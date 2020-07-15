Today: Singer William Bell is 81. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 72. Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police is 68. Actress Faye Grant (“Affairs of State”) is 63. Dancer Michael Flatley (“Lord of the Dance”) is 62. Actress Phoebe Cates is 57. Actor Paul Hipp is 57. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (“Ed”) is 55. Actor Jonathan Adams (“Last Man Standing”) is 53. Actor Will Ferrell is 53. Actress Rain Pryor (“Head of the Class”) is 51. Actor Corey Feldman is 49.
Friday: Actor Donald Sutherland is 85. Guitarist Spencer Davis of the Spencer Davis Group is 81. Bassist Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is 71. Actress Lucie Arnaz is 69. Actor David Hasselhoff is 68. Bassist Fran Smith Jr. of The Hooters is 68. TV producer Mark Burnett (“Survivor,” “The Apprentice”) is 60. Actress Nancy Giles (“China Beach”) is 60. Singer Regina Belle is 57. Country singer Craig Morgan is 56. Bassist Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, Folk Implosion) is 54. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 53. Actor Andre Royo (“The Wire”) is 52. Singer JC of PM Dawn is 49. Rapper Sole’ is 47. Country singer Luke Bryan is 44.
Saturday: Director Paul Verhoeven (“Basic Instinct,” “Showgirls”) is 82. Singer Brian Auger is 81. Singer Dion is 81. Actor James Brolin is 80. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandals is 79. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 71. Actress Margo Martindale (“Sneaky Pete,” “The Americans”) is 69. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 66. Actress Audrey Landers (“Dallas”) is 64. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 63. Actress Anne-Marie Johnson (“That’s So Raven,” “In The Heat of the Night”) is 60. Actress Elizabeth McGovern (“Downton Abbey”) is 59. Keyboardist John Hermann of Widespread Panic is 58. Talk show host/actress Wendy Williams is 56. Actor Vin Diesel is 53. Guitarist Daron Malakian of System of a Down and of Scars On Broadway is 45. Actress Elsa Pataky (“The Fast and the Furious” films) is 44. Drummer Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) is 42. Actress Kristen Bell is 40.
Sunday: Actress Helen Gallagher (“Ryan’s Hope”) is 94. Country singer Sue Thompson is 94. Singer Vikki Carr is 80. Musician Commander Cody is 76. Actor George Dzundza (“Hack,” “Law and Order”) is 75. Singer-bassist Alan Gorrie of Average White Band is 74. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is 73. Guitarist Bernie Leadon (Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73. Actress Beverly Archer (“Major Dad, “Mama’s Family”) is 72. Actor Peter Barton (“Sunset Boulevard,” “Burke’s Law”) is 64. Drummer Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is 60. Actor Campbell Scott is 59. Actor Anthony Edwards (“ER”) is 58. Country singer Kelly Shiver (Thrasher Shiver) is 57. Actress Clea Lewis (“Ellen”) is 55. Singer Urs Buhler of Il Divo is 49. Drummer Jason McGerr of Death Cab For Cutie is 46. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 44. Actress Erin Cummings (“Astronaut Wives Club”) is 43. TV Chef Marcela Valladolid (“The Kitchen”) is 42. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) is 40.
Monday: Actress Sally Ann Howes (“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”) is 90. Actress Diana Rigg (“The Avengers”) is 82. Bassist John Lodge of the Moody Blues is 77. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 76. Singer Kim Carnes is 75. Guitarist Carlos Santana is 73. Guitarist Jay Jay French of Twisted Sister is 68. Drummer Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols is 64. Actress Donna Dixon (“Bosom Buddies”) is 63. Keyboardist Mick McNeil of Simple Minds is 62. Country singer Radney Foster is 61. Actor Dean Winters (“30 Rock,” Mayhem in Allstate commercials) is 56. Guitarist Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam is 54. Actor Reed Diamond (“Judging Amy,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 53. Actor Josh Holloway (“Lost”) is 51. Singer Vitamin C is 51. Actress Sandra Oh is 49.
Tuesday: Movie director Norman Jewison (“Moonstruck,” “Fiddler on the Roof”) is 94. Actor Leigh Lawson (“Tess”) is 77. Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) is 72. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau (“Doonesbury”) is 72. Actor Jamey Sheridan (“Homeland”) is 69. Singer-guitarist Eric Bazilian of The Hooters is 67. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 63. Actor Lance Guest (“Lou Grant”) is 60. Actor Matt Mulhern (“Major Dad”) is 60. Singer Emerson Hart of Tonic is 51. Actress Alysia Reiner (“Orange is the New Black”) is 50. Singer Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums is 50. Country singer Paul Brandt is 48. Keyboardist Korey Cooper of Skillet is 48. Actress Ali Landry is 47. Comedian Steve Byrne (“Sullivan and Son”) is 46. Percussionist Tato Melgar of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 43. Actor Justin Bartha (“The Hangover”) is 42. Actress Sprague Grayden (“Jericho,” “24”) is 42. Actor Josh Hartnett is 42. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 42. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 42.
Wednesday: Actress Louise Fletcher is 86. Singer Chuck Jackson is 83. Actor Terence Stamp is 82. Game show host Alex Trebek is 80. Singer George Clinton is 79. Singer-actor Bobby Sherman is 77. Actor Danny Glover is 74. Writer-director Paul Schrader is 74. Singer Don Henley is 73. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 73. Composer Alan Menken (“Little Mermaid,” “Little Shop of Horrors”) is 71. Singer-actress Lonette McKee (“The Women of Brewster Place”) is 67. Musician Al Di Meola is 66. Actor Willem Dafoe is 65. Actor John Leguizamo is 60. Singer Keith Sweat is 59. Singer Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls is 57. Actor-comedian David Spade is 56. Actress Franka Potente (“The Bourne Identity”) is 46. Actress Parisa Fitz-Henley (“Jessica Jones,” “Midnight, Texas”) is 43. Actress A.J. Cook (“Criminal Minds”) is 42. Actor Keegan Allen (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 33. Singer-actress Selena Gomez is 28.
