The Chatham Rabbits concert, scheduled for tonight (Aug. 15) at the Blue Ridge Music Center, has been canceled because of the weather forecast.
BRMC concerts are held in an amphitheater so are vulnerable to summer thunderstorms.
Richard Emmett, program director for the center, said that he consulted with the artists before making the decision to cancel. Tickets are sold at the gate, so refunds are not an issue.
"The weather forecast for Saturday is heavy rain, lightning, and thunderstorms. While we normally go on rain or shine, the forecast for lightning and over 1.5 inches of rain do not go well with additional protocols and safety measures related to COVID-19 and social distancing," Emmett said. "We hope to reschedule this concert for late September and will make a formal announcement of rescheduled date as soon as we can. The health and safety of our patrons, musicians, staff and volunteers is our first priority."
For more information, go to www.blueridgemusiccenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.