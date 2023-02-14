The Blue Ridge Music Center, on milepost 213 of the Blue Ridge Parkway south of Galax, has announced four acts that will be a part of the annual Roots of American Music concert series at the center's amphitheater.

The four acts are familiar to many fans of roots music. They are Steep Canyon Rangers on Sept. 2; Sierra Ferrell on July 22; Scythian on June 3; and the Lonesome River Band on May 27.

Tickets for these four shows will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m., at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

The complete lineup and opening acts for the annual Roots of American Music concert series will be released at the end of February.