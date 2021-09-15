Bookmarks 16th annual Festival of Books & Authors is set for downtown Winston-Salem

BOOK EVENT: The Bookmarks 16th annual Festival of Books & Authors will be Sept. 23 to 26 in downtown Winston-Salem. More than 50 authors will discuss their books, writing styles and writing processes in genres including women’s fiction, cookbook, historical fiction, nonfiction history, fantasy, science fiction, queer and trans stories, plays, essays, children’s books, screenwriting, young adult, poetry, nonfiction, memoirs and more. Food trucks and vendors will also be on-site. For a schedule of events, visit bookmarksnc.org/festival. Most events are free. Tickets for other events are at bookmarksnc.org/2021tickets.