A bloody roadmap of America’s worst murders

Several months later, Walkup was dead — but not before telling doctors that his bride was poisoning him.

Minnie was arrested, and druggists testified she recently bought strychnine and arsenic. But her lawyers said she purchased them for Walkup, who needed them to treat his venereal disease. Minnie was acquitted and moved to Chicago, where she married yet another wealthy, older man.

“A man must know how to woo a woman to win me” she said, explaining her proclivity for wizened men. “And young men have not the experience.”

Two weeks after changing his will in her favor, her second husband died mysteriously, too. Minnie, who was never charged, drowned her sorrows by beginning a new romance, this time with a railroad baron.

Eventually hauled into court for unpaid attorney fees (which were settled out of court), she stayed true to form. Minnie met another rich old man, De Lancy Louderback who was so besotted he built her a modern mansion. She never lived there but moved to London and married someone else. Within days Louderback died of – yes, cyanide poisoning. She died a free woman, old and rich.