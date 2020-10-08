Oct. 8: Actor Paul Hogan is 81. Singer Fred Cash of The Impressions is 80. Actor-comedian Chevy Chase is 77. Author R.L. Stine ("Goosebumps") is 77. Country singer Susan Raye is 76. TV personality Sarah Purcell ("Real People") is 72. Singer Airrion Love of The Stylistics is 71. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 71. Singer Robert "Kool" Bell of Kool and the Gang is 70. Singer-guitarist Ricky Lee Phelps (Brothers Phelps, Kentucky Headhunters) is 67. Actor Michael Dudikoff is 66. Comedian Darrell Hammond ("Saturday Night Live") is 65. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist is 64. Actor Kim Wayans ("In The House," "In Living Color") is 59. Singer Steve Perry of Cherry Poppin' Daddies is 57. Actor Ian Hart (TV's "Dirt") is 56. Singer CeCe Winans is 56. Bassist C.J. Ramone of The Ramones is 55. Actor Karyn Parsons ("The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air") is 54. Singer Teddy Riley is 54. Actor Emily Procter ("CSI: Miami") is 52. Actor Dylan Neal ("Blood Ties," "Sabrina, The Teenage Witch") is 51. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 50. Actor Martin Henderson ("Grey's Anatomy") is 46. Singer Byron Reeder of Mista is 41. Singer Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums is 41. Actor Nick Cannon is 40. Actor J.R. Ramirez (TV's "Manifest") is 40. Singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is 35. Actor Angus T. Jones ("Two and a Half Men") is 27. Actor Molly Quinn ("Castle") is 27. Actor Bella Thorne (TV's "Shake It Up," film "Midnight Sun") is 23.