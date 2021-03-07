Book review: Tasmania’s isolated landscape propels plot in ‘The Survivors’

Kieran’s presence makes the memory of that wreck more prominent and mixed emotions swirl around his reunion with his parents and his friends. The feelings of guilt and grief are exacerbated when college student and budding artist Bronte Laidler is murdered.

Harper expertly illustrates the different landscapes of Australia, adding heft to her compelling plot and believable characters. In 2019's “The Lost Man,” Harper depicted an unforgiving, hardscrabble outback of Queensland. In “The Survivors,” the remote Evelyn Bay — population under 1,000 — depends on tourism that disappears when the weather changes.

“Somewhere invisible to the north lay mainland Australia, to the far south Antarctica. In front of them, nothing all the way to the horizon. Most of the younger residents leave for bigger cities, seeking education and better jobs. The insular community thrives on gossip and inuendo — ”whispers and hearsay and heated exclamations . . . bouncing from mouth to ear.” Yet, here, residents need each other more than in any city. “Places like this, they need to be tight-knit to work. Once the trust is broken, they’re stuffed,” says one character.