CLOSE HARMONY: Folk duo Chatham Rabbits — husband-and-wife team Austin and Sarah McCombie — will perform Aug. 15 at the Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The couple favors rustic, minimalist acoustic arrangements that showcase their old-time roots with original songwriting. They recently released an album, “The Yoke is Easy, The Burden is Full.” Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road will open the show at 7 p.m. in the outdoor amphitheater. Safety guidelines for concert-goers will be in place, including social distancing six feet between groups; and wearing masks in high-traffic areas. People with fever, cough, aches and pains, and other COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home. Tickets are $20, for sale at the door only. Visit www.BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or call 866-308-2773, ext. 212. Parking is free.
Blue Ridge Music Center presenting Chatham Rabbits
Fran Daniel
