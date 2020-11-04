Birthdays for the week of November 5

Nov. 5: Actor Harris Yulin ("The Hurricane," "Scarface") is 83. Actor Chris Robinson ("General Hospital") is 82. Actor Elke Summer is 80. Singer Art Garfunkel is 79. Singer Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits is 73. TV personality Kris Jenner is 65. Actor Nestor Serrano ("24") is 65. Comedian-actor Mo Gaffney is 62. Actor Robert Patrick ("The X-Files") is 62. Singer Bryan Adams is 61. Actor Tilda Swinton ("The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe," "Adaptation") is 60. Actor Michael Gaston (TV's "Unforgettable," "The Mentalist") is 58. Actor-singer Andrea McArdle is 57. Actor Tatum O'Neal is 57. Singer Angelo Moore of Fishbone is 55. Actor Judy Reyes ("Scrubs") is 53. Actor Seth Gilliam (TV's "Teen Wolf") is 52. Keyboardist Mark Hunter of James is 52. Actor Sam Rockwell is 52. Country singers Jennifer and Heather Kinley of The Kinleys are 50. Guitarist-keyboardist Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead is 49. Actor Corin Nemec ("Parker Lewis Can't Lose") is 49. Singer-guitarist Ryan Adams is 46. Actor Sebastian Arcelus ("Madam Secretary," "House of Cards,") is 44. Actor Luke Hemsworth ("Westworld") is 40. Actor Jeremy Lelliott ("7th Heaven") is 38. Actor Annet Mahendru ("The Americans") is 35. Guitarist Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 33.