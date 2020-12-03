Dec. 3: Director Jean-Luc Godard is 90. Singer Jaye P. Morgan ("The Gong Show") is 89. Actor Nicolas Coster ("The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo") is 87. Actor Mary Alice is 79. Singer Ozzy Osbourne is 72. Singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship is 71. Bassist Paul Gregg of Restless Heart is 66. Actor Steven Culp ("Desperate Housewives") is 65. Actor Daryl Hannah is 60. Actor Julianne Moore is 60. Actor Brendan Fraser is 52. Singer Montell Jordan is 52. Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 51. Actor Bruno Campos ("Nip/Tuck," "Jesse") is 47. Actor Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed") is 47. Actor Lauren Roman ("Bold and the Beautiful") is 45. Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 41. Actor Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip") is 41. Actor Anna Chlumsky is 40. Actor Jenna Dewan ("The Resident," "Supergirl") is 40. Actor Brian Bonsall ("Family Ties") is 39. Actor Dascha Polanco ("Orange is the New Black") is 38. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 37. Drummer Michael Calabrese of Lake Street Dive is 36. Actor Amanda Seyfried ("Mamma Mia") is 35. Actor Jake T. Austin ("The Fosters," "Wizards of Waverly Place") is 26.
Dec. 4: Game show host Wink Martindale is 87. Singer Freddy "Boom Boom" Cannon is 84. Actor-producer-director Max Baer Junior ("The Beverly Hillbillies") is 83. Bassist Bob Mosley of Moby Grape is 78. Singer-bassist Chris Hillman (The Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers) is 76. Singer Southside Johnny Lyon of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes is 72. Actor Jeff Bridges is 71. Guitarist Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Rossington Collins Band) is 69. Actor Patricia Wettig is 69. Actor Tony Todd ("Final Destination" films) is 66. Drummer Brian Prout of Diamond Rio is 65. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 65. Bassist Bob Griffin (The BoDeans) is 61. Singer Vinnie Dombroski of Sponge is 58. Actor Chelsea Noble ("Growing Pains," "Kirk") is 56. Actor Marisa Tomei is 56. Comedian Fred Armisen ("Portlandia," "Saturday Night Live") is 54. Rapper Jay-Z is 51. Actor Kevin Sussman ("Ugly Betty") is 50. Model Tyra Banks is 47. Country singer Lila McCann is 39. Actor Lindsay Felton ("Caitlin's Way") is 36. Actor Orlando Brown ("That's So Raven") is 33. Actor Scarlett Estevez ("Lucifer") is 13.
Dec. 5: Actor Jeroen Krabbe ("The Fugitive") is 76. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 74. Singer Jim Messina (Loggins and Messina, Poco) is 73. Actor Morgan Brittany ("Dallas") is 69. Actor Brian Backer ("Fast Times at Ridgemont High") is 64. Country singer Ty England is 57. Singer-guitarist John Rzeznik of The Goo Goo Dolls is 55. Country singer Gary Allan is 53. Comedian Margaret Cho is 52. Actor Alex Kapp Horner ("The New Adventures of Old Christine") is 51. Actor Kali Rocha (TV's "Man with a Plan") is 49. Bassist Regina Zernay of Cowboy Mouth is 48. Actor Paula Patton ("Precious") is 45. Actor Amy Acker ("Person of Interest," "Angel") is 44. Actor Nick Stahl (TV's "Carnivale," film's "Terminator 3") is 41. Actor Adan Canto ("Designated Survivor") is 39. Singer Keri Hilson is 38. Actor Gabriel Luna ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") is 38. Actor Frankie Muniz ("Malcolm in the Middle") is 35. Actor Ross Bagley ("Fresh Prince of Bel-Air") is 32.
Dec. 6: Actor Patrick Bauchau (“The Pretender,” “Carnivale”) is 82. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 79. Actor James Naughton (“Hostages,” “Planet of the Apes”) is 75. Singer Frank Beverly of Maze is 74. Actor JoBeth Williams is 72. Actor Tom Hulce is 67. Actor Kin Shriner is 67. Talk show host Wil Shriner is 67. Drummer Rick Buckler of The Jam is 65. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 65. Country singer Bill Lloyd of Foster and Lloyd is 65. Comedian Steven Wright is 65. Guitarist Peter Buck of R.E.M. is 64. Drummer David Lovering of The Pixies is 59. Guitarist Ben Watt of Everything But the Girl is 58. Actor Janine Turner (“Strong Medicine,” “Northern Exposure”) is 58. Director Judd Apatow (“The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” ″Knocked Up”) is 53. Keyboardist Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg of Ace of Base is 50. Actor Lindsay Price (“Splitting Up Together”) is 44. Actor Ashley Madekwe (”Revenge,” “Salem”) is 39. Bassist Jacob Chesnut of Rush of Fools is 31.
