Birthdays this week

Today: Singer LaMonte McLemore of the Fifth Dimension is 85. Singer Fee Waybill of The Tubes is 72. Actor Elvira is 69. Comedian Rita Rudner is 67. Puppeteer Kevin Clash (Elmo on "Sesame Street") is 60. Actor-director Paul Feig is 58. Director Baz Luhrmann ("Moulin Rouge") is 58. Singer BeBe Winans is 58. Businessman Robert Herjavec ("Shark Tank") is 57. Actor Kyle Chandler ("Early Edition") is 55. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 54. Actor Malik Yoba ("New York Undercover") is 53. Singer Anastacia is 52. Actor Matthew Settle ("Gossip Girl") is 51. Rapper Vinnie of Naughty By Nature is 50. Actor Bobby Lee ("MADtv," "Harold and Kumar" films) is 49. Singer Marcus Sanders of Hi-Five is 47. Singer-actor Nona Gaye ("The Matrix" films) is 46. Drummer Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan is 41. Actor Billy Miller ("General Hospital," "The Young and the Restless") is 41. Actor Danielle Brooks ("Orange Is The New Black") is 31. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 31. Actor Denyse Tontz ("All My Children," "Big Time Rush") is 26.
Friday: Singer Jimmie Rodgers is 87. Actor Robert Blake is 87. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 82. Singer-actor Frankie Avalon is 80. Actor Beth Grant ("The Mindy Project," "No Country For Old Men") is 71. Guitarist Kerry Livgren (Kansas) is 71. Actor Anna Deavere Smith ("The West Wing") is 70. Director Mark Romanek is 61. Guitarist Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) is 59. Singer Joanne Catherall of Human League is 58. Actor Holly Robinson Peete ("Hangin' With Mr. Cooper") is 56. Singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 53. Actor and talk show host Aisha Tyler is 50. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith, a UNC School of the Arts alumna, is 49. Actor James Marsden ("The Notebook," "Ally McBeal") is 47. Actor Emily Rutherfurd ("The New Adventures of Old Christine") is 46. Actor Travis Schuldt ("Scrubs") is 46. Rapper Xzibit is 46. Comedian Jason Sudeikis ("Saturday Night Live") is 45. Actor Sophina Brown ("Numb3rs") is 44. Actor Barrett Foa ("NCIS: Los Angeles") is 43. TV personality Sara Haines ("GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke," "The View") is 43. Actor-comedian Billy Eichner ("American Horror Story") is 42. Actors Taylor and Brandon Porter ("Party of Five") are 27. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger ("Midnight Sun") is 27. Country singer Tae Dye of Maddie and Tae is 25.
Saturday: Actor Rosemary Harris, a Winston-Salem resident, is 93. Actor David McCallum ("The Man From U.N.C.L.E." and "NCIS") is 87. Singer Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers is 80. Singer Sylvia Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 80. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 80. Singer Freda Payne is 78. Singer David Bromberg is 75. Actor Randolph Mantooth ("Emergency") is 75. Guitarist Lol Creme of 10cc is 73. Actor Jeremy Irons is 72. Actor-model Twiggy Lawson is 71. TV personality Joan Lunden is 70. Actor Scott Colomby ("Jack Frost," "Porky's" films) is 68. Guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers of Chic is 68. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 65. Musician Lita Ford is 62. Director Kevin Hooks is 62. Actor Carolyn McCormick ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit") is 61. TV chef Mario Batali is 60. Comedian Cheri Oteri ("Saturday Night Live") is 58. Country singer Jeff Bates is 57. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 56. News anchor Soledad O'Brien is 54. Singer Esperonza Griffin (Society of Soul) is 51. TV chef Michael Symon is 51. Actor Victor Williams ("The Affair," "King of Queens") is 50. Actor Sanaa Lathan ("The Cleveland Show") is 49. Singer A. Jay Popoff of Lit is 47. Comedian-talk show host Jimmy Fallon is 46. Home-improvement host Carter Oosterhouse ("Red Hot and Green," "Trading Spaces") is 44. Actor-TV host Alison Sweeney ("Days of Our Lives," "The Biggest Loser") is 44. Singers Tegan and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara are 40. Actor Columbus Short ("Scandal") is 38. Rapper Eamon is 37. Actor Kevin Zegers ("Transamerica," "Air Bud") is 36. Actor Danielle Panabaker (TV's "The Flash") is 33. Actor Katrina Bowden ("The Bold and the Beautiful," "30 Rock") is 32.
Sunday: Actor Sophia Loren is 86. Bassist Chuck Panozzo (Styx) is 72. Actor Tony Denison ("Major Crimes," "The Closer") is 71. Actor Debbi Morgan ("Power") is 69. Jazz guitarist Peter White is 66. Actor Betsy Brantley ("Deep Impact") is 65. Actor Gary Cole is 64. Bassist Randy Bradbury of Pennywise is 56. Actor Kristen Johnston ("3rd Rock From The Sun") is 53. Singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson of Nelson are 53. Bassist Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden) is 52. Actor Enuka Okuma ("Rookie Blue") is 48. Actor Moon Bloodgood ("Falling Skies") is 45. Actor Jon Bernthal ("The Walking Dead," "Daredevil") is 44. Singer The-Dream is 44. Actor Charlie Weber ("How To Get Away With Murder") is 42. Drummer Rick Woolstenhulme of Lifehouse is 41. Actor Crystle Stewart ("For Better or Worse") is 41. Rapper Yung Joc is 40. Actor Aldis Hodge ("Straight Outta Compton," "Hidden Figures") is 34. Drummer Jack Lawless of DNCE and The Jonas Brothers is 33. Actor Malachi Kirby (2016's "Roots") is 31.
