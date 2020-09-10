Today: Actor Philip Baker Hall ("Bruce Almighty," "The Insider") is 89. Actor Greg Mullavey ("Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman") is 87. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 80. Actor Tom Ligon ("Oz," "Another World") is 80. Singer Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night is 78. Singer Jose Feliciano is 75. Actor Judy Geeson ("Mad About You") is 72. Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith is 70. Actor Amy Irving is 67. Actor Clark Johnson ("Homicide: Life on the Street") is 66. Actor Kate Burton ("Scandal") is 63. Director Chris Columbus is 62. Singer Siobhan Fahey of Bananarama is 62. Actor Colin Firth is 60. Singer-guitarist David Lowery of Cracker is 60. Actor Sean O'Bryan ("The Princess Diaries" films) is 57. Drummer Robin Goodridge of Bush is 55. Guitarist Stevie D. of Buckcherry is 54. Singer-guitarist Miles Zuniga of Fastball is 54. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 52. Director Guy Ritchie is 52. Actor Johnathan Schaech ("To Appomattox," "That Thing You Do!") is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 48. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 46. Actor Jacob Young ("The Bold and the Beautiful," "All My Children") is 41. Bassist Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 40. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 38. Guitarist Matthew Followill of Kings of Leon is 36. Singer Ashley Monroe of Pistol Annies is 34. Actor Hannah Hodson ("Hawthorne") is 19.
Friday: Actor Earl Holliman is 92. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 81. Movie director Brian De Palma is 80. Actor Lola Falana is 78. Drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead is 77. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 75. Actor Phillip Alford ("To Kill A Mockingbird") is 72. Actor Amy Madigan is 70. Guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx is 67. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 67. Drummer Jon Moss of Culture Club is 63. Actor-director Roxann Dawson ("Star Trek: Voyager") is 62. Actor Scott Patterson ("Gilmore Girls") is 62. Keyboardist Mick Talbot (The Style Council, Dexys Midnight Runners) is 62. Actor John Hawkes ("Deadwood") is 61. Actor Anne Ramsay ("Mad About You," "A League of Their Own") is 60. Actor Virginia Madsen ("Sideways," "American Dreams") is 59. Actor Kristy McNichol is 58. Musician Moby is 55. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 53. Actor Taraji P. Henson ("Empire") is 50. Actor Laura Wright ("Guiding Light") is 50. Guitarist Jeremy Popoff of Lit is 49. Singer Brad Fischetti of LFO is 45. Rapper Mr. Black is 43. Guitarist Jon Buckland of Coldplay is 43. Rapper Ludacris is 43. Actor Ariana Richards ("Jurassic Park" films) is 41. Singer Charles Kelley of Lady A is 39. Actor Elizabeth Henstridge ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") is 33. Actor Tyler Hoechlin (TV's "Teen Wolf") is 33. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem ("Nurse Jackie") is 19.
Saturday: Actor Linda Gray ("Dallas") is 80. Singer Maria Muldaur is 78. Actor Joe Pantoliano ("The Sopranos") is 69. Singer-guitarist Gerry Beckley of America is 68. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 68. Actor Peter Scolari ("Newhart," "Bosom Buddies") is 65. Actor Rachel Ward is 63. Actor Amy Yasbeck ("Wings," "Life on a Stick") is 58. Bassist Norwood Fisher of Fishbone is 55. Actor Darren E. Burrows ("Northern Exposure") is 54. Singer Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 54. Comedian Louis C.K. is 53. Guitarist Larry LaLonde of Primus is 52. Actor Will Chase ("Nashville") is 50. Country singer Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland is 46. Actor Lauren Stamile ("Complications," "Grey's Anatomy") is 44. Rapper 2 Chainz is 43. Actor Kelly Jenrette ("The Handmaid's Tale") is 42. Actor Ben McKenzie ("The O.C.") is 42. Singer Ruben Studdard ("American Idol") is 42. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 39. Actor Alfie Allen ("Game of Thrones") is 34. Actor Emmy Rossum ("Phantom of the Opera") is 34. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 27. Actor Colin Ford ("Under the Dome") is 24.