Dec. 7: Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne of the Osborne Brothers is 89. Actor Ellen Burstyn is 88. Country singer Gary Morris is 72. Singer Tom Waits is 71. Actor Priscilla Barnes (“Three’s Company”) is 63. Announcer Edd Hall (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 62. Bassist Tim Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 62. Actor Patrick Fabian (“Better Call Saul”) is 56. Actor Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) is 55. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 54. Actor Kimberly Hebert Gregory (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World”) is 48. Rapper Kon Artis of D12 is 46. Singer Nicole Appleton of All Saints is 45. Singer Frankie J (Kumbia Kings) is 44. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 44. Actor Shiri Appleby (“UnREAL,” “Roswell”) is 42. Singer Sara Bareilles is 41. Actor Jennifer Carpenter (“Limitless,” “Dexter”) is 41. Actor Jack Huston (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 38. Singer Aaron Carter is 33.
Dec. 8: Singer Jerry Butler is 81. Flute player James Galway is 81. Drummer Bobby Elliott of The Hollies is 79. Actor Mary Woronov (“Eating Raoul,” “The Munsters” films) is 77. Actor John Rubinstein (“Family,” ″Crazy Like a Fox”) is 74. Actor Kim Basinger is 67. Guitarist Warren Cuccurullo (Duran Duran, Missing Persons) is 64. Guitarist Phil Collen of Def Leppard is 64. Country singer Marty Raybon (The Raybon Brothers, Shenandoah) is 61. Guitarist Marty Friedman (Megadeth) is 58. Actor Wendell Pierce (“The Wire,” “Treme”) is 57. Actor Teri Hatcher is 56. Actor David Harewood (“Supergirl,” ″Homeland”) is 55. Singer Sinead O’Connor is 54. Actor Matthew Laborteaux (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 54. Guitarist Ryan Newell of Sister Hazel is 48. Actor Dominic Monaghan (“Lost,” ″Lord of the Rings”) is 44. Actor Ian Somerhalder (“The Vampire Diaries,” ″Lost,”) is 42. Singer Ingrid Michaelson is 41. Singer Chrisette Michele is 38. Country singer Sam Hunt is 36. Singer Kate Voegele (“One Tree Hill”) is 34. Drummer Jen Ledger of Skillet is 31. Actor Wallis Currie-Wood (“Madam Secretary”) is 29. Actor AnnaSophia Robb (film’s “Race to Witch Mountain,” TV’s “The Carrie Diaries”) is 27.
Dec. 9: Actor Judi Dench is 86. Actor Beau Bridges is 79. Football player-turned-actor Dick Butkus is 78. Actor Michael Nouri is 75. Singer Joan Armatrading is 70. Actor Michael Dorn (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 68. Actor John Malkovich is 67. Country singer Sylvia is 64. Singer Donny Osmond is 63. Bassist Nick Seymour of Crowded House is 62. Comedian Mario Cantone (“Sex and the City”) is 61. Actor David Anthony Higgins (“Malcolm in the Middle,” “Ellen”) is 59. Actor Joe Lando (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 59. Actor Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Sports Night”) is 58. Keyboardist Jerry Hughes of Yankee Grey is 55. Singer-guitarist Thomas Flowers of Oleander is 53. Guitarist Brian Bell of Weezer is 52. Singer-guitarist Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers is 51. Businesswoman and TV personality Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”) is 51. Actor Allison Smith (“The West Wing,” ″Kate and Allie”) is 51. Former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 50. Country singer David Kersh is 50. Actor Reiko Aylesworth (“24″) is 48. Drummer Tre Cool of Green Day is 48. Rapper Canibus is 46. Singer Imogen Heap is 43. Actor Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) is 42. Actor Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 40. Actor Jolene Purdy (“Under the Dome,” ″Donnie Darko”) is 37. Actor Joshua Sasse (“Galavant”) is 33. Actor Ashleigh Brewer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 30..
— The Associated Press
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!