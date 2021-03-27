Books: Bestsellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Win.” Harlan Coben. Grand Central
2. “The Four Winds.” Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s
3. “Life After Death.” Sister Souljah. Atria
4. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking
5. “Klara and the Sun.” Kazuo Ishiguro. Knopf
6. “Dark Sky.” C.J. Box. Putnam
7. “Fast Ice.” Clive Cussler/Graham Brown. Putnam
8. “The Affair.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
9. “Wild Sign.” Patricia Briggs. Ace
10. “We Begin at the End.” Chris Whitaker. Holt
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “This Is the Fire.” Don Lemon. Little, Brown
2. “The Code Breaker.” Walter Isaacson. Simon & Schuster
3. “Eat Better, Feel Better.” Giada De Laurentiis. Rodale
4. “Dungeons & Dragons: Candlekeep Mysteries.” Wizards RPG
5. “No Pain, No Gaines.” Chip Gaines. W
6. “Set Boundaries, Find Peace.” Nedra Glover Tawwab. TarcherPerigee
7. “Beyond Order.” Jordan B. Peterson. Portfolio
8. “Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown
9. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.” Bill Gates. Knopf
10. “How to Do the Work.” Nicole LePera. Harper Wave
PAPERBACKS
1. “Camino Winds.” John Grisham. Dell
2. “The Numbers Game.” Danielle Steel. Dell
3. “Hush.” James Patterson/Candice Fox. Grand Central
4. “Journey of the Pharaohs.” Clive Cussler/Graham Brown. Putnam
5. “Irish Pride.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
6. “Strong, Silent Cowboy.” Lora Leigh. St. Martin’s
7. “Fairy-Tale Forever.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
8. “By the Neck.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I (TV tie-in).” Julia Quinn. Avon
10. “A Quiet, Little Town.” William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle