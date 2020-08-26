Today: Bluegrass singer-banjo player J.D. Crowe is 83. Actor Tommy Sands is 83. Actor Tuesday Weld is 77. Actor G.W. Bailey ("MASH," "The Closer") is 76. Singer-bassist Tim Bogert of Vanilla Fudge is 76. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht is 75. Guitarist Jeff Cook of Alabama is 71. Actor Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) is 68. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 67. Actor Peter Stormare ("Fargo," "The Big Lebowski") is 67. Actor Diana Scarwid is 65. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 64. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 59. Guitarist Matthew Basford of Yankee Grey is 58. Bassist Mike Johnson (Dinosaur Jr.) is 55. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 53. Country singer Colt Ford is 51. Actor Chandra Wilson ("Grey's Anatomy") is 51. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 50. Actor Sarah Chalke ("Scrubs," second Becky on "Roseanne") is 44. Actor RonReaco Lee ("Madea Goes To Jail") is 44. Rapper Mase is 45. Actor Demetria McKinney ("House of Payne") is 42. Actor Aaron Paul ("Breaking Bad," "Big Love") is 41. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 41. Actor Shaun Weiss ("The Mighty Ducks") is 41. Keyboardist Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns is 40. Actor Patrick J. Adams ("Suits") is 39. Actor Karla Mosley ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 39. Actor Amanda Fuller ("Last Man Standing") is 36. Singer Mario is 34. Actor Alexa PenaVega ("Spy Kids") is 32. Actor Ellar Coltrane ("Boyhood") is 26. Actor Savannah Paige Rae ("Parenthood") is 17.
Friday: Actor Sonny Shroyer ("The Dukes of Hazzard") is 85. Actor Marla Adams ("The Young and the Restless") is 82. Actor Ken Jenkins ("Scrubs") is 80. Actor David Soul ("Starsky and Hutch") is 77. Actor Barbara Bach is 74. Actor Debra Mooney ("The Practice," "Everwood") is 73. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 69. Actor Daniel Stern is 63. Actor Emma Samms is 60. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 59. Actor Amanda Tapping ("Stargate: Atlantis," "Stargate SG-1") is 55. Country singer Shania Twain is 55. Actor Billy Boyd ("Lord of the Rings") is 52. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 51. Actor Jason Priestley ("Beverly Hills, 90210") is 51. Actor Daniel Goddard ("The Young and the Restless") is 49. Actor J. August Richards ("Kevin (Probably) Saves The World," "Angel") is 47. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 42. Actor Carly Pope ("Outlaw," "24,") is 40. Country singer Jake Owen is 39. Country singer Leann Rimes is 38. Actor Kelly Theibaud ("General Hospital") is 38. Actor Armie Hammer ("The Lone Ranger," "The Social Network") is 34. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 34. Actor Shalita Grant ("NCIS: New Orleans") is 32. Singer Cassadee Pope ("The Voice") is 31. Actor Katie Findlay ("How To Get Away With Murder") is 30. Actor Samuel Larsen ("Glee") is 29. Actor Kyle Massey ("Cory in the House," "That's So Raven") is 29. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis ("Beasts of the Southern Wild") is 17. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) ("Here Comes Honey Boo Boo") is 15.
Saturday: Actor Betty Lynn ("The Andy Griffith Show") is 94. Movie director William Friedkin is 85. Actor Elliott Gould is 82. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh ("Too Close for Comfort") is 68. Keyboardist Dan Truman of Diamond Rio is 64. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 61. Bassist-singer Me'Shell NdegeOcello is 52. Singer Carl Martin of Shai is 50. Actor Carla Gugino is 49. Guitarist Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty is 45. Actor John Hensley ("Nip/Tuck") is 43. Actor Kate Simses ("Dr. Ken") is 41. Bassist David Desrosiers of Simple Plan is 40. Actor Jennifer Landon ("As The World Turns") is 37. Actor Lea Michele ("Glee") is 33. Actor Charlotte Ritchie ("Call the Midwife") is 31. Singer Liam Payne of One Direction is 27.
