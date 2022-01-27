"Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite" opening at Reynolda House

NEW EXHIBIT: “Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” will be on view from Feb. 5 to May 8 at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. This is the first major exhibition to focus on this central figure of the second Harlem Renaissance whose art popularized the “Black Is Beautiful” cultural movement that began in the 1960s in the U.S. Through more than 40 iconic photographs of Black men and women with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots, the exhibit reflects how Brathwaite — inspired by the writings of famed activist and black nationalist Marcus Garvey — used his art to effect social change in the late ‘50s and ‘60s. The exhibit will also display garments worn during fashion shows, as well as a selection of ephemeral materials. Jazz music of the era will play in the Babcock Gallery. Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Visit reynolda.org.