Birthdays this week

Dec. 10: Actor Fionnula Flanagan (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 79. Actor Tommy Kirk is 79. Singer Chad Stuart of Chad and Jeremy is 79. Singer Ralph Tavares of Tavares is 79. Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 74. Drummer Walter “Clyde” Orange of The Commodores is 74. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 69. Actor Susan Dey is 68. Musician Paul Hardcastle is 63. Actor John York (“General Hospital”) is 62. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 60. Actor Nia Peeples is 59. TV chef Bobby Flay is 56. Singer-guitarist J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. is 55. Bassist Scot Alexander of Dishwalla is 49. Drummer Meg White of The White Stripes is 46. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui (“Entourage”) is 45. Rapper Kuniva of D12 is 45. Actor Gavin Houston (“The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Guiding Light”) is 43. Actor Alano Miller (“Underground,” ″Jane the Virgin”) is 41. Bassist Noah Harmon of Airborne Toxic Event is 39. Actor Patrick John Flueger (“Chicago P.D.”) is 37. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 35. Actor Raven-Symone (“That’s So Raven,” ″The Cosby Show”) is 35. Actor-singer Teyana Taylor is 30. Actor Kiki Layne (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) is 29.
Dec. 11: Actor Rita Moreno is 89. Singer David Gates of Bread is 80. Actor Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”) is 80. Singer Brenda Lee is 76. Singer Paul Beasley of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 76. Actor Linda Day George (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 76. Actor Teri Garr is 73. Actor Bess Armstrong is 67. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 66. Bassist Mike Mesaros of The Smithereens is 63. Bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue is 62. Actor Ben Browder (“Stargate SG-1”) is 58. Singer-bassist Justin Currie of Del Amitri is 56. Bassist David Schools of Widespread Panic is 56. Actor Gary Dourdan (“C.S.I.”) is 54. Actor-comedian Mo’Nique is 53. Actor Max Martini (“The Unit”) is 51. Rapper-actor Mos Def (Yasiin Bey) is 47. Actor Rider Strong (“Boy Meets World”) is 41. Actor Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) is 36. Actor Karla Souza (“How to Get Away with Murder”) is 34. Actor-singer Hailee Steinfeld is 23.
Dec. 12: Game show host Bob Barker is 97. Singer Connie Francis is 83. Singer Dionne Warwick is 80. Singer-guitarist Dickey Betts (Allman Brothers) is 77. Actor Wings Hauser is 73. Actor Bill Nighy (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 71. Actor Duane Chase (“The Sound of Music”) is 70. Country singer La Costa is 70. Actor Cathy Rigby is 68. Singer-percussionist Sheila E. is 63. Actor Sheree J. Wilson (“Walker, Texas Ranger,” ″Dallas”) is 62. Guitarist Eric Schenkman of Spin Doctors is 57. Bassist Nicholas Dimichino of Nine Days is 53. Actor Jennifer Connelly is 50. Actor Madchen Amick (“My Own Worst Enemy,” ″Twin Peaks”) is 50. Actor Regina Hall is 50. Actor Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory,” ″Blossom”) is 45. Actor Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased,” ″Manchester by the Sea”) is 24. Actor Sky Katz (“Raven’s Home”) is 16.
Dec. 13: Actor Dick Van Dyke is 95. Actor Christopher Plummer is 91. Country singer Buck White of The Whites is 90. Actor-singer John Davidson is 79. Actor Kathy Garver (“Family Affair”) is 75. Singer Ted Nugent is 72. Guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan) is 72. Guitarist Ron Getman of The Tractors is 72. Country singer-guitarist Randy Owen of Alabama is 71. Actor Wendie Malick (“Hot in Cleveland,” ″Just Shoot Me”) is 70. Country singer John Anderson is 66. Singer Morris Day of The Time is 64. Actor Steve Buscemi is 63. Actor Johnny Whitaker (“Family Affair”) is 61. Bassist John Munson of Semisonic is 58. Reality TV star NeNe Leakes (“The New Normal,” ″The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 54. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 53. Actor Lusia Strus (“50 First Dates”) is 53. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 46. Singer-guitarist Tom Delonge of Angels and Airwaves (and Blink-182) is 45. Actor James Kyson Lee (“Heroes”) is 45 Actor Kimee Balmilero (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 41. Actor Chelsea Hertford (“Major Dad”) is 39. Singer Amy Lee of Evanescence is 39. Actor Michael Socha (“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”) is 33. Trumpeter Wesley Watkins of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 33. Actor Marcel Spears (“The Mayor”) is 32. Singer Taylor Swift is 31. Actor Maisy Stella (“Nashville”) is 17.
