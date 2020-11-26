Nov. 26: Impressionist Rich Little is 82. Singer Tina Turner is 81. Singer Jean Terrell (The Supremes) is 76. Bassist John McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 75. Actor Marianne Muellerleile (Film's "Memento," TV's "Life With Bonnie") is 72. Actor Scott Jacoby ("That Certain Summer") is 64. Actor Jamie Rose ("Falcon Crest," "St. Elsewhere") is 61. Country singer Linda Davis is 58. Actor Scott Adsit ("30 Rock") is 55. Actor Kristin Bauer ("True Blood") is 54. Actor Peter Facinelli ("Nurse Jackie") is 47. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels ("The L Word," "Popular") is 46. Hip-hop artist DJ Khaled is 45. Actor Maia Campbell ("In the House") is 44. Country singer Joe Nichols is 44. Musicians Randy and Anthony Armstrong of Contemporary Christian band Red are 42. Actor Jessica Bowman ("Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman") is 40. Singer Natasha Bedingfield is 39. Actor Jessica Camacho ("Taken," "The Flash") is 38. Singer-guitarist Mike Gossin of Gloriana is 36. Drummer Ben Wysocki of The Fray is 36. Singer Lil Fizz of B2K is 35. Singer Aubrey Collins (Trick Pony) is 33. Singer-actor Rita Ora is 30. Actor Aubrey Peeples ("Nashville," "Sharknado") is 27.
Nov. 27: Director Kathryn Bigelow ("The Hurt Locker") is 69. TV personality Bill Nye ("Bill Nye the Science Guy") is 65. Actor William Fichtner ("Invasion") is 64. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 61. Actor Michael Rispoli ("The Rum Diary," "To Die For") is 60. Jazz musician Maria Schneider is 60. Drummer Charlie Benante of Anthrax is 58. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 58. Actor Fisher Stevens (TV's "Early Edition," film's "Short Circuit") is 57. Actor Robin Givens is 56. Actor Michael Vartan ("Alias") is 52. Actor Elizabeth Marvel ("Homeland," "House of Cards") is 51. Rapper Skoob of DAS EFX is 50. Actor Kirk Acevedo ("Fringe," "Oz") is 49. Rapper Twista is 48. Actor Jaleel White ("Family Matters") is 44.
Nov. 28: Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is 91. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 80. Singer Randy Newman is 77. Musician Paul Shaffer ("Late Show With David Letterman") is 71. Actor Ed Harris is 70. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson ("Law and Order") is 68. Country singer Kristine Arnold of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 64. Actor Judd Nelson is 61. Director Alfonso Cuaron ("Roma," "Gravity") is 59. Drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is 58. Actor Jane Sibbett ("Friends, "Herman's Head") is is 58. Comedian Jon Stewart ("The Daily Show") is 58. Actor Garcelle Beauvais ("NYPD Blue," "The Jamie Foxx Show") is 54. Singer Dawn Robinson (En Vogue, Lucy Pearl) is 52. Actor Gina Tognoni ("The Young and the Restless") is 47. Musician apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas is 46. Actor Malcolm Goodwin ("iZombie") is 45. Actor Ryan Kwanten ("True Blood") is 44. Actor Aimee Garcia ("Lucifer") is 42. Rapper Chamillionaire is 41. Actor Daniel Henney ("Criminal Minds") is 41. Keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend) is 37. Singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees is 37. Singer Trey Songz is 36. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead ("Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter," "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World") is 36. Actor Scarlett Pomers ("Reba") is 32. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray ("Empire") is 27.
Nov. 29: Blues musician John Mayall is 87. Actor Diane Ladd is 85. Musician Chuck Mangione is 80. Country singer Jody Miller is 79. Singer-keyboardist Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals is 78. Actor Jeff Fahey ("Lost," "The Marshal") is 68. Director Joel Coen is 66. Actor-comedian Howie Mandel is 65. Actor Cathy Moriarty is 60. Actor Kim Delaney ("NYPD Blue") is 59. Actor Tom Sizemore is 59. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 58. Actor Don Cheadle is 56. Actor-producer Neill Barry ("Friends and Lovers") is 55. Singer Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 52. Actor Larry Joe Campbell ("According to Jim") is 50. Keyboardist Frank Delgado of Deftones is 50. Actor Paola Turbay ("True Blood") is 50. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 49. Actor Gena Lee Nolin ("Sheena," "Baywatch") is 49. Actor Brian Baumgartner ("The Office") is 48. Actor Julian Ovenden ("Downton Abbey") is 45. Actor Anna Faris ("Mom," "Scary Movie") is 44. Gospel singer James Fortune is 43. Actor Lauren German ("Lucifer," "Chicago Fire") is 42. Rapper The Game is 41. Drummer Ringo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 39. Actor-comedian John Milhiser ("Saturday Night Live") is 39. Actor Lucas Black ("NCIS: New Orleans," "Sling Blade") is 38. Actor Diego Boneta ("Scream Queens") is 30. Actor Lovie Simone ("Greenleaf") is 22.
