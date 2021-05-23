5 Black comic book creators with 5 ways of seeing this inclusive superhero moment

Favorite characters of color: Misty Knight and Rocket from Milestone.

Brandon Easton Writer on "Judge Dredd," "Transformers" and "Mr. Miracle."

On the industry: There's less reluctance now to hiring proven creators of color in this industry. It wasn't always that way. There was a time when only TV writers and film writers like Reginald Hudlin and Dwayne McDuffie were even able to get close.

The indie scene has always had a lot of Black creators. It's just that they don't have the marketing budget that Marvel or DC or any of the other bigger companies have. So, right now, there's a continuing renaissance that's been going on since the early 2000s of Black independent creators. That's where a lot of the creativity and a lot of the excitement can be found.

There's been significant movement forward pretty much since the release of the "Black Panther" movie. It was a watershed moment for Black creators specifically. It showed the powers-that-be that having characters of color, specifically Black characters, can be financially profitable. Really the only thing that makes a difference in the world is money. Nobody cares about social responsibility and social justice. What they care about is the bottom line.