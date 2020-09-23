Today: Singer Sonny Turner of The Platters is 81. Singer Barbara Allbut of The Angels is 80. Singer Phyllis "Jiggs" Allbut of The Angels is 78. Singer Gerry Marsden of Gerry and the Pacemakers is 78. News anchor Lou Dobbs is 75. Actor Gordon Clapp ("NYPD Blue") is 72. Actor Harriet Walter ("The Crown") is 70. Actor Kevin Sorbo ("Hercules: Legendary Journeys") is 62. Singer Cedric Dent (Take 6) is 58. Actor-writer Nia Vardalos ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding") is 58. Drummer Shawn Crahan of Slipknot is 51. Drummer Marty Mitchell (Ricochet) is 51. Singer-guitarist Marty Cintron of No Mercy is 49. Guitarist Juan DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 45. Actor Ian Bohen ("Yellowstone," TV's "Teen Wolf") is 44. Actor Spencer Treat Clark ("Animal Kingdom") is 33. Actor Grey Damon ("Station 19") is 33. Actor Kyle Sullivan ("Malcolm in the Middle") is 32. Actor Ben Platt is 27.
Friday: Newswoman Barbara Walters is 91. Singer Ian Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 87. Polka band leader Jimmy Sturr is 78. Actor Josh Taylor ("Days of Our Lives," "Valerie's Family") is 77. Actor Robert Walden ("Lou Grant") is 77. Actor Michael Douglas is 76. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 73. Actor Mimi Kennedy ("Dharma and Greg") is 72. Actor Anson Williams ("Happy Days") is 71. Actor Mark Hamill is 69. Actor Colin Friels is 68. Actor Michael Madsen is 62. Actor Heather Locklear is 59. Actor Aida Turturro ("The Sopranos") is 58. Actor Tate Donovan ("The O.C.") is 57. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith ("Unsolved Mysteries") is 57. Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy ("Orphan Black," "The Tudors") is 56. Actor Jason Flemyng ("The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen") is 54. Actor-singer Will Smith is 52. Actor Hal Sparks ("Queer as Folk") is 51. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 51. Actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras ("I Know What You Did Last Summer") is 47. Actor Clea DuVall ("Heroes") is 43. Actor Robbie Jones ("One Tree Hill") is 43. Actor Joel David Moore ("Avatar") is 43. Actor Chris Owen ("American Pie" films) is 40. Rapper T.I. is 40. Actor Lee Norris ("One Tree Hill") is 39. Actor-rapper Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) ("Atlanta," "Community") is 37. Actor Zach Woods ("Silicon Valley," "The Office") is 36. Actor Jordan Gavaris ("Orphan Black") is 31. Actor Emmy Clarke ("Monk") is 29.
Saturday: Country singer David Frizzell is 79. Actor Kent McCord ("Adam 12") is 78. "The Weakest Link" host Anne Robinson is 76. Singer Bryan Ferry is 75. Actor Mary Beth Hurt is 74. Singer-actor Olivia Newton-John is 72. Actor James Keane ("Bulworth," TV's "The Paper Chase") is 68. Singer-guitarist Cesar Rosas of Los Lobos is 66. Country singer Carlene Carter is 65. Actor Linda Hamilton is 64. Country singer Doug Supernaw is 60. Singer Cindy Herron of En Vogue is 59. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson ("Little House on the Prairie") is 58. Singer Tracey Thorn of Everything But the Girl is 58. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 54. Guitarist Jody Davis of Newsboys is 53. Actor Jim Caviezel ("The Passion of the Christ") is 52. Actor Tricia O'Kelley ("The New Adventures of Old Christine") is 52. Actor Ben Shenkman ("Royal Pains," "Angels in America") is 52. Singer Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men is 48. Music producer Dr. Luke is 47. Jazz trumpeter Nicholas Payton is 47. Singer and TV personality Christina Milian is 39. Actor Zoe Perry ("Young Sheldon") is 37.
Sunday: Actor Kathleen Nolan is 87. Actor Claude Jarman Jr. ("The Yearling") is 86. Singer-guitarist Randy Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 77. Singer-actor Meat Loaf is 73. Actor Liz Torres ("Gilmore Girls") is 73. Actor A Martinez ("LA Law," "Santa Barbara") is 72. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa ("Pearl Harbor") is 70. Actor-opera singer Anthony Laciura ("Boardwalk Empire") is 69. Singer-actor-director Shaun Cassidy is 62. Comedian Marc Maron ("Maron") is 57. Singer-guitarist Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind is 56. Actor Patrick Muldoon ("Melrose Place") is 52. Singer Mark Calderon of Color Me Badd is 50. Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is 48. Actor Indira Varma ("For Life") is 47. Singer Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down is 42. Bassist Grant Brandell of Underoath is 39. Actor Anna Camp ("The Mindy Project," "True Blood") is 38. Rapper Lil' Wayne is 38. Singer Avril Lavigne is 36. Bluegrass musician Sierra Hull is Actor Sam Lerner ("The Goldbergs") is 28. Actor Ames McNamara ("The Connors") is 13.
