Dec. 9: Actor Judi Dench is 86. Actor Beau Bridges is 79. Football player-turned-actor Dick Butkus is 78. Actor Michael Nouri is 75. Singer Joan Armatrading is 70. Actor Michael Dorn (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 68. Actor John Malkovich is 67. Country singer Sylvia is 64. Singer Donny Osmond is 63. Bassist Nick Seymour of Crowded House is 62. Comedian Mario Cantone (“Sex and the City”) is 61. Actor David Anthony Higgins (“Malcolm in the Middle,” “Ellen”) is 59. Actor Joe Lando (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 59. Actor Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Sports Night”) is 58. Keyboardist Jerry Hughes of Yankee Grey is 55. Singer-guitarist Thomas Flowers of Oleander is 53. Guitarist Brian Bell of Weezer is 52. Singer-guitarist Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers is 51. Businesswoman and TV personality Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”) is 51. Actor Allison Smith (“The West Wing,” ″Kate and Allie”) is 51. Former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 50. Country singer David Kersh is 50. Actor Reiko Aylesworth (“24″) is 48. Drummer Tre Cool of Green Day is 48. Rapper Canibus is 46. Singer Imogen Heap is 43. Actor Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) is 42. Actor Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 40. Actor Jolene Purdy (“Under the Dome,” ″Donnie Darko”) is 37. Actor Joshua Sasse (“Galavant”) is 33. Actor Ashleigh Brewer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 30..