Oct. 28: Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 93. Actor Joan Plowright is 91. Actor Jane Alexander is 81. Actor Dennis Franz ("NYPD Blue") is 76. Actor-singer Telma Hopkins (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 72. Actor Annie Potts is 68. Songwriter-music producer Desmond Child is 67. Drummer Stephen Morris of New Order is 63. Singer-guitarist William Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 62. Actor Mark Derwin ("The Secret Life of the American Teenager," "Life With Bonnie") is 60. Actor Daphne Zuniga ("Melrose Place") is 58. Actor Lauren Holly is 57. "The Talk" co-host Sheryl Underwood is 57. Actor Jami Gertz is 55. Actor Chris Bauer ("True Blood") is 54. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 54. Actor Julia Roberts is 53. Fiddler Caitlin Cary (Whiskeytown) is 52. Actor Jeremy Davies ("Lost," "Justified") is 51. Singer Ben Harper is 51. Country singer Brad Paisley is 48. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 46. Actor Gwendoline Christie ("Game of Thrones," "Star Wars" films) is 42. Singer Justin Guarini ("American Idol") is 42. Singer Brett Dennen is 41. Guitarist Dave Tirio of Plain White T's is 41. Actor Matt Smith ("The Crown," "Dr. Who") is 38. Actor Finn Wittrock ("American Horror Story: Freak Show") is 36. Actor Troian Bellisario ("Pretty Little Liars") is 35. Singer-rapper Frank Ocean is 33. Actor Lexi Ainsworth ("General Hospital") is 28. Actor Nolan Gould ("Modern Family") is 22.
Oct. 29: Banjo player Sonny Osborne of The Osborne Brothers is 83. Country singer Lee Clayton is 78. Guitarist Denny Laine (Wings, Moody Blues) is 76. Singer-actor Melba Moore is 75. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 73. Actor Kate Jackson is 72. Actor Dan Castellaneta ("The Simpsons") is 63. Singer Randy Jackson of The Jacksons is 59. Drummer Peter Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 55. Actor Joely Fisher ("Ellen") is 53. Rapper Paris is 53. Actor Grayson McCouch ("Gotham") is 52. Singer SA Martinez of 311 is 51. Actor Winona Ryder is 49. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross ("black-ish") is 48. Actor Gabrielle Union is 48. Actor Trevor Lissauer ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch") is 47. Actor Milena Govich ("Law and Order") is 44. Actor Jon Abrahams ("Meet the Parents") is 43. Actor Brendan Fehr ("CSI: Miami," "Roswell") is 43. Actor Ben Foster ("Six Feet Under") is 40. Bassist Chris Baio of Vampire Weekend is 36. Actor Janet Montgomery ("New Amsterdam") is 35. Actor India Eisley ("The Secret Life of the American Teenager") is 27.
Oct. 30: Songwriter Eddie Holland of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 81. Singer Grace Slick is 81. Singer Otis Williams of The Temptations is 79. Actor Henry Winkler is 75. TV journalist Andrea Mitchell is 74. Bassist Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles (and Poco) is 73. Actor Harry Hamlin is 69. Actor Charles Martin Smith ("American Graffiti") is 67. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 66. Actor Kevin Pollak is 63. Singer-guitarist Jerry De Borg of Jesus Jones is 60. Actor Michael Beach ("Soul Food," "Third Watch") is 57. Singer-guitarist Gavin Rossdale of Bush is 55. Actor Jack Plotnick ("Reno 911!") is 52. "Cash Cab" host Ben Bailey is 50. Actor Billy Brown ("How To Get Away With Murder," "Dexter") is 50. Actor Nia Long is 50. Country singer Kassidy Osborn of SHeDAISY is 44. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal ("Babel," "The Motorcycle Diaries") is 42. Actor Matthew Morrison ("Glee") is 42. Actor Fiona Dourif ("When We Rise," "True Blood") is 39. Actor Shaun Sipos ("Melrose Place") is 39. Actor Tasso Feldman ("The Resident") is 37. Actor Janel Parrish ("Pretty Little Liars") is 32. Actor Tequan Richmond ("Everybody Hates Chris") is 28. Actor Kennedy McMann (TV's "Nancy Drew") is 24.
Oct. 31: Actor Lee Grant is 95. Anchorman Dan Rather is 89. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 83. Actor Ron Rifkin ("Alias") is 82. Actor Sally Kirkland is 79. Actor Stephen Rea ("The Crying Game," "V For Vendetta") is 74. Actor Deidre Hall ("Days Of Our Lives") is 73. Journalist Jane Pauley is 70. Broadway performer Brian Stokes Mitchell is 63. Director Peter Jackson ("Lord of the Rings") is 59. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 is 59. Guitarist Johnny Marr of Modest Mouse (and The Smiths) is 57. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 57. Drummer Mikkey Dee of Motorhead and of Scorpions is 57. Actor Rob Schneider is 57. Country singer Darryl Worley is 56. Actor Mike O'Malley ("Glee") is 55. Guitarist Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys is 54. Musician Rob Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice) is 53. Guitarist Rogers Stevens of Blind Melon is 51. Singer Linn Berggren of Ace of Base is 50. Reality show host Troy Hartman ("Extreme Survival," "No Boundaries") is 49. Gospel singer Smokie Norful is 47. Actor Piper Perabo is 44. Actor Samaire Armstrong (TV's "Resurrection") is 40. Keyboardist Tay Strathairn of Dawes is 40. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas ("American Pie") is 40. Guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 39. Actor Justin Chatwin ("American Gothic") is 38. Actor Holly Taylor ("The Americans") is 23. Actor Danielle Rose Russell ("Legacies," "The Originals") is 21. Singer-actor Willow Smith is 20.
