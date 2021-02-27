Book review: An insider's look behind the '60 Minutes' stopwatch

Rosen produced for Wallace for nine years but never truly learned to manage the star correspondent’s outbursts and general bad behavior.

Rosen related how Wallace once barged into Rosen’s office, demanding to know who was on the phone. Rosen said nothing, handed the phone to Wallace and left the room. Rosen had been talking to his mother.

Wallace never again interrupted Rosen’s phone calls.

And for critics who consider the news media as collectively left-leaning, consider this: In a post-presidency interview with Jimmy Carter, Wallace avoided asking Carter a question the answer to which likely would reflect badly on the Reagans. Wallace was a “friend and defender” of the Reagans, the book notes.

A fundamental journalism tenet is that a principled reporter cannot be friends or have relationships with people or institutions in their reporting orbit.

By contrast, Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Anderson Cooper emerge as stand-out reporters and polite, considerate, caring people. Ed Bradley was a producer favorite.

Rosen produced “60 Minutes” pieces into the Trump presidency, a traumatic time for journalists everywhere. He retired in 2019 and misses the powerful investigative pieces of the program’s glory days.

“We were not dismissed as fake news,” he said. “We solved problems ... our reporting uncovered crooked congressmen ... we got the wrongfully convicted out of prison” (and we) persuaded “whistleblowers, con men and mob bosses to tell their stories.”