Born in Stony Fork and raised in Deep Gap — both tiny communities tucked in the mountainous folds of Watauga County — Doc Watson rose to fame as a dazzling flatpicking guitarist and singer whose music evokes images of rough-hewn cabins, a mason jar of corn liquor and fields of goldenrod.

Eleven years after his death, the blind musician’s legacy lives on through MerleFest, the roots rock festival he started in honor of his son, and the music of countless musicians, including rising superstar Billy Strings, who will be playing two shows at Joel Coliseum on Friday and Saturday.

Though Watson’s influence runs throughout Strings’ music, Friday’s setlist will be especially heavy on Watson’s songs, a generous nod on what would have been Watson’s 100th birthday.

The Ramkat will also pay tribute to Watson this week with DocStock, a four-day run of events that will include lots of picking and even more grinning in celebration of Watson, one of the state’s most beloved sons.

DocStock will kick off on Wednesday with a screening of “The Three Pickers,” a 2003 concert filmed at Reynolds Auditorium that featured Watson, Earl Scruggs and Ricky Skaggs with a special appearance from Alison Krauss.

The Ramkat will be host to the rest of the events, with shows before and after each of the Strings’ concerts as well as an already sold-out program, Doc at 100, that will feature music and historical information about the pioneering folk musician.

Richard Emmett, one of the owners of The Ramkat, said the local events are a way to expand upon the Strings’ shows, which will draw thousands of people, while marking Watson’s birth.

“North Carolinians love Doc Watson,” Emmett said. “He’s such a great ambassador for music, North Carolina and the world, really. We are excited to honor his legacy.”

The Doc at 100 program was conceived by Ted Olson, a professor at East Tennessee State University who compiled the 2021 box set, “Doc Watson — Life’s Work: A Retrospective,” and Jack Hinshelwood, the former executive director of the Crooked Road, a Virginia heritage music trail.

Olson will talk about Watson, and two of Watson’s longtime sidemen, Jack Lawrence and T. Michael Coleman; Watson’s close friend and guitar wizard Wayne Henderson; and Hinshelwood will perform several songs affiliated with Watson, whose repertoire delved into traditional, jazz, country blues and gospel.

Olson originally put together a program with those musicians at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk in 2021 upon the release of the box set.

Olson and Hinshelwood had so much fun, they wanted to do more shows. The 100th anniversary of Watson’s birth was a natural tie-in. The show will travel to other spots in North Carolina and Virginia in the coming months, including March 11 in Bassett, Va.

“He was a singular artist, a master musician who encompassed much of what is the best about Appalachian music and culture,” Olson said. “He was humble despite his fame and was true to himself. We need to remember Doc because he was the best of us.”

On stage, Watson exuded a folksy charm that resonated with audiences around the world, Hinshelwood said.

“We talk about artists who are gifted with making connection to audiences, and I think Doc was a master at that, and I think it flowed from a genuine place,” he said. “People often talk about how being at a Doc concert, you sensed that this is how he would be if he were sitting in their living room.”

Olson, the four musicians from Doc at !00, and special guests, Molly Tuttle and Bryan Sutton, will join Strings at his Friday concert in what promises to be acoustic nirvana. A dynamic performer whose concerts can veer into jam-band territory, Strings grew up with a deep love of Watson and Appalachian music.

He pays homage to those roots on his new album, “Me/And/My Dad,” a collection filled with songs written by or associated with such folk luminaries as Watson, Bill Monroe and A.P. Carter.

“I don’t know if there’s ever been a bigger Doc fan than Billy Strings,” said Lawrence, who played guitar with Watson for 27 years and lives outside of Charlotte. “He studied Doc as much or maybe even more than I did. I listen to his records, and I hear Doc licks all over, especially his bluegrass stuff. That’s what Billy grew up with, much like I did.”

Eleven years after his close friend died at the age of 89 of complications from an abdominal surgery at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Lawrence said it’s important to remember Watson.

“His legacy will live on regardless of what the rest of us do,” he said, “but this is a way to honor my old friend.”