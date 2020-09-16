Birthdays this week

Saturday: Actor Rosemary Harris, a Winston-Salem resident, is 93. Actor David McCallum ("The Man From U.N.C.L.E." and "NCIS") is 87. Singer Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers is 80. Singer Sylvia Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 80. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 80. Singer Freda Payne is 78. Singer David Bromberg is 75. Actor Randolph Mantooth ("Emergency") is 75. Guitarist Lol Creme of 10cc is 73. Actor Jeremy Irons is 72. Actor-model Twiggy Lawson is 71. TV personality Joan Lunden is 70. Actor Scott Colomby ("Jack Frost," "Porky's" films) is 68. Guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers of Chic is 68. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 65. Musician Lita Ford is 62. Director Kevin Hooks is 62. Actor Carolyn McCormick ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit") is 61. TV chef Mario Batali is 60. Comedian Cheri Oteri ("Saturday Night Live") is 58. Country singer Jeff Bates is 57. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 56. News anchor Soledad O'Brien is 54. Singer Esperonza Griffin (Society of Soul) is 51. TV chef Michael Symon is 51. Actor Victor Williams ("The Affair," "King of Queens") is 50. Actor Sanaa Lathan ("The Cleveland Show") is 49. Singer A. Jay Popoff of Lit is 47. Comedian-talk show host Jimmy Fallon is 46. Home-improvement host Carter Oosterhouse ("Red Hot and Green," "Trading Spaces") is 44. Actor-TV host Alison Sweeney ("Days of Our Lives," "The Biggest Loser") is 44. Singers Tegan and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara are 40. Actor Columbus Short ("Scandal") is 38. Rapper Eamon is 37. Actor Kevin Zegers ("Transamerica," "Air Bud") is 36. Actor Danielle Panabaker (TV's "The Flash") is 33. Actor Katrina Bowden ("The Bold and the Beautiful," "30 Rock") is 32.