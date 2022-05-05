AUTHOR TALK: Bookmarks will host a Mother’s Day Lunch with bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews at noon May 8 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The event will feature a boxed lunch from Mrs. Pumpkins, a signed copy of “The Homewreckers,” an author talk and post-even book signing. Andrews, who lives in Atlanta, is a former journalist who has written 26 novels. Tickets are $45 at tinyurl.com/yfneff4r. Masks are required when not eating and drinking. Visit bookmarksnc.org/MaryKayAndrews.