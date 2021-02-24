Bookmarks NC will host virtual author talks on March 4 and March 9. At 7 p.m. March 4, Anne Lamott will discuss her newest book, "Dusk, Night Dawn: On Revival and Courage." In the book, Lamott uses her own recent marriage as a framework to explore how our lives can be enlarged through renewed commitment to ourselves and those around us. To register, order a copy of Lamott's book for $20 at bookmarksnc.org/event/AnneLamott. The first 150 books will be signed. At 7 p.m. March 9, Leesa Cross-Smith and Naima Coster will discuss their newest books, "This Close to Okay" and "What's Mine and Yours," respectively. "This Close to Okay" is about a life-changing weekend between two strangers. "What's Mine and Yours" is a story about how race can affect even the closest of relationships. The event is pay what you can at bookmarksnc.org/LeesaCrossSmithNaimaCoster. Books are for sale at the event for $27 ("This Close to Okay") and $28 ("What's Mine and Yours"). Visit bookmarksnc.org.
Bookmarks NC will host author talks
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s not every day that an actor gets to star in a family movie with a cuddly white lion cub, but it happened to Elliott Sancrant of Bermuda Run.
- Updated
A new food truck has parked itself on the northern side of town, in the parking lot of Color Carpets at 3132 Reynolda Road, between Reynolda M…
Not long after Dropping Plates, an emerging band based in Boone, started playing gigs in Boone and Raleigh in late 2019, COVID-19 hit.
- Updated
A new fast-food restaurant is going into the space vacated by Zesto Burgers & Ice Cream at 2600 New Walkertown Road.
When WXII anchor Talitha Vickers began the process of getting her children’s book published, she had no idea the obstacles she’d face. Navigat…
- Updated
Many restaurants are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gentle Readers: That it is acceptable to be rude so long as you provide a justification for your behavior is not, Miss Manners assures you, co…
"There's no excuse for those images," said Combs, a 30-year-old North Carolina singer-songwriter who has had two multiplatinum albums and several hit country songs.
Dear Miss Manners: My 29-year-old daughter has "unfriended" my husband and me on social media, and most likely blocked our phone numbers. We h…
Four wineries have recently opened in Surry County, raising the total number of wineries on the Surry County Wine Trail to 20.