 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bookmarks 16th annual Festival of Books & Authors is set for downtown Winston-Salem
0 Comments

Bookmarks 16th annual Festival of Books & Authors is set for downtown Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bookmarks Festival (copy)

Anna Hill, 9, flips through “The Baby-Sitters Club” by author and illustrator, Gale Galligan, during the 15th annual Festival of Books & Authors on Sept. 7, 2019, in downtown Winston-Salem.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

BOOK EVENT: The Bookmarks 16th annual Festival of Books & Authors will be Sept. 23 to 26 in downtown Winston-Salem. More than 50 authors will discuss their books, writing styles and writing processes in genres including women’s fiction, cookbook, historical fiction, nonfiction history, fantasy, science fiction, queer and trans stories, plays, essays, children’s books, screenwriting, young adult, poetry, nonfiction, memoirs and more. Food trucks and vendors will also be on-site. For a schedule of events, visit bookmarksnc.org/festival. Most events are free. Tickets for other events are at bookmarksnc.org/2021tickets.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gabrielle Union recounts 'terrifying' encounter with racists in Croatia

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News