AUTHOR TALK: Bookmarks will host a Mother’s Day Lunch with bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews at noon May 8 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The event will feature a boxed lunch from Mrs. Pumpkins, a signed copy of “The Homewreckers,” an author talk and post-even book signing. Andrews, who lives in Atlanta, is a former journalist who has written 26 novels. Tickets are $45 at tinyurl.com/yfneff4r. Masks are required when not eating and drinking. Visit bookmarksnc.org/MaryKayAndrews.
Bookmarks will host a Mother's Day Lunch with bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former news anchor is chasing his dream as hip-hop artist
North Carolina is home to some of the “most outstanding” places to eat in the world, a new report finds. Seven restaurants in the state rank among the best dining spots on a list from Forbes Travel Guide.
Downtown is set to get a new full-service Mexican restaurant.
Wynonna Judd was still expected to attend the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's medallion ceremony after the passing of her mother, Naomi Judd. Plus, a source says Kanye West is now "working on himself" post-Kardashians, and more celeb news.
A new sports bar has opened in Clemmons, offering golf simulators and more.
Just in time for Mother’s Day, local strawberries are ripening across the Triad.
Dolly Parton is joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame whether she wants to or not. Here's the full list of 2022 inductees, announced today.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make your move. Say what’s on your mind and implement your plans with precision and detail. Don’t hold back when act…
A new shared-use commercial kitchen has opened in the Triad, offering more than 9,000 square feet of prep, cooking, storage space and more for…
Three area restaurants – Sophie’s Cork & Ale of Lexington, Ketchie Creek Bakery of Mocksville and Clemmons, and The Flying Pig of Asheboro…