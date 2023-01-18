 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Book Talk will present bestselling author Brad Meltzer

Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation

Brad Meltzer, author of “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill.”

 Michelle Watson, CatchLight Group LLC

BOOK TALK: Bookmarks will present the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer on tour for his new book, “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill,” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Calvary Moravian Church at 600 Holly Avenue Northwest in Winston-Salem. This is a free event. A book ticket option is available that includes attendance to the book talk, a hardcover copy of “The Nazi Conspiracy” and a front-of-the-line signing pass. For tickets, visit bookmarksnc.org/BradMeltzer.

