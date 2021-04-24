Book review: 'The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock' features 12 categories of the director's life

"The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock" by Edward White; W.W. Norton (384 pages, $28.95)

The cubist approach to writing biographies is here to stay.

Like Craig Brown's breathtaking "Ninety-Nine Glimpses of Princess Margaret," "The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock" views its subject from various angles. Instead of a standard approach, both books (and Brown's "One, Two, Three, Four" about the Beatles) are assembled from non-chronological essays that, taken as a whole, create an understanding of a complicated subject.

Edward White divides the legendary director's life into 12 categories, including his Catholicism, childhood, weight and artistry. The approach can be confounding — early on, White refers to Hitch's formative 20s in Germany but doesn't get to why they were formative until the end — but when it works, it really works.

By far the most compelling of the chapters is "The Womanizer," which grapples with whether the mind behind "Vertigo" and "Psycho" was a total perv. White balances admirers (Grace Kelly and Ingrid Bergman loved him) with detractors such as Tippi Hedren. The actor's memoir, which described an abusive relationship with the director who discovered her, came out in 2016, just before the #MeToo movement took hold.