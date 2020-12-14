Dec. 17: Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 84. Actor Bernard Hill is 76. Actor Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”) is 75. Former “Hardball” host Chris Matthews is 75. Actor-comedian Eugene Levy is 74. Actor Marilyn Hassett (“The Other Side of the Mountain”) is 73. Actor Wes Studi (TV’s “Comanche Moon,” “Into the West”) is 73. Drummer Jim Bonfanti of The Raspberries is 72. Actor Joel Brooks (“Six Feet Under”) is 71. Singer Paul Rodgers is 71. Singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn of The Emotions is 69. Country singer Sharon White of The Whites is 67. Actor Barry Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 67. Actor Bill Pullman is 67. Director-producer Peter Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary,” ″Dumb and Dumber”) is 64. Bassist Mike Mills of R.E.M. is 62. Singer Sarah Dallin of Bananarama is 59. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 54. Bassist Duane Propes of Little Texas is 54. Actor Laurie Holden (“The Walking Dead”) is 51. DJ Homicide of Sugar Ray is 50. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas (“The District”) is 50. Actor Claire Forlani (“Meet Joe Black,” ″CSI: NY”) is 49. Drummer Eddie Fisher of OneRepublic is 47. Actor Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”) is 46. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 46. Actor Marissa Ribisi (“Pleasantville”) is 46. Actor Milla Jovovich (“Zoolander,” ″The Fifth Element”) is 45. Singer Ben Goldwasser of MGMT is 38. Singer Mikky Ekko is 37. Actor Shannon Woodward (“Westworld,” ″Raising Hope”) is 36. Actor Emma Bell (“The Walking Dead”) is 34. Actor Vanessa Zima (Film’s “Ulee’s Gold,” TV’s “Murder One”) is 34. Guitarist Taylor York of Paramore is 31. Actor Graham Rogers (“Quantico”) is 30. Actor-singer Nat Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band”) is 26.
Dec. 18: Actor Cicely Tyson is 96. Actor Roger Mosley (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 82. Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 77. Director Steven Spielberg is 74. Movie critic Leonard Maltin is 70. Guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars is 67. Actor Ray Liotta is 66. Comedian Ron White is 64. Singer Angie Stone is 59. Actor Brad Pitt is 57. Wrestler-actor Stone Cold Steve Austin (“Chain of Command”) is 56. Actor Shawn Christian (“Days of Our Lives”) is 55. Actor Rachel Griffiths (“Brothers and Sisters,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 52. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 52. Country singer Cowboy Troy is 50. Rapper DMX is 50. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 48. Singer Sia is 45. Country singer Randy Houser is 44. Actor Josh Dallas (“Once Upon A Time”) is 42. Actor Katie Holmes (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 42. Singer Christina Aguilera is 40. Actor Ashley Benson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 31. Actor Bridgit Mendler (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 28. Singer Billie Eilish is 18. Actor Isabella Crovetti (“Vampirina”) is 16.
Dec. 19: Actor Elaine Joyce is 77. Actor Tim Reid is 76. Musician John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 75. Country singer Janie Fricke is 73. Actor Mike Lookinland (“The Brady Bunch”) is 60. Actor Scott Cohen (“Gilmore Girls”) is 59. Actor Jennifer Beals is 57. Actor Robert MacNaughton (“E.T.”) is 54. Magician Criss Angel is 53. Guitarist Klaus Eichstadt of Ugly Kid Joe is 53. Actor Kristy Swanson is 51. Model Tyson Beckford is 50. Actor Rosa Blasi (“Strong Medicine”) is 48. Actor Alyssa Milano is 48. Actor Tara Summers (“Mercy Street,” “Boston Legal”) is 41. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 40. Actor Marla Sokoloff (“The Practice”) is 40. Actor Nik Dodani (“Murphy Brown”) is 27.
Dec. 20: Actor Tommy Cole ("The Mickey Mouse Club") is 79. Drummer Bobby Colomby of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 76. Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss is 75. Musician Alan Parsons is 72. Actor Jenny Agutter ("Call the Midwife") is 68. Actor Michael Badalucco ("The Practice") is 66. Actor Blanche Baker ("Shakedown," "Holocaust") is 64. Singer Billy Bragg is 63. Singer-bassist Mike Watt (The Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 63. Actor Joel Gretsch ("V") is 56. Country singer Kris Tyler is 56. Singer Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes is 54. Actor Nicole deBoer ("The Dead Zone") is 50. Singer David Cook ("American Idol") is 38. Actor Jonah Hill is 37. Actor Bob Morley ("The 100") is 36. Singer JoJo is 30.
Dec. 21: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 85. Actor Jane Fonda is 83. Actor Larry Bryggman (TV's "As The World Turns," "film's "Die Hard: With A Vengeance") is 82. Singer Carla Thomas is 78. Guitarist Albert Lee is 77. Actor Josh Mostel ("Billy Madison," "Big Daddy") is 74. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 72. Singer Nick Gilder is 70. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris ("Better Call Saul") is 68. Actor Jane Kaczmarek ("Malcolm in the Middle") is 65. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 64. Entertainer Jim Rose of The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow is 64. Former child actor Lisa Gerritsen ("Phyllis," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show") is 63. Actor-comedian Ray Romano ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 63. Country singer Christy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 58. Drummer Murph of Dinosaur Jr. is 56. Guitarist Gabrielle Glaser (Luscious Jackson) is 55. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 55. Actor Michelle Hurd ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit') is 54. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 54. Actor Karri Turner ("JAG") is 54. Actor Khrystyne Haje ("Head of the Class") is 52. Country singer Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers is 52. Actor Julie Delpy is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 49. Singer-guitarist Brett Scallions (Fuel) is 49. Singer Lukas Rossi of Rock Star Supernova (TV: "Rock Star: Supernova") is 44. Actor Rutina Wesley ("True Blood") is 42. Keyboardist Anna Bulbrook of Airborne Toxic Event is 38. Actor Steven Yeun ("The Walking Dead") is 37. Actor Kaitlyn Dever ("Last Man Standing") is 24.
Dec. 22: Actor Hector Elizondo is 84. Country singer Red Steagall is 82. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 75. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 72. Actor BernNadette Stanis ("Good Times") is 67. Rapper Luther Campbell (2 Live Crew) is 60. Guitarist Chuck Mead (BR549) is 60. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 58. Actor Lauralee Bell ("The Young and the Restless") is 52. Country singer Lori McKenna is 52. Actor Heather Donahue ("The Blair Witch Project") is 47. Actor Chris Carmack ("Grey's Anatomy," "The O.C.") is 40. Actor Harry Ford ("Code Black") is 38. Actor Greg Finley (TV's "The Flash," "The Secret Life of the American Teenager") is 36. Singer Jordin Sparks ("American Idol") is 31. Singer Meghan Trainor is 27.
Dec. 23: Actor Ronnie Schell ("Gomer Pyle, USMC") is 89. Actor Frederic Forrest ("Lonesome Dove") is 84. Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna) is 80. Drummer Ron Bushy of Iron Butterfly is 79. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer ("The Simpsons") is 77. Actor Susan Lucci ("All My Children") is 74. Musician Adrian Belew (King Crimson) is 71. Guitarist Dave Murray of Iron Maiden is 64. Actor Joan Severance (TV's "Wiseguy") is 62. Singer Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam is 56. Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield is 43. Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle ("Hannah Montana," "Camp Rock") is 30. Actor Spencer Daniels ("Mom") is 28. Actor Caleb Foote (TV's "The Kids Are Alright") is 27.