Nov. 1: Country singer Bill Anderson is 83. Actor Barbara Bosson ("Murder One," "Hill Street Blues") is 81. Actor Robert Foxworth ("Falcon Crest") is 79. "Hustler" publisher Larry Flynt is 78. Country singer Kinky Friedman is 76. Actor Jeannie Berlin ("The Heartbreak Kid") is 71. Music producer David Foster is 71. Actor Belita Moreno ("Diary of a Wimpy Kid") is 71. Country singer-songwriter Keith Stegall is 66. Singer Lyle Lovett is 63. Actor Rachel Ticotin is 62. Bassist Eddie MacDonald (The Alarm) is 61. Actor Helene Udy ("Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman") is 59. Singer Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 58. Singer-keyboardist Mags Furuholmen of A-ha is 58. Drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard is 57. Country singer Big Kenny of Big and Rich is 57. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 56. Rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys is 54. Keyboardist Dale Wallace of Emerson Drive is 51. Actor Toni Collette ("The United States of Tara," "Little Miss Sunshine") is 48. Actor and TV personality Jenny McCarthy is 48. Actor Dave Berman ("CSI") is 47. "American Idol" runner-up Bo Bice is 45. Actor Matt Jones ("Breaking Bad") is 39. Actor Natalia Tena ("Game of Thrones," "Harry Potter" films) is 36. Actor Penn Badgely ("Gossip Girl") is 34. Actor Max Burkholder (TVs "Parenthood") is 23. Actor-drummer Alex Wolff ("The Naked Brothers Band") is 23.
Nov. 2: Singer Jay Black (Jay and the Americans) is 82. Actor Stefanie Powers is 78. Singer-actor J.D. Souther ("Nashville") is 75. Actor Kate Linder ("The Young and the Restless") is 73. Drummer Carter Beauford of the Dave Matthews Band is 62. Actor Peter Mullan ("Trainspotting") is 61. Singer k.d. lang is 59. Bassist Bobby Dall of Poison is 57. Actor Jenny Robertson (film's "Bull Durham," TV's "Reno 911!") is 57. Actor Lauren Velez ("Dexter") is 56. Actor David Schwimmer ("Friends") is 54. Singer Alvin Chea of Take 6 is 53. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 53. Bassist Fieldy of Korn is 51. Actor Meta Golding ("The Hunger Games: Catching Fire") is 49. Singer-guitarist John Hampson of Nine Days is 49. Actor Marisol Nichols ("Riverdale") is 49. Singer Timothy Christian Riley of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 46. Rapper Nelly is 46. Actor Danny Cooksey ("Diff'rent Strokes") is 45. Guitarist Chris Walla of Death Cab For Cutie is 45. TV personality Karamo Brown ("Queer Eye") is 40. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt ("Big Time Rush") is 30.
Nov. 3: Actor-radio personality Shadoe Stevens ("Dave's World") is 74. Singer Lulu is 72. Actor-comedian Roseanne Barr is 68. Actor Kathy Kinney ("The Drew Carey Show") is 67. Actor Kate Capshaw ("Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom") is 67. Comedian Dennis Miller is 67. Singer Adam Ant is 66. Sports commentator Phil Simms is 65. Actor Dolph Lundgren ("Rocky IV") is 63. Actor Julie Berman ("General Hospital") is 37. Actor Antonia Thomas ("The Good Doctor") is 34. Musician Courtney Barnett is 33. Reality show personality Kendall Jenner ("Keeping Up With The Kardashians") is 25.
Nov. 4: Actor Loretta Swit ("MASH") is 83. Singer Harry Elston of Friends of Distinction is 82. Singer Delbert McClinton is 80. Actor Ivonne Coll ("Jane the Virgin") is 73. Actor Markie Post is 70. Singer-guitarist Chris Difford of Squeeze is 66. Country singer Kim Forester of the Forester Sisters is 60. Actor Kathy Griffin is 60. Actor Ralph Macchio is 59. "Survivor" host Jeff Probst is 59. Saxophonist Tim Burton of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 57. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 51. Rapper-producer Sean "Diddy" Combs is 51. TV personality Bethenny Frankel ("Bethenny," "Real Housewives of New York") is 50. Actor Anthony Ruivivar ("Marvel's Avengers Assemble," "Third Watch") is 50. Jazz singer Gregory Porter is 49. Singer Shawn Rivera of Az Yet is 49. Actor Heather Tom ("Bold and the Beautiful," "One Life to Live") is 45. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 45. Actor Emme Rylan ("General Hospital") is 40.
