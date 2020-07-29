Today: Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 84. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich, who taught at UNC School of the Arts, is 81. Singer Paul Anka is 79. Jazz saxophonist David Sanborn is 75. Actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is 73. Actor William Atherton (“Die Hard” films”) is 73. Actor Jean Reno (“The Da Vinci Code,” “Godzilla”) is 72. Actor Ken Olin is 66. Actor Delta Burke is 64. Actor Richard Burgi (“Desperate Housewives”) is 62. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 62. Country singer Neal McCoy is 62. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 59. Actor Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”) is 57. Guitarist Dwayne O’Brien of Little Texas is 57. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 56. Actor Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Everybody Hates Chris”) is 52. Actor Simon Baker (“The Mentalist”) is 51. Director Christopher Nolan (“Memento,” “Insomnia”) is 50. Actor Tom Green is 49. Drummer Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind is 49. Actor Christine Taylor (“Dodgeball,” “The Brady Bunch Movie”) is 49. Comedian Dean Edwards (“Saturday Night Live”) is 47. Actor Hilary Swank is 46. Actor Jaime Pressly (“My Name Is Earl,” “Not Another Teen Movie”) is 43. Singer-guitarist Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers is 40. Actor April Bowlby (“Drop Dead Diva,” “Two and a Half Men”) is 40. Actor Yvonne Strahovski (“Chuck”) is 38. Actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” “Freaks and Geeks”) is 38. Actor Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) is 36. Actor Joey King (TV’s “Fargo”) is 21.
Friday: Actor Don Murray is 91. Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 89. Actor Susan Flannery (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 81. Actor France Nuyen (“South Pacific”) is 81. Singer Lobo is 77. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 76. Singer Gary Lewis of Gary Lewis and the Playboys is 75. Actor Lane Davies (“Lois and Clark”) is 70. Actor Barry Van Dyke (“Murder 101,” “Diagnosis Murder”) is 69. Actor Alan Autry (“In the Heat of the Night,” “Grace Under Fire”) is 68. Jazz pianist-actor Michael Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band’) is 68. Actor James Read (“Legally Blonde”) is 67. Actor Michael Biehn (“The Terminator,” “Aliens”) is 64. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 63. Actor Dirk Blocker (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 63. Drummer Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 62. Actor Wesley Snipes is 58. Country singer Chad Brock is 57. Musician Fatboy Slim is 57. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 56. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is 55. Actor Dean Cain (“Lois and Clark”) is 54. Actor Jim True-Frost (“American Odyssey,” “The Wire”) is 54. Actor Loren Dean (“Space Cowboys”) is 51. Actor Eve Best (“Nurse Jackie”) is 49. Actor Annie Parisse (“How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days”) is 45. Actor Robert Telfer (“Saved By The Bell”) is 43. Country singer Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band is 42. Actor B.J. Novak (“The Office”) is 41. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is 26. Actor Rico Rodriguez (“Modern Family”) is 22.
Saturday: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 89. Blues musician Robert Cray is 67. Singer Michael Penn is 62. Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard is 61. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 60. Guitarist Suzi Gardner of L7 is 60. Rapper Coolio is 57. Singer Adam Duritz of Counting Crows is 56. Director Sam Mendes (“Skyfall,” “American Beauty”) is 55. Country singer George Ducas is 54. Guitarist Charlie Kelley (Buffalo Club) is 52. Actor Jennifer Gareis (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 50. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe (“The Cosby Show”) is 47. Actor Jason Momoa (“Game of Thrones”) is 41. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 39. Actor Taylor Fry (“Kirk,” “Get A Life”) is 39. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007’s “Hairspray”) is 34. Actor James Francis Kelly (“Rocky Balboa”) is 31.
Sunday: Actor Nehemiah Persoff (“Some Like It Hot”) is 101. Keyboardist Garth Hudson of The Band is 83. Singer Kathy Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 77. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 75. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 70. Actor Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”) is 67. Music producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig is 65. Singer Mojo Nixon is 63. Actor Victoria Jackson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 61. Actor Apollonia is 61. Actor Cynthia Stevenson (“Men In Trees,” “Hope and Gloria”) is 58. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 56. Director-actor Kevin Smith (“Clerks,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”) is 50. Actor Sam Worthington (“Terminator Salvation”) is 44. Actor Edward Furlong is 43. “Today” meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is 39. Actor Marci Miller (“Days of Our Lives”) is 35. Singer Charli XCX is 28. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 28.
Monday: Singer Tony Bennett is 94. Actor Martin Sheen is 80. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 79. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 79. Bassist B.B. Dickerson of War is 71. Movie director John Landis is 70. Actor JoMarie Payton (“Family Matters”) is 70. Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 69. Actor Philip Casnoff (“Strong Medicine”) is 66. Actor John C. McGinley (“Scrubs”) is 61. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 59. Actor Lisa Ann Walter (“Bruce Almighty”) is 59. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 57. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 57. Actor Isaiah Washington (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Soul Food”) is 57. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 54. Guitarist Stephen Carpenter of Deftones is 50. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 49. Actor Brigid Brannagh (“Army Wives”) is 48. Actor Michael Ealy (“Think Like A Man,” “Barbershop”) is 47. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 44. Actor Evangeline Lilly (“Lost”) is 41. Actor Georgina Haig (“Once Upon A Time”) is 35.
Tuesday: Actor Tina Cole (“My Three Sons”) is 77. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Homicide”) is 76. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 65. Actor Kym Karath (“The Sound of Music”) is 62. Actor Lauren Tom (“Joy Luck Club,” “Men In Trees”) is 61. Producer Michael Gelman (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 59. Actor Crystal Chappell (“Guiding Light”) is 55. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 52. Actor Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-O,” “Lost”) is 52. Actor Michael Deluise (“Gilmore Girls,” “NYPD Blue”) is 51. Rapper Yo-Yo (“Miss Rap Supreme”) is 49. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 39. Actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle (“Suits”) is 39. “American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 35. Singer Tom Parker of The Wanted is 32. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” “Grace Under Fire”) are 28. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 25.
Wednesday: Loni Anderson is 75. Actor Erica Slezak (“One Life to Live”) is 74. Rick Derringer is 73. Actor Holly Palance (“Under Fire,” “The Omen”) is 70. Singer Samantha Sang is 69. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 65. Actor Maureen McCormick (“The Brady Bunch”) is 64. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 61. Actor Tawny Kitaen is 59. Country fiddler Mark O’Connor is 59. Actor Mark Strong (“The Imitation Game”) is 57. Director James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 54. Actor Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Actor Albert Tsai (“Dr. Ken”) is 16. Actor Devin Trey Campbell (“Single Parents”) is 12.
