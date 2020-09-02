Today: Actor Pauline Collins is 80. Singer-guitarist Al Jardine of The Beach Boys is 78. Actor Valerie Perrine is 77. Drummer Donald Brewer of Grand Funk Railroad is 72. Guitarist Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols is 65. Actor Steve Schirripa ("The Sopranos") is 63. Actor Holt McCallany ("Lights Out," "CSI: Miami") is 56. Guitarist Todd Lewis of The Toadies is 55. Actor Costas Mandylor ("Picket Fences") is 55. Actor Charlie Sheen is 55. Singer Jennifer Paige is 47. Musician Redfoo of LMFAO is 45. Actor Ashley Jones ("True Blood") is 44. Actor Nichole Hiltz ("In Plain Sight") is 42. Actor Joel Johnstone ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") is 42. Actor Nick Wechsler ("Revenge," "Roswell") is 42. Guitarist Tomo Milicevic of 30 Seconds To Mars is 41. Actor Garrett Hedlund ("Tron") is 36. Singer August Alsina is 28.
Friday: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 89. Singer Sonny Charles of the Checkmates, Ltd. Is 80. Actor Kenneth Kimmins ("Coach") is 79. Singer Merald "Bubba" Knight of Gladys Knight and the Pips is 78. TV personality Dr. Jan Pol ("The Incredible Dr. Pol") is 78. Actor Jennifer Salt ("Soap") is 76. Bassist Ronald LaPread (The Commodores) is 70. Actor Judith Ivey is 69. Drummer Martin Chambers of The Pretenders is 69. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs ("Welcome Back, Kotter") is 67. Actor Khandi Alexander ("ER," "NewsRadio") is 63. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans is 60. Guitarist Kim Thayil of Soundgarden is 60. Actor Richard Speight Jr. ("The Agency") is 51. Actor Noah Taylor (2005's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Game of Thrones") is 51. Actor Ione Skye is 50. DJ-music producer Mark Ronson is 45. Singer Richard Wingo of Jagged Edge is 45. Bassist Ian Grushka of New Found Glory is 43. Actor Wes Bentley ("American Beauty") is 42. Actor Max Greenfield ("New Girl") is 41. Country singer Granger Smith is 41. Singer Dan Miller of O-Town is 40. Singer Beyoncé Knowles (Destiny's Child) is 39. Singer-guitarist Tom Gossin of Gloriana is 39. Actor Whitney Cummings ("Whitney") is 38. Comedian Kyle Mooney ("Saturday Night Live") is 36. Multi-instrumentalist Neyla Pekarek (The Lumineers) is 34. Singer James Bay is 30. Actor Trevor Gagnon ("The New Adventures of Old Christine") is 25.
Saturday: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 91. Actors Lucille Soong ("Fresh Off the Boat") is 85. Actor William Devane ("Jessie Stone," "24") is 81. Actor George Lazenby is 81. Actor Raquel Welch is 80. Singer Al Stewart is 75. Actor-director Dennis Dugan ("Big Daddy," "Happy Gilmore") is 74. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 74. Saxophonist Mel Collins of King Crimson and of Kokomo is 73. Cartoonist Cathy Guisewite ("Cathy") is 70. Actor Michael Keaton is 69. Drummer Jamie Oldaker of The Tractors is 69. Actor Debbie Turner-Larson ("The Sound of Music") is 64. Actor Kristian Alfonso ("Days of Our Lives") is 57. Singer Terry Ellis of En Vogue is 57. Drummer Brad Wilk of Rage Against the Machine (and of Audioslave) is 52. TV personality-musician Dweezil Zappa is 51. Actor Rose McGowan is 47. Actor Carice Van Houten ("Game of Thrones") is 44. Keyboardist Kyle O'Quin of Portugal. The Man is 35. Actor Andrew Ducote ("Dave's World") is 34. Actor Skandar Keynes ("The Chronicles of Narnia") is 29.
