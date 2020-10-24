Bestselling author Tana French talks about what makes a good mystery writer and her latest novel

"I'm always looking for the potential mystery in things," said author Tana French, on the phone from her Dublin home. "I think that's what makes a mystery writer."

Being a mystery writer has worked out pretty well for French, who's written eight acclaimed crime-fiction novels; seven of them New York Times bestsellers, and the eighth, "The Searcher," released in early October.

French didn't start out as a writer, despite always being drawn to it. She was born in Vermont, to an "Irish and American and Russian and Italian" family, and grew up "all over the world." Settling in Dublin in her late teens, she studied theater at Trinity College and became a professional actor.

Mysteries, though, kept ticking away in her head. While in her 30s, working on an archaeological dig between roles (she's long had an interest in archaeology), a thought occurred to her.

"There was a wood, and I was thinking, what a great place for kids to play. Instead of stopping there, like a normal person, I thought, what if three kids went in there and only one came out, and had no memory of the other two? What would that do to his mind? What if he became a detective someday, and a case brought him back to the woods?"