Sunday: Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 81. Actor-turned-politician Ben Jones (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 79. Actor John Kani (“Black Panther”) is 78. Comedian Lewis Black (“The Daily Show”) is 72. Actor Timothy Bottoms (film’s “The Last Picture Show,” TV’s “The Paper Chase”) is 67. Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright is 63. Actor Michael Chiklis (“The Fantastic Four,” ″The Shield”) is 57. Actor Michael Michele (“ER,” ″Homicide: Life On The Street”) is 54. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 49. Guitarist Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is 49. Actor Cameron Diaz is 48. TV personality Lisa Ling (“The View”) is 47. Singer-guitarist Aaron Barrett of Reel Big Fish is 46. Actor Raul Castillo (“Looking”) is 43. Actor Michael Gladis (“Reckless,” ″Mad Men”) is 43. Drummer Matt Taul (Tantric, Days of the New) is 42. Singer Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive is 35. Guitarist Ryan Ross (Panic At The Disco) is 34. Actor Johanna Braddy (“Quantico”) is 33.
Monday: Actor Warren Berlinger (“Operation Petticoat,” ″The Joey Bishop Show”) is 83. Drummer Jerry Allison of Buddy Holly and the Crickets is 81. Singer Van Morrison is 75. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 75. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker of Scorpions is 72. Actor Richard Gere is 71. Actor Stephen Henderson (“Fences,” ″Manchester by the Sea”) is 71. Singer Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze is 63. Drummer Gina Schock of The Go-Go’s is 63. Singer Tony DeFranco of The DeFranco Family is 61. Keyboardist Larry Waddell of Mint Condition is 57. Actor Jaime P. Gomez (“Nash Bridges”) is 55. Guitarist Jeff Russo of Tonic is 51. Singer Deborah Gibson is 50. Bassist Greg Richling of The Wallflowers is 50. Actor Zack Ward (“A Christmas Story,” ″Titus”) is 50. Actor Chris Tucker (“Rush Hour”) is 48. Actor Sara Ramirez (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 45. Singer Tamara of Trina and Tamara is 43.
Tuesday: Actor George Maharis (“Route 66”) is 92. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 81. Actor Don Stroud is 77. Singer Archie Bell of Archie Bell and the Drells is 76. Singer Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees is 74. Drummer Greg Errico of Sly and the Family Stone is 72. Talk show host Dr. Phil is 70. Singer Gloria Estefan is 63. Jazz saxophonist Boney James is 59. Singer-guitarist Grant Lee Phillips (“Gilmore Girls”) is 57. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 56. DJ Spigg Nice of Lost Boyz is 50. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira (“Desperate Housewives”) is 49. Actor Maury Sterling (“Homeland”) is 49. Actor Scott Speedman (“Felicity”) is 45. Singer Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies is 44. Actor Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos”) is 39. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones (“Life in Pieces,” ″New Girl”) is 38. Guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy is 36. Actor Aisling Loftus (“Mr. Selfridge”) is 30.
Wednesday: Dancer-actor Marge Champion is 101. Singer Jimmy Clanton is 82. Singer Sam Gooden of The Impressions is 81. Singer-turned-minister Joe Simon is 77. Singer Rosalind Ashford of Martha and the Vandellas is 77. Sportscaster Terry Bradshaw is 72. Actor Mark Harmon is 69. Actor Linda Purl is 65. Drummer Jerry Augustyniak of 10,000 Maniacs is 62. Drummer Paul Deakin of The Mavericks is 61. Actor Keanu Reeves is 56. Actor Salma Hayek is 54. Actor Tuc Watkins (“One Life To Live”) is 54. Actor Cynthia Watros (“Lost,” ″Titus”) is 52. Singer K-Ci of K-Ci and JoJo is 51. Actor Nicholas Pinnock (“For Life”) is 47. Comedian Katt Williams (“Norbit”) is 47. Actor Michael Lombardi (“Rescue Me”) is 46. Actor Tiffany Hines (“Nikita,” “Bones”) is 43. Bassist Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit is 43. Actor Jonathan Kite (“2 Broke Girls”) is 41. Actor Joshua Henry (“Hamilton”) is 36. Actor Allison Miller (“A Million Little Things”) is 35. Drummer Spencer Smith (Panic at the Disco) is 33. DJ-music producer Zedd is 31.
