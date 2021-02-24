Bookmarks NC will host author talks

Bookmarks NC will host virtual author talks on March 4 and March 9. At 7 p.m. March 4, Anne Lamott will discuss her newest book, "Dusk, Night Dawn: On Revival and Courage." In the book, Lamott uses her own recent marriage as a framework to explore how our lives can be enlarged through renewed commitment to ourselves and those around us. To register, order a copy of Lamott's book for $20 at bookmarksnc.org/event/AnneLamott. The first 150 books will be signed. At 7 p.m. March 9, Leesa Cross-Smith and Naima Coster will discuss their newest books, "This Close to Okay" and "What's Mine and Yours," respectively. "This Close to Okay" is about a life-changing weekend between two strangers. "What's Mine and Yours" is a story about how race can affect even the closest of relationships. The event is pay what you can at bookmarksnc.org/LeesaCrossSmithNaimaCoster. Books are for sale at the event for $27 ("This Close to Okay") and $28 ("What's Mine and Yours"). Visit bookmarksnc.org.