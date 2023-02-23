Even after memorizing all of Sonny Rollins’ solos on his groundbreaking album, “Saxophone Colossus,” reading every interview and watching every documentary he could find, writer Aidan Levy was hungry to learn more about the titan of the tenor saxophone.

“At some point, it occurred to me to write something myself,” Levy said.

With help from a fellowship, Levy did just that, spending seven years to write “Saxophone Colossus: The Life and Music of Sonny Rollins.”

Levy will be at Bookmarks on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. talk that will include insights into Rollins’ work and his connection with three jazz legends from North Carolina — saxophonist John Coltrane, drummer Max Roach and pianist Thelonious Monk. All three played major roles in Rollins’ development as one of jazz’s greatest improvisors.

Released in December, Levy’s 715-page tome was longlisted for the PEN/Jacqueline Bogard Weld Award for Biography in January. It has garnered widespread praise, with The New York Times calling it a “revealing, comprehensive biography,” and jazz bible DownBeat hailing it as being an “incredibly deep, well-researched and thoughtfully written biography.”

Levy had incredible access to Rollins, who, at 92, is among the last of the living jazz giants from the Hard Bop era that also included Coltrane, Miles Davis, Dexter Gordon and Art Blakey among many others.

Levy had interviewed Rollins previously while writing some editorial content for the jazz label, Blue Note Records. He reached back out to the reclusive Rollins once he got the fellowship that allowed him to write the book.

“I’m sure he had some hesitation hearing a biography was in progress or maybe in progress,” said Levy, who lives in Lancaster, Pa. “But when I first considered the idea of doing this, Sonny was the first person I contacted, and I was very surprised he responded that he was fine with my working on it. The extent of his participation was not entirely clear, but it was understood that he would participate in some form.”

The two spoke periodically over seven years, and when Levy finished the manuscript, he sent it to Rollins for his review. Rollins did not have editorial control of the book, but he made additions and comments as needed, Levy said.

“We went through it section by section,” Levy said.

Rollins lived an extraordinary life beginning with his childhood in 1930s Harlem, a time when the neighborhood crackled with intellectual and cultural energy.

“The way he puts it, he was in the right place in the right time,” Levy said. “When he was growing up, he was surrounded by musicians he idolized. They all lived in his neighborhood. People like Coleman Hawkins, Lester Young, Mary Lou Williams and Charlie Parker were all people he might see around the neighborhood. And he got to know them.”

Young Sonny was a sponge, soaking up the music while developing an intellectual curiosity. Shortly after high school, he was playing with Davis.

Rollins hit an artistic milestone with the landmark album, “Saxophone Colossus,” recorded in 1956. Selected by the Library of Congress for inclusion in its National Recording Registry, the album includes the classic, “St. Thomas,” which is credited with incorporating calypso music into the jazz tradition, Levy said.

A few years after “Saxophone Colossus” was released, with Rollins riding a wave of acclaim, he famously retreated from the jazz scene.

“Nobody knew where he went. He just vanished,” Levy said. “Eventually it came out that he was practicing on the Williamsburg Bridge, conveniently located not far from where he was living in lower Manhattan and practicing 15, 16 hours a day.”

Besides working on his musical chops, Rollins was wholly transforming himself, doing chin ups to improve his physical fitness and delving deeper into spirituality.

“So it’s a period that attests to an artist’s incredible work ethic, and I think the image of him on the bridge has captured the imagination of so many people,” Levy said.

Previously, Levy has written a biography of Lou Reed, “Dirty Blvd.: The Life and Music of Lou Reed,” and edited “Patti Smith on Patti Smith: Interviews and Encounters.”

Rollins, Reed and Smith are all artists forever linked to New York City, where Levy lived for about 13 years.

“It wasn’t random that I’ve written on these quintessential New York artists,” he said. “It just seemed natural to me since I was living there and had a connection to the city and could write on subjects where I could immerse myself in the places where they lived.”