Bookmarks to host author talk with Morowa Yejidé, author of 'Creatures of Passage'

AUTHOR TALKS: Bookmarks online events will continue with Morowa Yejidé in Conversation with Bernice L. McFadden at 7 p.m. April 1. Yejidé’s new novel, "Creatures of Passage," explores a forgotten quadrant of Washington, D.C., and the ghosts that haunt it. For admission, guests can buy a copy of "Creatures of Passage" or make a donation to Bookmarks at: bookmarksnc.org/MorowaYejide. Other upcoming Bookmarks events will include Morgan Jerkins' "Caul Baby" on April 6, Summer Bookseller Recommendations on April 8, Patrick Radden Keefe's "Empire Of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty" on April 13 and Romance Book Club with author Rosie Danan on April 15. For other events, go to bookmarksnc.org.