Nov. 30: Country singer-record company executive Jimmy Bowen is 83. Director Ridley Scott is 83. Writer-director Terrence Malick ("The Thin Red Line") is 77. Bassist Roger Glover of Deep Purple is 75. Singer-actor Mandy Patinkin is 68. Guitarist Shuggie Otis is 67. Country singer Jeannie Kendall of The Kendalls is 66. Singer Billy Idol is 65. Guitarist John Ashton of Psychedelic Furs is 63. Comedian Colin Mochrie ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?") is 63. Rapper Jalil of Whodini is 57. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 55. DJ Steve Aoki is 43. Singer Clay Aiken ("American Idol") is 42. Actor Elisha Cuthbert ("24") is 38. Actor Kaley Cuoco ("The Big Bang Theory") is 35. Model Chrissy Teigen is 35. Actor Christel Khalil ("The Young and the Restless") is 33. Actor Rebecca Rittenhouse ("The Mindy Project") is 32. Actor Adelaide Clemens ("Rectify") is 31. Actor Tyla Harris ("For Life") is 20.
Dec. 1: Actor-director Woody Allen is 85. Singer Dianne Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 81. Bassist Casey Van Beek of The Tractors is 78. Singer-guitarist Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult is 76. Drummer John Densmore of The Doors is 76. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 75. Singer Gilbert O'Sullivan is 74. Actor Treat Williams is 69. Country singer Kim Richey is 64. Actor Charlene Tilton is 62. Model-actor Carol Alt is 60. Actor Jeremy Northam ("The Tudors," "Happy, Texas") is 59. Actor Katherine LaNasa ("Longmire," "Deception") is 54. Actor Nestor Carbonell ("Lost," "Suddenly Susan") is 53. Actor Golden Brooks ("Girlfriends") is 50. Comedian Sarah Silverman is 50. Singer Bart Millard of MercyMe is 48. Actor David Hornsby ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") is 45. Guitarist Brad Delson of Linkin Park is 43. Actor Nate Torrence ("Hello Ladies") is 43. Singer Mat Kearney is 42. Drummer Mika Fineo of Filter is 39. Actor Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal") is 38. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera ("Godfather of Harlem," "She's Gotta Have It") is 35. Singer-actor Janelle Monae is 35. Actor Ashley Monique Clark ("The Hughleys") is 32. Singer Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots is 32. Actor Zoe Kravitz ("Insurgent," "Divergent") is 32. Singer Nico Sereba of Nico and Vinz is 30.
Dec. 2: Actor Cathy Lee Crosby ("That's Incredible") is 76. Director Penelope Spheeris ("Wayne's World," "The Decline of Western Civilization") is 75. Actor Ron Raines ("Guiding Light") is 71. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 70. Actor Keith Szarabajka ("Angel," "The Equalizer") is 68. Actor Dan Butler ("Frasier") is 66. News anchor Stone Phillips is 66. Actor Dennis Christopher ("Breaking Away," "Chariots of Fire") is 65. Actor Steven Bauer ("Scarface") is 64. Bassist Rick Savage of Def Leppard is 60. Actor Brendan Coyle ("Downton Abbey") is 57. Bassist Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters is 52. Actor Lucy Liu is 52. Actor Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken") is 52. Actor Rena Sofer ("24," "Just Shoot Me") is 52. Rapper Treach of Naughty by Nature is 50. Actor Joe Lo Truglio ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") is 50. Singer Nelly Furtado is 42. Singer Britney Spears is 39. Singer-actror Jana Kramer is 37. Actor Daniela Ruah ("NCIS: Los Angeles") is 37. Actor Alfred Enoch ("How to Get Away with Murder") is 32. Singer Charlie Puth is 29.
The Associated Press
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!