MEET AN AUTHOR: Bookmarks will host author Barbara Kingsolver at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave NW, Winston-Salem. Oprah Winfrey announced last week that Kingsolver's "Demon Copperhead" was chosen as her new Book Club pick. "Demon Copperhead" was inspired by Charles Dickens’ "David Copperfield," but it's set in southern Appalachia and follows a young boy through child labor, the foster care system and life in a rural part of the country. "This is the second time I've chosen one of Barbara Kingsolver's novels for my book club ... 22 years ago, we named 'The Poisonwood Bible' as a selection. Her latest book grabbed me from its opening lines," Winfrey said. Kingsolver is the author of 10 bestselling works of fiction, as well as books of poetry, essays and a narrative nonfiction bestseller. Tickets are $34 (plus tax and fees) at bookmarksnc.org/BarbaraKingsolver and include admission and a copy of "Demon Copperhead." Books will not be signed. Visit bookmarksnc.org.
Bookmarks will host author Barbara Kingsolver
