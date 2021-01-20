Jan. 21: Opera singer Placido Domingo is 80. Actor Jill Eikenberry is 74. Guitarist Jim Ibbotson (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 71. Actor Robby Benson is 65. Actor Geena Davis is 65. Actor Charlotte Ross (“NYPD Blue”) is 53. Singer Marc Gay of Shai is 52. Actor Karina Lombard (“The L Word”) is 52. Actor Ken Leung (“Marvel’s Inhumans,” ″Lost”) is 51. Rapper Levirt of B-Rock and the Bizz is 51. Drummer Mark Trojanowski of Sister Hazel is 51. Singer Cat Power is 49. DJ Chris Kilmore of Incubus is 48. Singer Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) of the Spice Girls is 45. Actor Jerry Trainor (“Wendell & Vinnie,” ″iCarly”) is 44. Singer Nokio of Dru Hill is 42. Actor Izabella Miko (“Coyote Ugly”) is 40. Actor Luke Grimes (TV’s “Yellowstone,” film’s “Fifty Shades”) is 37. Actor Feliz Ramirez (TV’s “Grand Hotel”) is 29.
Jan. 22: Actor Piper Laurie is 89. Singer Steve Perry (Journey) is 72. Bassist Teddy Gentry of Alabama is 69. Actor John Wesley Shipp (“The Flash,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 66. Actor Linda Blair is 62. Actor Diane Lane is 56. Country singer Regina Nicks of Regina Regina is 56. Rapper-actor DJ Jazzy Jeff is 56. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 53. Actor Olivia D’Abo (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ″The Wonder Years”) is 52. Actor Katie Finneran (“The Michael J. Fox Show”) is 50. Actor Gabriel Macht (“Suits”) is 49. Actor Balthazar Getty is 46. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 41. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 41. Singer Willa Ford is 40. Actor Beverley Mitchell (“Seventh Heaven”) is 40. Guitarist Ben Moody of The Fallen (and formerly of Evanescence) is 40. Actor-singer Phoebe Strole (“Glee”) is 38. Rapper Logic is 31. Actor Sami Gayle (“Blue Bloods”) is 25.
Jan. 23: Actor Chita Rivera is 88. Actor-director Lou Antonio (“Cool Hand Luke”) is 87. Jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton is 78. Actor Gil Gerard is 78. Singer Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 73. Bassist-keyboardist Bill Cunningham of The Box Tops is 71. Actor Richard Dean Anderson (“MacGyver”) is 71. Singer-guitarist Robin Zander of Cheap Trick is 68. Singer Anita Baker is 63. Bassist Earl Falconer of UB40 is 62. Actor Peter Mackenzie (“black-ish”) is 60. Actor Boris McGiver (“House of Cards,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 59. Actor Gail O’Grady (“American Dreams,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 58. Actor Mariska Hargitay (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 57. Singer Marc Nelson (Az Yet) is 50. “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell is 47. Actor Tiffani Thiessen (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) is 47. Bassist Nick Harmer of Death Cab for Cutie is 46. Actor Lindsey Kraft (“Living Biblically”) is 41.
Jan. 24: Fiddler Doug Kershaw is 85. Singer Ray Stevens is 82. Singer Aaron Neville is 80. Singer Neil Diamond is 80. Actor Michael Ontkean (“Twin Peaks”) is 75. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 71. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 70. Actor William Allen Young (“Code Black,” “Moesha”) is 67. Keyboardist-turned-TV personality Jools Holland (Squeeze) is 63. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 60. Drummer Keech Rainwater of Lonestar is 58. Comedian Phil LaMarr (“Mad TV”) is 54. Singer Sleepy Brown of Society of Soul is 51. Actor Matthew Lillard (“Scooby-Doo,” ″She’s All That”) is 51. Actor Merrilee McCommas (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Family Law”) is 50. Singer Beth Hart is 49. Actor Ed Helms (“The Office”) is 47. Actor Christina Moses (“A Million Little Things”) is 43. Actor Tatyana Ali (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 42. Guitarist Mitchell Marlow of Fliter is 42. Actor Carrie Coon (“Leftovers”) is 40. Actor Daveed Diggs (“black-ish”) is 39. Actor Justin Baldoni (“Jane the Virgin”) is 37. Actor Mischa Barton (“The O.C.”) is 35.
Jan. 25: Country singer Claude Gray is 89. Actor Leigh Taylor-Young (“Peyton Place,” ″Soylent Green”) is 76. Actor Jenifer Lewis (“The Preacher’s Wife”, “The PJ’s”) is 64. Actor Dinah Manoff (film’s “Grease,” TV’s “Empty Nest”) is 65. Drummer Mike Burch of River Road is 55. Singer Kina (Brownstone) is 52. Actor-TV personality China Kantner is 50. Actor Ana Ortiz (“Devious Maids,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 50. Drummer Joe Sirois of Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 49. Guitarist Matt Odmark of Jars of Clay is 47. Actor Mia Kirshner (“The L Word,” “24”) is 46. Actor Christine Lakin (“Family Guy,” “Step By Step”) is 42. Singer Alicia Keys is 41. Actor Michael Trevino (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Bassist Calum Hood of 5 Seconds to Summer is 25. Actor Olivia Edward (“Better Things”) is 14.
Jan. 26: Sports announcer-actor Bob Uecker is 86. Actor Scott Glenn is 82. Singer Jean Knight is 78. Actor Richard Portnow (“Trumbo,” ″The Sopranos”) is 74. Drummer Corky Laing of Mountain is 73. Actor David Strathairn is 72. Musician Lucinda Williams is 68. Percussionist Norman Hassan of UB40 is 63. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is 63. Keyboardist Charlie Gillingham of Counting Crowes is 62. Guitarist Andrew Ridgeley (Wham!) is 58. Singer Jazzie B. of Soul II Soul is 58. Actor Paul Johansson (“One Tree Hill”) is 57. Actor Bryan Callen (“The Goldbergs”) is 54. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 51. Actor Nate Mooney (“American Odyssey,” ″It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”) is 49. Actor Jennifer Crystal (“House,” “Once and Again”) is 48. Drummer Chris Hesse of Hoobastank is 47. Actor Gilles Marini (“Sex and the City”) is 45. Actor Sara Rue (“Mom,” ″Less Than Perfect”) is 43. Actor Colin O’Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time”) is 40. Guitarist Michael Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 38.
Jan. 27: Actor James Cromwell (“Murder in the First,” ″Babe”) is 81. Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is 77. Singer Nedra Talley of The Ronettes is 75. Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov is 73. Country singer Cheryl White of The Whites is 66. Guitarist Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters is 66. Actor Mimi Rogers is 65. Guitarist Janick Gers of Iron Maiden is 64. Actor Susanna Thompson (“Arrow”) is 63. TV host Keith Olbermann is 62. Singer Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 60. Keyboardist Gillian Gilbert (New Order) is 60. Actor Tamlyn Tomita (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 58. Actor Bridget Fonda is 57. Actor Alan Cumming (“Spy Kids”) is 56. Singer Mike Patton (Faith No More) is 53. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 53. Rapper Tricky is 53. Guitarist Michael Kulas of James is 52. Comedian Patton Oswalt is 52. Actor Josh Randall (“Ed”) is 49. Country singer Kevin Denney is 43. Drummer Andrew Lee of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 35. Drummer Matt Sanchez of American Authors is 35. Actor-musician Braeden Lemasters of Wallows (TV’s “Men of a Certain Age”) is 25.