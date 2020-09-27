Book review: Craig Johnson mystery involving art creates art, too

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In "Next to Last Stand," the 16th book in Craig Johnson's popular mystery series, Absaroka County Sheriff Walt Longmire is feeling his age. He's not sure he even wants to stand for reelection. However, a good mystery can always get the veteran lawman's heart pumping again.

He finds one when the director of the Wyoming Home for Soldiers and Sailors calls to inform him that his pal Charlie Lee Stillwater has passed away — and that he needs to examine what was found in the old man's room. Arriving there, Longmire sees stacks of papers and file folders, a huge hoard of books about art, a scrap of canvass that appears to be a copy (or perhaps an actual piece) of a famous painting, and a box containing $1 million in hundred dollar bills.

It appears that Charlie died of natural causes, but where did the long-penniless old soldier get a million dollars in cash? When did he develop an apparent obsession with art? And is that scrap of canvass a clue or a red herring?