Today: Actor Kevin Tighe (“Emergency,” “Murder One”) is 76. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 72. Actor Danny Bonaduce (“The Partridge Family”) is 61. Actor Dawnn Lewis (“A Different World,” “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 59. Actor John Slattery (“Mad Men,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 58. Actor Debi Mazar is 56. Actor Quinn Cummings (“Family”) is 53. Actor Seana Kofoed (“Men in Trees”) is 50. Country singer Andy Griggs is 47. Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is 42.Actor Kathryn Fiore (“Reno 911!”) is 41. Actor Sebastian Stan (“Captain America”) is 38. Actor Eme Ikwuakor (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 36. Singer James Morrison is 36. Actor Lennon Stella (“Nashville”) is 21.
Friday: Singer Dash Crofts of Seals and Crofts is 82. Singer David Crosby is 79. Actor-musician Steve Martin is 75. Actor Antonio Fargas (“Starsky and Hutch”) is 74. Bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone is 74. Actor Susan St. James is 74. Romance novelist Danielle Steel is 73. Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is 72. Cartoonist Gary Larson (“The Far Side”) is 70. Actor Carl Lumbly (“Alias”) is 69. Actor Jackee Harry (“Sister, Sister,” “227”) is 64. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 61. Singer Sarah Brightman is 60. Actor Susan Olsen (“The Brady Bunch”) is 59. Actor Halle Berry is 54. Actor Ben Bass (“Rookie Blue”) is 52. Actor Catherine Bell (“JAG”) is 52. Keyboardist Cody McCarver of Confederate Railroad is 52. Guitarist Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) is 50. Actor Lalanya Masters (“Barbershop”) is 48. Actor Christopher Gorham (“Ugly Betty”) is 46. Actor Mila Kunis is 37. Actor Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) is 37. TV personality Spencer Pratt (“The Hills”) is 37. Actor Marsai Martin (“black-ish”) is 15.
Saturday: Actor Abby Dalton (“Falcon Crest”) is 88. Actor Lori Nelson is 87. Actor Pat Priest (“The Munsters”) is 84. Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 78. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 76. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 74. Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 72. Actor Phyllis Smith (“The Office”) is 71. Actor Tess Harper is 70. Actor Larry Mathews (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) is 65. Actor Zeljko Ivanek (“Madam Secretary,” “Heroes”) is 63. Actor Rondell Sheridan (“That’s So Raven,” “Cory in the House”) is 62. Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson (The The) is 59. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“Birdman,” “Babel”) is 57. Actor Peter Hermann (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 53. Actor Debra Messing (“Will and Grace”) is 52. Actor Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) is 50. Actor Ben Affleck is 48. Actor Natasha Henstridge (“The Whole Nine Yards,” “Species”) is 46. Bassist Tim Foreman of Switchfoot is 42. Actor Emily Kinney (“Conviction,” “The Walking Dead”) is 36. Actor Courtney Hope (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 31. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 31. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”) is 31. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 30. DJ Smoove da General of Cali Swag District is 30.
Sunday: Actor Gary Clarke (“Hondo,” “The Virginian”) is 87. Actor Julie Newmar is 87. Actor-singer Ketty Lester (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 86. Actor Anita Gillette is 84. Country singer Billy Joe Shaver is 81. Actor Bob Balaban (“A Mighty Wind,” “Best In Show”) is 75. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 75. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 74. Bassist Joey Spampinato (NRBQ) is 72. Actor Marshall Manesh (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Will and Grace”) is 70. Actor Reginald VelJohnson (“Family Matters”) is 68. TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 67. R-and-B singer J.T. Taylor is 67. Director James Cameron (“Titanic,” “The Terminator”) is 66. Actor Jeff Perry (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 65. Guitarist Tim Farriss of INXS is 63. Actor Laura Innes (“ER”) is 63. Actor Angela Bassett is 62. Singer Madonna is 62. Actor Timothy Hutton is 60. Actor Steve Carell is 58. Actor Andy Milder (“Weeds”) is 52. Actor Seth Peterson (“Burn Notice,” “Providence”) is 50. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 48. Actor George Stults (“Seventh Heaven”) is 45. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 40. Actor Cam Gigandet (“Twilight”) is 38. Actor Cristin Milioti (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 35. Actor Shawn Pyfrom (“Desperate Housewives”) is 34. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 34. Singer Dan Smyers of Dan and Shay is 33. Rapper Young Thug is 29. Actor Cameron Monaghan (“Gotham”) is 27. Singer Greyson Chance is 23.
