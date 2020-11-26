Nov. 30: Country singer-record company executive Jimmy Bowen is 83. Director Ridley Scott is 83. Writer-director Terrence Malick ("The Thin Red Line") is 77. Bassist Roger Glover of Deep Purple is 75. Singer-actor Mandy Patinkin is 68. Guitarist Shuggie Otis is 67. Country singer Jeannie Kendall of The Kendalls is 66. Singer Billy Idol is 65. Guitarist John Ashton of Psychedelic Furs is 63. Comedian Colin Mochrie ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?") is 63. Rapper Jalil of Whodini is 57. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 55. DJ Steve Aoki is 43. Singer Clay Aiken ("American Idol") is 42. Actor Elisha Cuthbert ("24") is 38. Actor Kaley Cuoco ("The Big Bang Theory") is 35. Model Chrissy Teigen is 35. Actor Christel Khalil ("The Young and the Restless") is 33. Actor Rebecca Rittenhouse ("The Mindy Project") is 32. Actor Adelaide Clemens ("Rectify") is 31. Actor Tyla Harris ("For Life") is 20.

Dec. 1: Actor-director Woody Allen is 85. Singer Dianne Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 81. Bassist Casey Van Beek of The Tractors is 78. Singer-guitarist Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult is 76. Drummer John Densmore of The Doors is 76. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 75. Singer Gilbert O'Sullivan is 74. Actor Treat Williams is 69. Country singer Kim Richey is 64. Actor Charlene Tilton is 62. Model-actor Carol Alt is 60. Actor Jeremy Northam ("The Tudors," "Happy, Texas") is 59. Actor Katherine LaNasa ("Longmire," "Deception") is 54. Actor Nestor Carbonell ("Lost," "Suddenly Susan") is 53. Actor Golden Brooks ("Girlfriends") is 50. Comedian Sarah Silverman is 50. Singer Bart Millard of MercyMe is 48. Actor David Hornsby ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") is 45. Guitarist Brad Delson of Linkin Park is 43. Actor Nate Torrence ("Hello Ladies") is 43. Singer Mat Kearney is 42. Drummer Mika Fineo of Filter is 39. Actor Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal") is 38. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera ("Godfather of Harlem," "She's Gotta Have It") is 35. Singer-actor Janelle Monae is 35. Actor Ashley Monique Clark ("The Hughleys") is 32. Singer Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots is 32. Actor Zoe Kravitz ("Insurgent," "Divergent") is 32. Singer Nico Sereba of Nico and Vinz is 30.