Birthdays this week

Dec. 24: Actor Sharon Farrell (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 74. Actor Grand L. Bush (TV’s “The Visitor,” film’s “Demolition Man”) is 65. Actor Clarence Gilyard (“Walker, Texas Ranger”) is 65. Actor Stephanie Hodge (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 64. Bassist-synthesizer player Ian Burden of Human League is 63. Actor Anil Kapoor (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 61. Actor Wade Williams (“Prison Break,” “The Bernie Mac Show”) is 59. Singer Mary Ramsey of 10,000 Maniacs is 57. Actor Mark Valley (“Boston Legal”) is 56. Actor Diedrich Bader (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 54. Actor Amaury Nolasco (TV’s “Deception,” “Prison Break”) is 50. Singer Ricky Martin is 49. “Twilight” series author Stephenie Meyer is 47. TV host Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol,” ″Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 46. Actor Michael Raymond-James (“Once Upon A Time,” “True Blood”) is 43. Actor Austin Stowell (“12 Strong”) is 36. Actor Sofia Black-D’Elia (“Your Honor,” “The Mick”) is 29. Singer Louis Tomlinson of One Direction is 29.
Dec. 25: Actor Hanna Schygulla (“Barnum,” ″Casanova”) is 77. Singer John Edwards of The Spinners is 76. Actor Gary Sandy (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 75. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 74. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 72. Actor Sissy Spacek is 71. Blues musician Joe Louis Walker is 71. Actor CCH Pounder is 68. Singer Annie Lennox is 66. Singer Steve Wariner is 66. Guitarist Robin Campbell of UB40 is 66. Singer Shane McGowan (The Popes, the Pogues) is 63. Actor Klea Scott (“Millennium”) is 52. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 49. Singer Dido is 49. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 48. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 38. Singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas are 36. Actor Perdita Weeks (2018′s “Magnum P.I.”) is 35. Singer-guitarist Lukas Nelson of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 32.
Dec. 26: Today’s birthdays: Singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir of The Four Tops is 85. Record producer Phil Spector is 81. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 75. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 74. Bassist George Porter Jr. of The Meters is 73. Humorist David Sedaris is 64. Drummer James Kottak of Scorpions is 58. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 58. Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica is 57. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 53. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 53. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 52. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 50. Actor-singer Jared Leto of 30 Seconds to Mars is 49. Singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) is 41. Actor Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”) is 35. Actor Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) is 34. Actor Eden Sher (“The Middle”) is 29. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 28.
Dec. 27: Actor John Amos (“The West Wing,” “Roots”) is 81. Guitarist Mick Jones of Foreigner is 76. Singer Tracy Nelson is 76. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 72. Jazz drummer T.S. Monk is 71. Singer Karla Bonoff is 69. Guitarist David Knopfler of Dire Straits is 68. Actor Tovah Feldshuh (“Law and Order”) is 67. Actor Maryam D’Abo (“The Living Daylights”) is 60. Drummer Jeff Bryant (Ricochet) is 58. Actor Ian Gomez (“Felicity,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 56. Actor Theresa Randle (“Bad Boys”) is 56. Actor Eva LaRue (“CSI: Miami”) is 54. Bassist Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent is 51. Guitarist Matt Slocum of Sixpence None the Richer is 48. Actor Wilson Cruz (“Party of Five,” ″My So-Called Life”) is 47. Actor Masi Oka (“Hawaii Five-0,” ″Heroes”) is 46. Actor Emilie de Ravin (“Once Upon A Time,” ″Lost”) is 39. Actor Jay Ellis (“Insecure”) is 39. Guitarist James Mead of Kutless is 38. Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore is 32. Singer Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay is 29. Actor Timothee Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name,” ″Lady Bird”) is 25.
Dec. 28: Actor Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”) is 88. Actor Maggie Smith (“Harry Potter”) is 86. Singer-keyboardist Edgar Winter is 74. Actor Denzel Washington is 66. TV personality Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”) is 66. Drummer Mike McGuire of Shenandoah is 62. Actor Chad McQueen (the “Karate Kid” films) is 60. Country singer-guitarist Marty Roe of Diamond Rio is 60. Actor Malcolm Gets (“Caroline in the City”) is 57. Political commentator Ana Navarro (“The View”) is 49. Comedian Seth Meyers (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”) is 47. Actor Brendan Hines (“Suits,” ″Lie To Me”) is 44. Actor Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”) is 44. Actor Vanessa Ferlito (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 43. Singer John Legend is 42. Actor Andre Holland (“Selma”) is 41. Actor Sienna Miller is 39. Actor Beau Garrett (“The Good Doctor”) is 38. Actor Thomas Dekker (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Heroes”) is 33. Actor Mackenzie Rosman (“7th Heaven”) is 31. “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta is 30. Actor Mary-Charles Jones (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 19. Actor Miles Brown (“Black-ish”) is 16.
Dec. 29: Actor Inga Swenson (“Benson”) is 88. Actor Jon Voight is 82. Country singer Ed Bruce is 81. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 74. Actor Ted Danson is 73. Singer-actor Yvonne Elliman is 69. Actor Patricia Clarkson is 61. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 61. Guitarist-singer Jim Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 59. Actor Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead”) is 56. Singer Dexter Holland of The Offspring is 55. Actor Jason Gould is 54. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 53. Director Lilly Wachowski (“The Matrix”) is 53. Singer-guitarist Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 50. Actor Kevin Weisman (“Alias”) is 50. Actor Jude Law is 48. Actor Maria Dizzia (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 46. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 46. Actor Shawn Hatosy (“Reckless,” ″The Faculty”) is 45. Actor Katherine Moennig (“Ray Donovan,” “The L Word”) is 44. Actor Alison Brie (“Glow,” ″Community”) is 38. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 37. Actor Iain de Caestecker (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 33. Actor Jane Levy (“Suburgatory”) is 31. Drummer Danny Wagner of Greta Van Fleet is 22.