Sunday: Actor Barbara Bain (TV's "Mission: Impossible") is 89. Actor Eileen Fulton ("As The World Turns") is 87. Actor Joe E. Tata ("Beverly Hills, 90210," "The Rockford Files") is 84. Singer David Clayton-Thomas of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 79. Singer Peter Cetera (Chicago) is 76. Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 76. Actor Christine Estabrook ("Desperate Housewives") is 70. Actor Jean Smart is 69. Singer Randy Jones of the Village People is 68. Record producer-musician Don Was (Was (Not Was)) is 68. Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. ("The Wire," "BlacKkKlansman") is 66. Actor Geri Jewell ("The Facts of Life," "Deadwood") is 64. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 59. Singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine of Megadeth is 59. Radio and TV personality Tavis Smiley is 56. Comedian Jeff Ross ("Sneaky Pete") is 55. Actor Louis Mandylor ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding") is 54. Drummer Steve Perkins of Porno for Pyros and Jane's Addiction is 53. Actor Roger Howarth ("General Hospital," "One Life To Live") is 52. Actor Dominic Fumusa ("Nurse Jackie") is 51. Actor Louise Lombard ("CSI") is 50. Guitarist Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts is 45. Singer Fiona Apple is 43. Guitarist Hector Cervantes of Casting Crowns is 40. Actor Ben Savage ("Boy Meets World") is 40. Singer Niall Horan of One Direction is 27. Actor Mitch Holleman ("Reba") is 25. Actor Lili Reinhart ("Riverdale") is 24.
Monday: Actor Walter Koenig ("Star Trek") is 84. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 76. Actor Sam Neill is 73. Singer John "Bowzer" Baumann of Sha Na Na is 73. Actor Robert Wisdom ("Nashville," "The Wire") is 67. Saxophonist Steve Berlin of Los Lobos is 65. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 64. Country singer John Berry is 61. Actor Mary Crosby is 61. Singer Morten Harket of A-ha is 61. Actor Melissa Leo is 60. Actor Faith Ford ("Faith and Hope," "Murphy Brown") is 56. Actor Michelle Stafford ("The Young and the Restless") is 55. Actor Dan Cortese is 53. Singer Mark Hall of Casting Crowns is 51. Actor Tyler Perry is 51. Actor Ben Garant ("Reno 911!") is 50. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley ("According to Jim") is 49. Actor Andrew Lincoln ("The Walking Dead") is 47. Rapper Nas is 47. Actor Austin Basis ("Life Unexpected") is 44. TV chef Katie Lee ("The Kitchen") is 39. Actor Adam Lamberg ("Lizzie McGuire") is 36. Singer Alex Clare is 35. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay ("Downton Abbey") is 33. Actor-singer Logan Henderson ("Big Time Rush") is 31. Actor Emma Kenney ("The Connors," "Shameless") is 21.
Tuesday: Comedian Norm Crosby is 93. Actor Henry Darrow ("The High Chaparral") is 87. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 74. Movie director Oliver Stone is 74. Drummer Kelly Keagy of Night Ranger is 68. Actor Barry Shabaka Henley ("Bob Hearts Abishola") is 66. Drummer Mitch Dorge of Crash Test Dummies is 60. Actor Danny Nucci ("The Fosters") is 52. DJ Kay Gee (Naughty By Nature) is 51. Actor Josh Charles ("The Good Wife," "Sports Night") is 49. Actor Tom Hardy ("The Dark Knight Rises") is 43. Actor Marisa Ramirez ("Blue Bloods") is 43. Guitarist Zach Filkins of OneRepublic is 42. Actor Dave Annable ("Brothers and Sisters") is 41. Actor Amy Davidson ("8 Simple Rules") is 41. TV personality Heidi Montag ("The Hills") is 34. Actor Kate Mansi ("Days of Our Lives") is 33.
Wednesday: Actor-singer Janis Paige ("Please Don't Eat the Daisies") is 98. Actor George Chakiris ("West Side Story") is 88. Singer Betty Kelley of Martha and the Vandellas is 76. Drummer Kenney Jones (Small Faces, Faces, The Who) is 72. Actor Susan Ruttan ("L.A. Law") is 72. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 71. Singer David Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 70. Actor Mickey Rourke is 68. Comedian Lenny Clarke ("Sirens," "Rescue Me") is 67. Jazz guitarist Earl Klugh is 67. Actor Christopher Rich ("Reba," "Murphy Brown") is 67. TV weatherman Mark McEwen is 66. Illusionist David Copperfield is 64. Country singer Terry McBride is 62. Actor Jennifer Tilly is 62. Actor Jayne Brook ("Chicago Hope") is 60. Singer Richard Marx is 57. Comedian Molly Shannon ("Saturday Night Live") is 56. Singer Marc Anthony is 52. Talk show host Tamron Hall is 50. Comedian Amy Poehler ("Parks and Recreation," "Saturday Night Live") is 49. Actor Toks Olagundoye ("Castle") is 45. Singer Musiq is 43. Rapper Flo Rida is 41. Actor Alexis Bledel ("Gilmore Girls") is 39. Actor Sabrina Bryan ("The Cheetah Girls") is 36. Actor Madeline Zima ("The Nanny") is 35. Actor Ian Harding ("Pretty Little Liars") is 34. Actor Kyla Pratt ("Fat Albert,'" "Dr. Doolittle") is 34. Singer Teddy Geiger is 32. Actor Bailey De Young ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") is 31. Musician-actor Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 28.
