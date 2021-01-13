Blue Ridge Music Center presents a video series of women in bluegrass and Americana

MUSICAL WOMEN: Blue Ridge Music Center presents the video series "A Place in the Band: Women in Bluegrass & American Roots Music" on YouTube. The series celebrates women in bluegrass and American roots music, N.C. singer-songwriter and social justice activist Laurelyn Dossett speaks with musicians and industry leaders about behind the scenes stories, their role models and mentors, and the issues they have encountered specific to women in the industry. The series premieres with interviews featuring Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens, Missy Raines and N.C. Folk Festival president and CEO Amy Grossmann. See the video at tinyurl.com/y6c9nbpe.