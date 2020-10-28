Oct. 30: Songwriter Eddie Holland of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 81. Singer Grace Slick is 81. Singer Otis Williams of The Temptations is 79. Actor Henry Winkler is 75. TV journalist Andrea Mitchell is 74. Bassist Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles (and Poco) is 73. Actor Harry Hamlin is 69. Actor Charles Martin Smith ("American Graffiti") is 67. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 66. Actor Kevin Pollak is 63. Singer-guitarist Jerry De Borg of Jesus Jones is 60. Actor Michael Beach ("Soul Food," "Third Watch") is 57. Singer-guitarist Gavin Rossdale of Bush is 55. Actor Jack Plotnick ("Reno 911!") is 52. "Cash Cab" host Ben Bailey is 50. Actor Billy Brown ("How To Get Away With Murder," "Dexter") is 50. Actor Nia Long is 50. Country singer Kassidy Osborn of SHeDAISY is 44. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal ("Babel," "The Motorcycle Diaries") is 42. Actor Matthew Morrison ("Glee") is 42. Actor Fiona Dourif ("When We Rise," "True Blood") is 39. Actor Shaun Sipos ("Melrose Place") is 39. Actor Tasso Feldman ("The Resident") is 37. Actor Janel Parrish ("Pretty Little Liars") is 32. Actor Tequan Richmond ("Everybody Hates Chris") is 28. Actor Kennedy McMann (TV's "Nancy Drew") is 24.

Oct. 31: Actor Lee Grant is 95. Anchorman Dan Rather is 89. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 83. Actor Ron Rifkin ("Alias") is 82. Actor Sally Kirkland is 79. Actor Stephen Rea ("The Crying Game," "V For Vendetta") is 74. Actor Deidre Hall ("Days Of Our Lives") is 73. Journalist Jane Pauley is 70. Broadway performer Brian Stokes Mitchell is 63. Director Peter Jackson ("Lord of the Rings") is 59. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 is 59. Guitarist Johnny Marr of Modest Mouse (and The Smiths) is 57. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 57. Drummer Mikkey Dee of Motorhead and of Scorpions is 57. Actor Rob Schneider is 57. Country singer Darryl Worley is 56. Actor Mike O'Malley ("Glee") is 55. Guitarist Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys is 54. Musician Rob Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice) is 53. Guitarist Rogers Stevens of Blind Melon is 51. Singer Linn Berggren of Ace of Base is 50. Reality show host Troy Hartman ("Extreme Survival," "No Boundaries") is 49. Gospel singer Smokie Norful is 47. Actor Piper Perabo is 44. Actor Samaire Armstrong (TV's "Resurrection") is 40. Keyboardist Tay Strathairn of Dawes is 40. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas ("American Pie") is 40. Guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 39. Actor Justin Chatwin ("American Gothic") is 38. Actor Holly Taylor ("The Americans") is 23. Actor Danielle Rose Russell ("Legacies," "The Originals") is 21. Singer-actor Willow Smith is 20.