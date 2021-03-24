 Skip to main content
Bookmarks to host author talk with Morowa Yejidé, author of 'Creatures of Passage'
Bookmarks to host author talk with Morowa Yejidé, author of 'Creatures of Passage'

"Creatures of Passage"

“Creatures of Passage” by Morowa Yejidé.

 Akashic Books

AUTHOR TALKS: Bookmarks online events will continue with Morowa Yejidé in Conversation with Bernice L. McFadden at 7 p.m. April 1. Yejidé’s new novel, "Creatures of Passage," explores a forgotten quadrant of Washington, D.C., and the ghosts that haunt it. For admission, guests can buy a copy of "Creatures of Passage" or make a donation to Bookmarks at: bookmarksnc.org/MorowaYejide. Other upcoming Bookmarks events will include Morgan Jerkins' "Caul Baby" on April 6, Summer Bookseller Recommendations on April 8, Patrick Radden Keefe's "Empire Of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty" on April 13 and Romance Book Club with author Rosie Danan on April 15. For other events, go to bookmarksnc.org.

