Birthdays for the week of November 5

Nov. 5: Actor Harris Yulin ("The Hurricane," "Scarface") is 83. Actor Chris Robinson ("General Hospital") is 82. Actor Elke Summer is 80. Singer Art Garfunkel is 79. Singer Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits is 73. TV personality Kris Jenner is 65. Actor Nestor Serrano ("24") is 65. Comedian-actor Mo Gaffney is 62. Actor Robert Patrick ("The X-Files") is 62. Singer Bryan Adams is 61. Actor Tilda Swinton ("The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe," "Adaptation") is 60. Actor Michael Gaston (TV's "Unforgettable," "The Mentalist") is 58. Actor-singer Andrea McArdle is 57. Actor Tatum O'Neal is 57. Singer Angelo Moore of Fishbone is 55. Actor Judy Reyes ("Scrubs") is 53. Actor Seth Gilliam (TV's "Teen Wolf") is 52. Keyboardist Mark Hunter of James is 52. Actor Sam Rockwell is 52. Country singers Jennifer and Heather Kinley of The Kinleys are 50. Guitarist-keyboardist Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead is 49. Actor Corin Nemec ("Parker Lewis Can't Lose") is 49. Singer-guitarist Ryan Adams is 46. Actor Sebastian Arcelus ("Madam Secretary," "House of Cards,") is 44. Actor Luke Hemsworth ("Westworld") is 40. Actor Jeremy Lelliott ("7th Heaven") is 38. Actor Annet Mahendru ("The Americans") is 35. Guitarist Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 33.
Nov. 6: Actor June Squibb ("Nebraska") is 91. Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 88. Singer P.J. Proby is 82. Actor Sally Field is 74. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 71. TV host Catherine Crier is 66. Former news correspondent Maria Shriver is 65. Actor Lori Singer ("Fame," "Footloose") is 63. Actor Lance Kerwin is 60. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 57. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 56. Actor Peter DeLuise ("seaQuest DSV," "21 Jump Street") is 54. Actor Kelly Rutherford ("Melrose Place") is 52. Actor Ethan Hawke is 50. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson ("The Taste," "Chopped") is 50. Actor Thandie Newton is 48. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 48. Actor Zoe McLellan ("NCIS: New Orleans") is 46. Actor Nicole Dubuc ("Major Dad") is 42. Actor Taryn Manning is 42. Actor Patina Miller ("Madam Secretary") is 36. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 34. Actor Emma Stone is 32.
Nov. 7: Actor Barry Newman is 82. Actor Dakin Matthews ("Gilmore Girls," "King of Queens") is 80. Singer Johnny Rivers is 78. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 77. Actor Christopher Knight ("The Brady Bunch") is 63. Guitarist Tommy Thayer of Kiss is 60. Actor Julie Pinson ("As The World Turns," "Days of Our Lives") is 53. Guitarist Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne is 52. Actor Michelle Clunie ("Queer As Folk," "The Jeff Foxworthy Show") is 51. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock ("Super Size Me") is 50. Actor Jeremy London ("Party of Five") is 48. Actor Jason London ("The Rage: Carrie Two") is 48. Actor Yunjin Kim ("Lost") is 47. Actor Adam DeVine ("Modern Family") is 37. Guitarist Zach Myers of Shinedown is 37. Actor Lucas Neff ("Raising Hope") is 35. Rapper Tempah is 32. Singer Lorde is 24.
Nov. 8: Actor Norman Lloyd ("St. Elsewhere") is 106. Singer Bonnie Bramlett is 76. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 71. Former "Entertainment Tonight" host Mary Hart is 70. Former Playboy CEO Christie Hefner is 68. Actor Alfre Woodard is 68. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 66. Guitarist Pearl Thompson (formerly Porl Thompson) of The Cure is 63. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 59. TV chef Gordon Ramsay is 54. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 53. Actor Parker Posey is 52. Singer Diana King is 50. Bassist Scott Devendorf of The National is 48. Actor Gretchen Mol is 48. Actor Matthew Rhys ("The Americans," "Brothers and Sisters") is 46. Actor Tara Reid ("Sharknado," "American Pie") is 45. Singer Bucky Covington ("American Idol") is 43. Actor Dania Ramirez ("Devious Maids," "Entourage") is 41. TV personality Jack Osbourne ("The Osbournes") is 35. Actor Jessica Lowndes ("90210") is 32. Singer SZA is 31. Singer-actor Riker Lynch ("Glee") is 29. Singer Lauren Alaina ("American Idol") is 26. Actor Van Crosby ("Splitting Up Together") is 18.
Nov. 9: Actor Charlie Robinson ("Mom," "Night Court") is 75. Actor Robert David Hall ("CSI") is 72. Actor Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk") is 69. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 61. Drummer Dee Plakas of L7 is 60. Rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is 56. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 50. Musician Susan Tedeschi is 50. Actor Eric Dane ("Grey's Anatomy") is 48. Singer Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees is 47. Bassist Barry Knox of Parmalee is 43. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 42. Country singer Chris Lane is 36. Actor Emily Tyra ("Code Black") is 33. Actor Nikki Blonsky ("Hairspray") is 32.
Nov. 10: Blues singer Bobby Rush is 86. Actor Albert Hall ("Ally McBeal," "Beloved") is 83. Country singer Donna Fargo is 79. Lyricist Tim Rice is 76. Actor-dancer Ann Reinking is 71. Actor Jack Scalia is 70. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 64. Actor Mackenzie Phillips ("One Day at a Time") is 61. Actor Hugh Bonneville ("Downton Abbey") is 57. Comedian Tommy Davidson ("In Living Color") is 57. Actor Michael Jai White is 56. Country singer Chris Cagle is 52. Comedian Tracy Morgan ("30 Rock") is 52. Actor Ellen Pompeo ("Grey's Anatomy") is 51. Actor Orny Adams (TV's "Teen Wolf") is 50. Rapper U-God of Wu-Tang Clan is 50. Rapper Warren G is 50. Actor Walton Goggins ("The Unicorn," "The Shield") is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 46. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 45. Rapper Eve is 42. Bassist Chris Joannou of Silverchair is 41. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 38. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 37. Actor Josh Peck ("Drake and Josh") is 34. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 30. Actor Zoey Deutch ("Vampire Academy") is 26. Actor Kiernan Shipka ("Mad Men") is 21. Actor Mackenzie Foy ("Twilight") is 20.
Nov. 11: Country singer Narvel Felts is 82. Guitarist Vince Martell of Vanilla Fudge is 75. Keyboardist Jim Peterik of The Ides of March (and formerly of Survivor) is 70. Singer-keyboardist Paul Cowsill of The Cowsills is 69. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 67. Singer-guitarist Andy Partridge of XTC is 67. Singer Dave Alvin is 65. Synthesizer player Ian Craig Marsh (Human League, Heaven 17) is 64. Actor Stanley Tucci is 60. Actor Demi Moore is 58. Actor Calista Flockhart ("Brothers and Sisters," "Ally McBeal") is 56. Actor Frank John Hughes ("24") is 53. TV personality Carson Kressley ("Queer Eye For The Straight Guy") is 51. Actor David DeLuise ("Wizards of Waverly Place") is 49. Actor Tyler Christopher ("General Hospital") is 48. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 46. Actor Scoot McNairy ("Argo") is 43. "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" musical director Jon Batiste is 34. Actor Christa B. Allen ("Revenge") is 29.