Monday: Actor Brigitte Bardot is 86. Actor Joel Higgins ("Silver Spoons") is 77. Actor Jeffrey Jones is 74. Actor Vernee Watson ("Bob Hearts Abishola," "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air") is 71. Writer-director-actor John Sayles is 70. Guitarist George Lynch of Lynch Mob (and Dokken) is 66. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 56. Country singer Matt King is 54. Actor Mira Sorvino is 53. TV personality and singer Moon Zappa is 53. Actor Naomi Watts is 52. Country singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town is 51. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 45. Rapper Young Jeezy is 43. Actor Peter Cambor ("NCIS: Los Angeles") is 42. TV personality Bam Margera ("Jackass") is 41. Actor Jerrika Hinton ("Grey's Anatomy") is 39. Guitarist Luke Mossman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 39. Musician St. Vincent is 38. Comedian Phoebe Robinson ("What Men Want") is 36. Drummer Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons is 34. Actor Hilary Duff is 33. Actor Keir Gilchrist ("United States of Tara") is 28.
Tuesday: Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 85. Actor Ian McShane is 78. Jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is 78. TV theme composer Mike Post is 76. Actor Patricia Hodge is 74. Guitarist Mike Pinera of Iron Butterfly is 72. Singer-guitarist Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is 72. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 72. Country singer Alvin Crow is 70. Actor Drake Hogestyn ("Days of Our Lives") is 67. Singer Suzzy Roche of The Roches is 64. Comedian Andrew "Dice" Clay is 63. Actor Roger Bart ("Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay," "Desperate Housewives") is 58. Singer-bassist Les Claypool of Primus is 57. Actor Ben Miles ("The Crown") is 54. Actor Jill Whelan ("Love Boat") is 54. Bassist Brad Smith of Blind Melon is 52. Actor Erika Eleniak ("Baywatch") is 51. Singer Devante Swing of Jodeci is 51. Actor Emily Lloyd is 50. Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 50. Actor Rachel Cronin ("Ed") is 49. Guitarist Danick Dupelle of Emerson Drive is 47. Actor Alexis Cruz ("Shark," "Touched by an Angel") is 46. Actor Zachary Levi ("Chuck") is 40. Actor Chrissy Metz ("This Is Us") is 40. Actor Kelly McCreary ("Grey's Anatomy") is 39. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 33. Actor Doug Brochu ("Sonny With A Chance") is 30. Singer and "American Idol" winner Phillip Phillips is 30. Singer Halsey is 26.
Wednesday: Actor Angie Dickinson is 89. Singer Cissy Houston is 87. Singer Johnny Mathis is 85. Actor Len Cariou (TV's "Blue Bloods," film "The Four Seasons") is 81. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 77. Singer Sylvia Peterson of The Chiffons is 74. Actor John Finn ("Cold Case") is 68. Guitarist John Lombardo (10,000 Maniacs) is 68. Country singer Deborah Allen is 67. Actor Calvin Levels ("Adventures in Babysitting") is 66. Jazz singer Patrice Rushen is 66. Actor Barry Williams ("The Brady Bunch") is 66. Actor Fran Drescher is 63. Country singer Marty Stuart is 62. Actor Crystal Bernard ("Wings") is 59. Actor Eric Stoltz is 59. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 58. Country singer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is 57. Singer Trey Anastasio of Phish is 56. Bassist Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls is 56. Actor Monica Bellucci ("The Passion of the Christ," "The Matrix Reloaded") is 56. Actor Lisa Thornhill ("Veronica Mars") is 54. Actor Andrea Roth ("Rescue Me") is 53. Actor Amy Landecker ("The Handmaid's Tale") is 51. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell ("Grimm") is 51. Actor Tony Hale ("Veep," "Arrested Development") is 50. Actor Jenna Elfman is 49. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 46. Actor Marion Cotillard ("Public Enemies," "La Vie en Rose") is 45. Actor Christopher Jackson ("Bull," "Oz") is 45. Actor Toni Trucks ("SEAL Team") is 40. Actor Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls," "Party of Five") is 38. Actor Kieran Culkin is 37. Rapper T-Pain is 36.
The Associated Press
