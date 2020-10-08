Oct. 8: Actor Paul Hogan is 81. Singer Fred Cash of The Impressions is 80. Actor-comedian Chevy Chase is 77. Author R.L. Stine ("Goosebumps") is 77. Country singer Susan Raye is 76. TV personality Sarah Purcell ("Real People") is 72. Singer Airrion Love of The Stylistics is 71. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 71. Singer Robert "Kool" Bell of Kool and the Gang is 70. Singer-guitarist Ricky Lee Phelps (Brothers Phelps, Kentucky Headhunters) is 67. Actor Michael Dudikoff is 66. Comedian Darrell Hammond ("Saturday Night Live") is 65. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist is 64. Actor Kim Wayans ("In The House," "In Living Color") is 59. Singer Steve Perry of Cherry Poppin' Daddies is 57. Actor Ian Hart (TV's "Dirt") is 56. Singer CeCe Winans is 56. Bassist C.J. Ramone of The Ramones is 55. Actor Karyn Parsons ("The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air") is 54. Singer Teddy Riley is 54. Actor Emily Procter ("CSI: Miami") is 52. Actor Dylan Neal ("Blood Ties," "Sabrina, The Teenage Witch") is 51. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 50. Actor Martin Henderson ("Grey's Anatomy") is 46. Singer Byron Reeder of Mista is 41. Singer Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums is 41. Actor Nick Cannon is 40. Actor J.R. Ramirez (TV's "Manifest") is 40. Singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is 35. Actor Angus T. Jones ("Two and a Half Men") is 27. Actor Molly Quinn ("Castle") is 27. Actor Bella Thorne (TV's "Shake It Up," film "Midnight Sun") is 23.
Oct. 9: R&B singer Nona Hendryx (LaBelle) is 76. Singer Jackson Browne is 72. Actor Gary Frank ("Family") is 70. Actor Robert Wuhl ("Arli$$") is 69. Manager-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 68. Actor Tony Shalhoub ("Monk," "Wings") is 67. Accordion player James Fearnley of The Pogues is 66. Actor Scott Bakula is 66. Actor John O'Hurley ("Dancing With The Stars," "Seinfeld") is 66. Actor-turned-producer Linwood Boomer ("Little House On The Prairie") is 65. Actor Michael Pare ("Eddie and the Cruisers") is 62. Jazz saxophonist Kenny Garrett is 60. Singer-guitarist Kurt Neumann of The BoDeans is 59. Country singer Gary Bennett (BR549) is 56. Director Guillermo del Toro ("The Shape of Water," "Pan's Labyrinth") is 56. Singer P.J. Harvey is 51. Director Steve McQueen ("12 Years A Slave") is 51. Actor Steve Burns ("Blues Clues") is 47. Singer Sean Lennon is 45. Musician Lecrae is 41. Actor Brandon Routh ("DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "Superman Returns") is 41. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan ("Home Improvement") is 39. Actor Spencer Grammer ("Greek") is 37. Comedian Melissa Villasenor ("Saturday Night Live") is 33. Actor Tyler James Williams ("Everybody Hates Chris") is 28. Country singer Scotty McCreery ("American Idol") is 27. Actor Jharrel Jerome ("When They See Us") is 23.
Oct. 10: Actor Peter Coyote is 79. Actor Charles Dance ("Game of Thrones") is 74. Actor-dancer Ben Vereen is 74. Singer Cyril Neville of The Neville Brothers is 72. Actor Jessica Harper ("Pennies from Heaven," "My Favorite Year) is 71. Singer-guitarist Midge Ure is 67. Singer David Lee Roth (Van Halen) is 66. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 62. Actor Julia Sweeney ("Saturday Night Live") is 61. Actor Bradley Whitford ("The West Wing") is 61. Bassist Martin Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 59. Guitarist Jim Glennie of James is 57. Drummer Mike Malinin of the Goo Goo Dolls is 53. Actor Manu Bennett ("Arrow") is 51. Actor Joelle Carter ("Justified") is 51. Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey ("The Goldbergs," "Reno 911!") is 51. Actor Mario Lopez ("The X Factor," "Saved By The Bell") is 47. Actor Jodi Lyn O'Keefe ("She's All That," "Nash Bridges") is 42. Singer Mya is 41. Actor Dan Stevens ("Downton Abbey") is 38. Singer Lzzy Hale of Halestorm is 37. Singer Cherie is 36.