Dec. 14: Singer-actor Abbe Lane is 89. Actor Hal Williams (“227,” ″Sanford and Son”) is 86. Actor-singer Jane Birkin (“Death on the Nile,” “Evil Under The Sun”) is 74. Singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson of Tony Orlando and Dawn is 74. Actor Dee Wallace (“E.T.”) is 72. Bassist Cliff Williams of AC/DC is 71. Actor T.K. Carter (“The Corner,” “Punky Brewster”) is 64. Singer-guitarist Mike Scott of The Waterboys is 62. Singer-whistle player Peter “Spider” Stacy of The Pogues is 62. Actor Cynthia Gibb (TV’s “Fame”) is 57. Actor Nancy Valen (“Baywatch”) is 55. Actor Archie Kao (“Chicago P.D.”) is 51. Actor Natascha McElhone (TV’s “Californication,” film’s “The Truman Show”) is 51. Actor Michaela Watkins (“Trophy Wife,” ″The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 49. Actor Miranda Hart (“Call the Midwife”) is 48. Singer Brian Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 45. Actor KaDee Strickland (“Private Practice”) is 45. Actor Jackson Rathbone (“Twilight” movies) is 36. Actor Vanessa Hudgens is 32. Singer Tori Kelly is 28.
Dec. 15: Singer Cindy Birdsong of The Supremes is 81. Drummer Dave Clark of the Dave Clark Five is 78. Drummer Carmine Appice of Vanilla Fudge is 74. Actor Don Johnson is 71. Actor Melanie Chartoff (“Rugrats,” ″Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) is 70. Director Julie Taymor (Broadway’s “The Lion King”) is 68. Actor Justin Ross (“A Chorus Line”) is 66. Bassist Paul Simonon of The Clash is 65. Country singer Doug Phelps (The Kentucky Headhunters, Brothers Phelps) is 60. Writer-director Reginald Hudlin is 59. Actor Helen Slater is 57. Actor Paul Kaye (“Game of Thrones”) is 56. Actor Molly Price (“Third Watch”) is 55. Actor Garrett Wang (“Star Trek: Voyager”) is 52. Actor Michael Shanks (“Stargate SG-1”) is 50. Actor Stuart Townsend (“Queen of the Damned”) is 48. Actor Geoff Stults (“Grace and Frankie,” new “Odd Couple”) is 44. Crowd-hyper Kito Trawick of Ghostown DJs is 43. Actor Adam Brody (“The O.C.”) is 41. Actor Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”) is 39. Actor George O. Gore II (“My Wife and Kids”) is 38. Actor Camilla Luddington (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 37. Guitarist Alana Haim of Haim is 29. Actor Maude Apatow (Film’s “Knocked Up,” TV’s “Euphoria”) is 23.
Dec. 16: Actor Joyce Bulifant (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) is 83. Actor Liv Ullman is 82. Journalist Lesley Stahl (“60 Minutes”) is 79. Guitarist Tony Hicks of The Hollies is 75. Singer Benny Anderson of ABBA is 74. Singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top is 71. Actor Xander Berkeley (“The Walking Dead”) is 65. Actor Alison LaPlaca (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 61. Actor Sam Robards is 59. Actor Jon Tenney (“The Closer,” ″Brooklyn South”) is 59. Actor Benjamin Bratt (“Private Practice,” ″Law and Order”) is 57. Country singer Jeff Carson is 57. Comedian JB Smoove (“The Millers,” ″Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 55. Actor Miranda Otto (“Lord of the Rings” films) is 53. Actor Daniel Cosgrove (“Van Wilder”) is 50. Singer Michael McCary (Boyz II Men) is 49. Actor Krysten Ritter (“Jessica Jones,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 39. Actor Zoe Jarman (“The Mindy Project”) is 38. Actor Theo James (“Insurgent,” “Divergent”) is 36. Actor Amanda Setton (“The Mindy Project,” ”Gossip Girl”) is 35. Bassist Dave Rublin of American Authors is 34. Actor Hallee Hirsh (“JAG,” “ER”) is 33. Actor Anna Popplewell (“The Chronicles of Narnia” films) is 32. Actor Stephan James (“Race,” ″Selma”) is 27.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!