra

