Birthdays this week

Dec. 26: Today’s birthdays: Singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir of The Four Tops is 85. Record producer Phil Spector is 81. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 75. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 74. Bassist George Porter Jr. of The Meters is 73. Humorist David Sedaris is 64. Drummer James Kottak of Scorpions is 58. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 58. Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica is 57. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 53. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 53. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 52. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 50. Actor-singer Jared Leto of 30 Seconds to Mars is 49. Singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) is 41. Actor Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”) is 35. Actor Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) is 34. Actor Eden Sher (“The Middle”) is 29. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 28.