Sunday: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 84. Country singer David Allan Coe is 81. Singer-bassist Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 77. Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 76. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 73. Country singer Buddy Miller is 68. Actor James Martin Kelly ("Mob City," "Magic Mike") is 66. Drummer Joe Smyth of Sawyer Brown is 63. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 62. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow ("Police Academy") is 62. Guitarist Pal Waaktaar of A-ha is 59. News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 58. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 57. Actor Betsy Russell ("Saw") is 57. Actor Rosie Perez is 56. Singer Macy Gray is 53. Singer CeCe Peniston is 51. Singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 51. Actor Daniele Gaither ("MADtv") is 50. Actor Dylan Bruno ("Numb3ers") is 48. Actor Idris Elba is 48. Actor Justina Machado (Netflix's "One Day At A Time," "Jane the Virgin") is 48. Actor Anika Noni Rose ("The Princess and the Frog," "Dreamgirls") is 48. Actor Justin Whalin ("Lois and Clark") is 46. Singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 46. Actor Naomie Harris ("Moonlight," "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies) is 44. Rapper Noreaga is 43. Rapper Foxy Brown is 42. Actor Deborah Joy Winans ("Greenleaf") is 37. Actor Lauren Lapkus ("Orange Is The New Black") is 35. Singer Max George of The Wanted is 32.
Monday: Jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins is 90. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 77. Singer Alfa Anderson of Chic is 74. Actor Susan Blakely ("The Towering Inferno," "The Concorde: Airport '79") is 72. Drummer Dennis Thompson of MC5 is 71. Actor Julie Kavner ("The Simpsons") is 70. Singer Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders is 69. Keyboardist Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 67. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 66. Actor Michael Emerson ("Lost") is 66. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 64. Songwriter Diane Warren is 64. Singer Margot Chapman (Starland Vocal Band) is 63. Actor W. Earl Brown ("Deadwood") is 57. Comedian Leslie Jones (2016's "Ghostbusters," "Saturday Night Live") is 53. Model Angie Everhart is 51. Actor Diane Farr ("Numb3rs," "Rescue Me") is 51. Actor Monique Gabriela Curnen ("The Dark Knight") is 50. Actor Tom Everett Scott ("Southland," "That Thing You Do!") is 50. Drummer Chad Sexton of 311 (three-eleven) is 50. Actor Shannon Elizabeth ("American Pie") is 47. Actor Oliver Hudson ("Nashville") is 44. Actor Devon Sawa ("Slackers," "Final Destination") is 42. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth ("Code Black") is 36. Actor Alyssa Diaz ("The Rookie") is 35. Contemporary Christian musician Wes Willis of Rush of Fools is 34. Actor Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld," "Thirteen"), from Raleigh, is 33. Actor Jonathan Majors ("Lovecraft Country"), a UNCSA alumus, is 31. Actor Ian Chen ("Fresh Off The Boat") is 14.
Tuesday: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler (with Lester) is 80. Actor Alan Feinstein is 79. Singer Sal Valentino of The Beau Brummels is 78. Bassist Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra ("Late Show with David Letterman") is 68. Actor Heather Thomas ("The Fall Guy") is 63. Singer Aimee Mann is 60. Bassist David Steele of Fine Young Cannibals is 60. Actor Thomas Kretschmann ("The Pianist") is 58. Singer Marc Gordon of Levert is 56. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 55. Singer Neko Case is 50. Actor David Arquette is 49. Actor Martin Freeman ("Black Panther," "The Hobbit") is 49. TV personality Kennedy is 48. Drummer Richard Hughes of Keane is 45. Actor Larenz Tate is 45. Actor Nathan Corddry ("Mom,") is 43. Singer Pink is 41. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 40. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas ("Home Improvement") is 39. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 33. Actor Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") is 18.
Wednesday: Actor Topol ("Fiddler on the Roof") is 85. Singer Inez Fox is 78. Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 75. Guitarist John McFee of The Doobie Brothers is 70. Actor Tom Wopat is 69. Musician-producer Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) is 68. Actor Angela Cartwright ("The Danny Thomas Show," "Lost In Space") is 68. Actor Hugh Grant is 60. Actor Charles Esten ("Nashville") is 55. Actor Constance Marie ("George Lopez") is 55. Actor-comedian Adam Sandler is 54. Model Rachel Hunter is 51. Actor Eric Stonestreet ("Modern Family") is 49. Actor Henry Thomas ("E.T.") is 49. Actor Goran Visnjic ("ER") is 48. Jazz singer Michael Buble' is 45. Actor Michelle Williams ("Brokeback Mountain," "Dawson's Creek") is 40. Singer Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 37. Actor Kelsey Asbille ("One Tree Hill," "Teen Wolf") is 29. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 29. Country singer Hunter Hayes is 29.