Monday: Actor Robert DeNiro is 77. Guitarist Gary Talley of The Box Tops is 73. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is 71. Actor Robert Joy (“CSI: NY”) is 69. Singer Kevin Rowland of Dexy’s Midnight Runners is 67. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 65. Bassist Colin Moulding of XTC is 65. Singer Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go’s is 62. Actor Sean Penn is 60. Jazz saxophonist Everette Harp is 59. Guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses) is 58. Singer Maria McKee is 56. Drummer Steve Gorman of The Black Crowes is 55. Singer-bassist Jill Cunniff (Luscious Jackson) is 54. Actor David Conrad (“Ghost Whisperer,” “Relativity”) is 53. Actor Helen McCrory (“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”) is 52. Rapper Posdnuos of De La Soul is 51. Actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block is 51. TV personality Giuliana Rancic (“Fashion Police,” “E! News”) is 46. Actor Bryton James (“Family Matters”) is 34. Actor Brady Corbet (“24,” “Thirteen”) is 32. Actor Taissa Farmiga (“American Horror Story”) is 26.
Tuesday: Movie director Roman Polanski is 87. Actor Robert Redford is 84. Actor Henry G. Sanders (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 78. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 77. Singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 75. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 68. Country singer Steve Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 65. Comedian-actor Denis Leary is 63. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 62. TV news anchor Bob Woodruff is 59. Actor Adam Storke (“Mystic Pizza”) is 58. Actor Craig Bierko (“Sex and the City,” “The Long Kiss Goodnight”) is 56. Singer Zac Maloy of The Nixons is 52. Musician Everlast (House of Pain) is 51. Actor Christian Slater is 51. Rapper Masta Killa of Wu-Tang Clan is 51. Actor Edward Norton is 51. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 50. Actor Kaitlin Olson (“The Mick,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 45. Comedian Andy Samberg (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Guitarist Brad Tursi of Old Dominion is 41. Actor Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”) is 26. Actor Parker McKenna Posey (“My Wife and Kids”) is 25.
Wednesday: Actor L.Q. Jones (“The Virginian”) is 93. Actor Debra Paget (“Love Me Tender”) is 87. Actor Diana Muldaur (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 82. Singer Johnny Nash is 80. Actor Jill St. John is 80. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 77. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 76. Singer Ian Gillan of Deep Purple is 75. Actor Gerald McRaney is 73. Actor Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”) is 72. Singer-guitarist Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass is 72. Bassist John Deacon of Queen is 69. Actor Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 68. Actor Peter Gallagher is 65. Actor Adam Arkin is 64. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 63. Actor Martin Donovan is 63. Singer Ivan Neville is 61. Actor Eric Lutes (“Caroline In The City”) is 58. Actor John Stamos is 57. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 55. Actor Kevin Dillon (“Entourage”) is 55. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 54. Former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren is 53. Country singer Clay Walker is 51. Actor Matthew Perry (“Friends”) is 51. Rapper Fat Joe is 50. Actor Tracie Thoms (“Cold Case”) is 45. Actor Erika Christensen (“Parenthood”) is 38. Actor Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 38. Actor Tammin Sursok (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 37. Singer Karli Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 36. Rapper Romeo (formerly Lil’ Romeo) is 31. Actor Ethan Cutkosky (TV’s “Shameless”) is 21.