Oct. 11: Country singer Gene Watson is 77. Singer Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates is 74. Actor Catlin Adams ("The Jerk," "The Jazz Singer") is 70. Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 70. Country singer Paulette Carlson (Highway 101) is 69. MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 68. Actor David Morse ("St. Elsewhere") is 67. Actor Stephen Spinella ("24") is 64. Actor Joan Cusak is 58. Guitarist Scott Johnson of Gin Blossoms is 58. Actor-writer Michael J. Nelson ("Mystery Science Theater 3000") is 56. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 55. Actor Lennie James ("The Walking Dead") is 55. Actor Artie Lange ("MADtv") is 53. Actor Jane Krakowski ("30 Rock," "Ally McBeal") is 52. Actor Andrea Navedo ("Jane the Virgin") is 51. Actor Constance Zimmer ("UnREAL," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") is 50. Rapper MC Lyte is 50. Actor Darien Sills-Evans ("Superior Donuts," "Treme") is 46. Singer NeeNa Lee is 45. Actor Emily Deschanel ("Bones") is 44. Actor Trevor Donovan ("90210") is 42. Actor Michelle Trachtenberg ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Inspector Gadget") is 35. Rapper Cardi B is 28.
Oct. 12: Singer Sam Moore of Sam and Dave is 85. "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace is 73. Actor-singer Susan Anton is 70. Musician Jane Siberry is 65. Actor Hiroyuki Sanada ("Extant," "Mr. Holmes") is 60. Actor Carlos Bernard ("24") is 58. Jazz musician Chris Botti is 58. Singer Claude McKnight of Take 6 is 58. Actor Hugh Jackman ("The X-Men") is 52. Actor Adam Rich ("Eight Is Enough") is 52. Singer Garfield Bright of Shai is 51. Fiddler Martie Maguire of The Chicks is 51. Actor Kirk Cameron is 50. Singer Jordan Pundik of New Found Glory is 41. Actor Brian J. Smith ("SGU: Stargate Universe") is 39. Actor Tyler Blackburn ("Pretty Little Liars") is 34. Actor Marcus T. Paulk ("Moesha") is 34. Actor Josh Hutcherson ("The Hunger Games") is 28.
Oct. 13: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 83. Actor Melinda Dillon ("A Christmas Story") is 81. Musician Paul Simon is 79. Actor Pamela Tiffin is 78. Keyboardist Robert Lamm of Chicago is 76. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 74. Actor Demond Wilson ("Sanford and Son") is 74. Singer Sammy Hagar is 73. Singer John Ford Coley of England Dan and John Ford Coley is 72. Actor John Lone ("Rush Hour 2") is 68. Model Beverly Johnson is 68. "The X-Files" creator Chris Carter is 64. Singer Cherrelle is 61. Singer-actor-talk show host Marie Osmond is 61. Singer Joey Belladonna of Anthrax is 60. Actor T'Keyah Crystal Keymah ("That's So Raven") is 58. Actor Kelly Preston is 58. Country singer John Wiggins is 58. Actor Christopher Judge (TV's "Stargate SG-1") is 56. Actor Matt Walsh ("Veep") is 56. Actor Reginald Ballard ("Martin," "The Bernie Mac Show") is 55. Actor Kate Walsh ("Private Practice," "Grey's Anatomy") is 53. Musician Jeff Allen of Mint Condition is 52. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin ("My Wife and Kids," "Martin") is 52. Singer Carlos Marin of Il Divo is 52. Country singer Rhett Akins is 51. TV personality Billy Bush is 49. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen ("Borat," "Da Ali G Show") is 49. Guitarist Jan Van Sichem Jr. of K's Choice is 48. Singers Brandon and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge are 45. Actor Kiele Sanchez ("Lost") is 44. Singer Ashanti is 40. Singer-rapper Lumidee is 40. Contemporary Christian singer Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless is 40. Actor Caleb McLaughlin ("Stranger Things") is 19.
Oct. 14: Country singer Melba Montgomery is 83. Singer Cliff Richard is 80. Singer Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues is 74. Actor Greg Evigan ("My Two Dads," "B.J. and the Bear") is 67. TV personality Arleen Sorkin ("America's Funniest People," "Days of Our Lives") is 65. Singer Thomas Dolby is 62. Actor Lori Petty ("A League of Their Own") is 57. Actor Steve Coogan ("Night at the Museum") is 55. Singer Karyn White is 55. Actor Edward Kerr ("Pretty Little Liars") is 54. Actor Jon Seda ("Chicago P.D.," "Homicide: Life on the Street") is 50. Bassist Doug Virden (Sons of the Desert) is 50. Country singer Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks is 46. Singer Shaznay Lewis of All Saints is 45. Actor Stephen Hill (2018's "Magnum, P.I.") is 44. Singer Usher is 42. TV personality Stacy Keibler ("Dancing with the Stars") is 41. Actor Skyler Shaye ("Bratz") is 34. Comedian Jay Pharoah ("Saturday Night Live") is 33.
The Associated Press
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!