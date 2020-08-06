Today: Children’s music performer Ella Jenkins is 96. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 82. Actor Louise Sorel (“Days of Our Lives”) is 80. Actor Ray Buktenica (“Rhoda”) is 77. Actor Dorian Harewood is 70. Actor Catherine Hicks (“Seventh Heaven”) is 69. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 68. Actor Stepfanie Kramer (“Hunter”) is 64. Actor Faith Prince is 63. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 62. Actor Leland Orser (“ER”) is 60. Actor Jeremy Ratchford (“Cold Case”) is 55. Actor Benito Martinez (“American Crime,” “The Shield”) is 52. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 52. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”) is 50. Actor Merrin Dungey (“Summerland,” “Alias”) is 49. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 48. Actor Jason O’Mara (“Life on Mars”) is 48. Actor Vera Farmiga (“Up In The Air,” “The Departed”) is 47. Actor Soleil Moon Frye (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” “Punky Brewster”) is 44. Actor Melissa George (“Alias,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 44. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 39. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton,” TV: “Smash”) is 39. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 36.
Friday: Humorist Garrison Keillor is 78. Singer B.J. Thomas is 78. Actor John Glover (“Smallville”) is 76. Actor David Rasche (“Sledge Hammer!”) is 76. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 70. Actor Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 68. Actor Wayne Knight (“Seinfeld”) is 65. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 62. Actor David Duchovny (“Californication,” “The X-Files”) is 60. Actor Delane Matthews (“Dave’s World”) is 59. Actor Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” “Oz”) is 57. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 57. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 55. Actor David Mann (“Madea” films) is 54. Actor Sydney Penny (“The Thorn Birds,” “All My Children”) is 49. Actor Greg Serano (“Power”) is 48. Actor Charlize Theron is 45. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 44. Actor Eric Johnson (“Fifty Shades Darker,” “Smallville”) is 41. Actor Liam James (TV’s “Psych,” film’s “The Way, Way Back”) is 24.
Saturday: Actor Nita Talbot is 90. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 83. Actor Connie Stevens is 82. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 81. Actor Larry Wilcox (“CHiPS”) is 73. Actor Keith Carradine (“Madam Secretary”) is 71. Drummer Anton Fig (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 67. Actor Donny Most (“Happy Days”) is 67. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 63. Actor-turned-investment banker Harry Crosby (“Friday the 13th”) is 62. News anchor Deborah Norville is 62. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 59. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 59. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 58. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 47. Country singer Mark Wills is 47. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 45. Singer J.C. Chasez of ‘N Sync is 44. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 44. Actor Tawny Cypress (“Heroes”) is 44. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 43. Actor Lindsay Sloane (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 43. Actor Countess Vaughn (“The Parkers,” “Moesha”) is 42. Actor Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”) is 40. Actor Meagan Good (“Think Like a Man”) is 39. Guitarist Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man is 39. Actor Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 36. Singer Shawn Mendes is 22. Actor Bebe Wood (“The Real O’Neals”) is 19.
Sunday: Actor Cynthia Harris (“Mad About You,” “L.A. Law”) is 86. Jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette is 78. Comedian David Steinberg is 78. Actor Sam Elliott is 76. Singer Barbara Mason is 73. Actor Melanie Griffith is 63. Actor Amanda Bearse (“Married...With Children”) is 62. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 61. “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is 56. Actor Pat Petersen (“Knots Landing”) is 54. Actor Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”) is 52. Actor Eric Bana (“Star Trek,” “The Hulk”) is 52. News correspondent Chris Cuomo is 50. Actor Thomas Lennon (new “The Odd Couple,” “Reno 911!”) is 50. Bassist Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind) is 50. Rapper Mack 10 is 49. Singer Juanes is 48. Actor Liz Vassey (“CSI,” “All My Children”) is 48. Actor Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 47. Actor Rhona Mitra (“Nip/Tuck,” “Boston Legal”) is 45. Actor Jessica Capshaw (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Practice”) is 44. Actor Ashley Johnson (“The Help”) is 37. Actor Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” “Twilight”) is 35.
Monday: Actor Rhonda Fleming (“Gunfight at the O.K. Corral”) is 97. Singer Ronnie Spector is 77. Actor James Reynolds (“Days of Our Lives”) is 74. Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 73. Mandolin player Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio is 71. Singer Patti Austin is 70. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 61. Actor Antonio Banderas is 60. Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is 59. Actor Chris Caldovino (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 57. Singer Neneh Cherry is 56. Singer Aaron Hall of Guy is 56. Singer Lorraine Pearson of Five Star is 53. Singer Michael Bivins (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 52. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 49. Actor Angie Harmon (“Law and Order”) is 48. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 47. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood (“Remember the Titans”) is 46. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World,” “Reba”) is 41. Actor Charley Koontz (“CSI: Cyber”) is 33. Actor Lucas Till (“Hannah Montana”) is 30. Actor Jeremy Maguire (“Modern Family”) is 9.
Tuesday: Actor-TV personality Arlene Dahl (“What’s My Line?”) is 95. Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 77. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 77. Country singer John Conlee is 74. Singer Eric Carmen is 71. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 67. Singer Joe Jackson is 66. Actor Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder,” “The Help”) is 55. Actor Joe Rogan (“Fear Factor,” “NewsRadio”) is 53. Actor Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) is 52. Actor Ashley Jensen (“Ugly Betty”) is 52. Actor Sophie Okonedo (“Hotel Rwanda”) is 52. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 52. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A Tribe Called Quest) is 50. Actor Nigel Harman (“Downton Abbey”) is 47. Actor Will Friedle (“Boy Meets World”) is 44. Singer Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 44. Actor Rob Kerkovich (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 41. Actor Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie”) is 40. Actor Chris Hemsworth (“Tron,” “The Avengers”) is 37. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 36. Singer J-Boog (B2K) is 35. Rapper Asher Roth is 35. Actor Alyson Stoner (“Cheaper By The Dozen,” “Camp Rock”) is 27.
Wednesday: Actor George Hamilton is 81. Actor Jennifer Warren is 79. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 71. Singer Kid Creole is 70. Actor Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”) is 66. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 66. Actor Bruce Greenwood (2009’s “Star Trek,” “Thirteen Days”) is 64. Country singer Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad is 64. Guitarist Roy Hay of Culture Club is 59. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 57. Actor Peter Krause (“Parenthood,” “Six Feet Under,” “Sports Night”) is 55. Actor Brent Sexton (“The Killing,” “Deadwood”) is 53. Actor Michael Ian Black (“Ed”) is 49. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown (new “The Odd Couple,” “Community”) is 49. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 49. Actor Casey Affleck is 45. Actor Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) is 40. Actor Dominique Swain (“Lolita,” “Face/Off”) is 40. Actor Leah Pipes (“The Originals”) is 32. Actor Lakeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) is 29. Actor Cara Delevingne (“Paper Towns”) is 28. Actor Imani Hakim (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 27.