Monday: Author-comedian Fanny Flagg is 79. TV and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 77. Guitarist Don Felder (The Eagles) is 73. Author Stephen King is 73. Actor Bill Murray is 70. Filmmaker Ethan Coen of the Coen Brothers is 63. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier ("Full House") is 61. Actor David James Elliott ("JAG") is 60. Actor Nancy Travis is 59. Actor Rob Morrow ("Numb3rs," "Northern Exposure") is 58. Actor Angus Macfadyen ("Braveheart") is 57. Actor Cheryl Hines ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") is 55. Country singer Faith Hill is 53. Drummer Tyler Stewart of Barenaked Ladies is 53. Actor-talk show host Ricki Lake is 52. Rapper Dave (formerly Trugoy the Dove) of De La Soul is 52. Actor Billy Porter ("Pose") is 51. Actor Rob Benedict ("Supernatural," "Felicity") is 50. Actor James Lesure ("Las Vegas," "For Your Love") is 49. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro ("The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "In the House") is 49. Actor Luke Wilson is 49. Actor Paulo Costanzo ("Royal Pains," "Joey") is 42. Actor Autumn Reeser ("Entourage," "The O.C.") is 40. TV personality Nicole Richie ("The Simple Life") is 39. Actor Maggie Grace ("Lost") is 37. Actor Joseph Mazzello ("Simon Birch") is 37. Actor Ahna O'Reilly ("The Help") is 36. Rapper Wale is 36. Singer Jason Derulo is 34. Actor Ryan Guzman ("Heroes Reborn," "Pretty Little Liars") is 33. Actors Nikolas Brino ("7th Heaven") is 22.
Tuesday: Singer-dancer Toni Basil is 77. Actor Paul Le Mat ("American Graffiti") is 75. Singer David Coverdale (Whitesnake, Deep Purple) is 69. Actor Shari Belafonte is 66. Singer Debby Boone is 64. Country singer June Forester of The Forester Sisters is 64. Singer Nick Cave is 63. Actor Lynn Herring ("General Hospital") is 63. Singer Johnette Napolitano of Concrete Blonde is 63. Singer Joan Jett is 62. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli is 62. Actor Scott Baio is 60. Actor Catherine Oxenberg ("Dynasty") is 59. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 59. Actor Rob Stone ("Mr. Belvedere") is 58. Actor Dan Bucatinsky ("24: Legacy") is 55. Bassist-guitarist Dave Hernandez (The Shins) is 50. Rapper Mystikal is 50. Singer Big Rube of Society of Soul is 49. Actor James Hillier ("The Crown") is 47. Actor Mireille Enos ("World War Z") is 45. Actor Daniella Alonso ("Revolution," "Friday Night Lights") is 42. Actor Michael Graziadei ("The Young and the Restless") is 41. Actor Katie Lowes ("Scandal") is 38. Bassist Will Farquarson of Bastille is 37. Actor Tatiana Maslany (2020's "Perry Mason," "Orphan Black") is 35. Actor Ukweli Roach ("Blindspot") is 34. Actor Tom Felton ("Harry Potter" films) is 33. Actor Teyonah Parris ("Mad Men") is 33.
Wednesday: Singer Julio Iglesias is 77. Actor Paul Petersen ("The Donna Reed Show") is 75. Actor-singer Mary Kay Place is 73. Singer Bruce Springsteen is 71. Director George C. Wolfe (film's "Nights in Rodanthe," stage's "Angels in America") is 66. Drummer Leon Taylor of The Ventures is 65. Actor Rosalind Chao ("Star Trek: Deep Space Nine") is 63. Actor Jason Alexander ("Seinfeld") is 61. Actor Chi McBride ("Hawaii Five-0," "Boston Public") is 59. Steel guitarist Don Herron of BR549 is 58. Actor LisaRaye ("All of Us," "Beauty Shop") is 54. Singer Ani DiFranco is 50. Singer Sam (formerly Sarah) Bettens of K's Choice is 48. Rapper-producer-record head Jermaine Dupri is 48. Actor Kip Pardue ("The Rules of Attraction," "Remember the Titans") is 44. Actor Anthony Mackie, a UNCSA alumnus ("The Avengers"), is 42. Singer Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town is 41. Actor Brandon Victor Dixon ("Hamilton") is 39. Actor David Lim ("S.W.A.T.," "Quantico") is 37. Actor Cush Jumbo ("The Good Fight," "The Good Wife") is 35. Actor Skylar Astin ("Pitch Perfect" films) is 33.
